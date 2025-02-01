Cray Wanderers v Rocksplaceholder image
Cray Wanderers v Rocks

Denied at the death - Bognor Regis Town held at Cray Wanderers: match in pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 1st Feb 2025, 20:18 BST
Another late goal denied Bognor Regis Town – when they saw a 1-0 lead turn into a 1-1 as Cray Wanderers scored an injury time equaliser.

A week after a late Dover penalty condemned them to a 2-1 deffeat at Nyewood Lane, it was more late agony for the Rocks, on the road this time, when

Michael Ihiedi scored a 94th minute equalisr for Cray, 20 minutes after Jasper Mather had put the Rocks ahead.

It leaves Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham’s team still bottom of the Isthmian premier table, 12 points from safety.

See pictures from the match by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Cray Wanderers v Rocks

Lyn Phillips

Cray Wanderers v Rocks Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Cray Wanderers v Rocks

Lyn Phillips

Cray Wanderers v Rocks Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Cray Wanderers v Rocks

Trevor Staff

Cray Wanderers v Rocks Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Cray Wanderers v Rocks

Trevor Staff

Cray Wanderers v Rocks Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

