Horsham FC manager Di Paola pays tribute to retiring club legend Charman

He revealed the news on Twitter on Tuesday morning, saying: “Hardest message ever. The time has come to hang up my boots. After 25 years, over 800 games, and nearly 200 goals, I have decided to retire from football.

“My last game with be on the 12th March at home against Brightlingsea. #football #whatagame #besttimeever #greatmemories.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best known for his service to Horsham FC, versatile Charman has also played for Bognor Regis Town, Burgess Hill Town, Eastbourne Borough and Lewes.

Hornets boss Dominic Di Paola said they’d known Charman’s retirement was coming, adding: “We were just trying to work out the best time to do it.

“He’s been a fantastic servant, a brilliant player, a brilliant guy and we wish him all the best. We hope, on March 12, a lot of people turn up. Hopefully we’ll get a big crowd and it’s a great day for him.”

An old facial injury meant Charman had to wear a mask during games. A fractured cheekbone in 2009 put him out of the game for 10 months.

Di Paola said: “He doesn’t have one at the moment. It’s hard for him to get a new one, and he’s not meant to play without it.

Dominic Di Paola has paid tribute to Horsham FC legend and Sussex football veteran Gary Charman after he announced his near-25-year football career was coming to an end. Picture by Lyn Phillips

“He’d have to hang on another two or three months with the chance of him not playing.”

Now in his fourth spell with Horsham, having re-signed in 2019, Charman is a homegrown ‘legend’ to Hornets fans.

Having come up through the Horsham youth ranks, he made his senior debut in 1998.