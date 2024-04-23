Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is no doubt that the FA Cup, first contested back in 1872, remains the greatest knockout football competition on the planet, but since the ‘invention’ of modern football in 1992 with the formation of the Premier League and the untold riches that it can bring, it was going to be slowly marginalised.

Yes replays, and the footballing folklore they have created, are currently part of the fabric of the Cup, but for whatever reason that will now be consigned to history.

However, with reference to the EPL beating, I’m not sure the good old footballing public are getting the whole story.

My source at the FA in forms me that the EFL board (the Football League in old money) knew about these proposed changes 12 months ago. So in the wake of a number of EFL clubs voicing their opinions on the issue, it appears they (ie, the board) chose to keep it to themselves.

Furthermore, what does seem to have almost been overlooked, possibly as a result of the FA’s inept communication skills, is the fact that all 72 clubs in the EFL will end up with more FA Cup prize and TV money over a period of five years, in addition to the EPL pledging a minimum of £33m each season to grassroots football.

I’m not saying the replay is outdated, but clearly its’ demise is almost a necessity in the now money mad football world we inhabit.

Playing to a finish on the day whilst still removing the romance of the ‘replay’ still throws up huge possibilities for classic giant killings.

In fact, you could argue that there’s probably more chance of statistically of a cup upset through the lottery of a penalty shootout than in a replay.

As Mark Twain said, there are lies, lies and statistics, and the stats show that in the last 20 years a lower rated side, i.e. in the respective Leagues, has a less than 10% success rate when it comes to replays.

But perhaps even before a penalty shootout, they should intensify the jeopardy and have a ‘golden goal’ scenario in the 30 minutes extra time?

That could equally throw up as many giant killings as a penalty shootout.

Ultimately for all the rhetoric we’ve seen on both sides, its down to money, and I doubt you’ll have any of the respective 72 EFL club financial directors calling for the return of the replay within a couple of years.