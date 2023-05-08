'Different class' - Crawley Town supporters praised again by Scott Lindsey

The Reds may have lost 2-1 but the 528 fans who made the trip to the County Ground sang their hearts out the whole game.
Lindsey said: “The fans gave us the entertainment, they were just a different class. Just on a different level to any sets of supporters at this level of football.
"They just entertained us and sang the whole game. They were just brilliant and they have been since I come here” And when asked why he thinks he has made such a connection with the fans, Lindsey said: “ I don’t know but they have probably seen, since I have been here the players have got a certain energy about them. I think they see the players are working really hard under my leadership, maybe they see energy from myself on the sideline, I don’t know.
"We have picked up some good points and results, away from home as well. But they are just ridiculously good. They made the game for me today.”