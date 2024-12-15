The 39-year-old netted his first of the afternoon from the penalty spot on 34 minutes after Reece Myles-Meekums was fouled in the box.

Dickson grabbed his and the Hornets’ second five minutes into the second half before seeing his second spot-kick pushed away by Ambers goalkeeper R’avan Constable.

Vas Vasiliou halved Horsham’s lead on the hour, but Dickson’s close-range effort on 69 minutes sealed his first Hornets hat-trick – and a well-earned three points for the hosts.

Horsham, now 13th in the Isthmian Premier, entertain fifth-placed Dartford this Tuesday (7.45pm kick-off).

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, and read Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

