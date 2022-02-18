Devastation at Nyetimber Lane - all the pictures of Pagham FC's Storm Eunice damage

The roof of the main stand at the SCFL premier division club was lifted off this morning, blowing over a fence and into a van parked in an adjoining street. Fortunately no-one was injured. Emergency services were called at 11.30am and police attended to help make the area safe while the blockage was cleared. See pictures of the damage - sent to us by Carl Eldridge and Pagham FC themselves - on this page and the ones linked.

Pagham FC committee members and other helpers have been at the ground this afternoon clearing up what they can and assessing the extent of the damage. They were due to play a league match at home to AFC Varndeanians tomorrow (Saturday) but that has understandably been called off.

Club vice-chair Kelly Heatley told us: "There's lots of damage and the game is off tomorrow. The roof landed on two parked cars outside the ground. We managed to clear the road. But any help from volunteers tomorrow (Saturday) morning to help clear the stand and debris would be highly appreciated." Jordan Butchers, based nearby, have donated bacon and sausages for all the volunteers who help clear up on Saturday.

1. Pagham's stand roof rests on a van that was parked outside the ground / Picture: Pagham FC

2. The damage from another angle / Picture: Pagham FC

3. What's left of the stand / Picture: Pagham FC

4. Seats - but no roof / Picture: Pagham FC