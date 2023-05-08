Edit Account-Sign Out
'Different class' - Crawley Town supporters praised again by Scott Lindsey

Scott Lindsey once again praised the Crawley Town fans after their final day defeat to Swindon Town.

By The Newsroom
Published 8th May 2023, 22:21 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 22:21 BST

The Reds may have lost 2-1 but the 528 fans who made the trip to the County Ground sang their hearts out the whole game.

Lindsey said: “The fans gave us the entertainment, they were just a different class. Just on a different level to any sets of supporters at this level of football.

"They just entertained us and sang the whole game. They were just brilliant and they have been since I come here” And when asked why he thinks he has made such a connection with the fans, Lindsey said: “ I don’t know but they have probably seen, since I have been here the players have got a certain energy about them. I think they see the players are working really hard under my leadership, maybe they see energy from myself on the sideline, I don’t know.

Crawley Town fans start to take their seats at the County GroundCrawley Town fans start to take their seats at the County Ground
"We have picked up some good points and results, away from home as well. But they are just ridiculously good. They made the game for me today.”

