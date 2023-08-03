Injuries and unavailability have culminated in a disjointed week for Horsham FC, according to manager Dominic Di Paola.

​The Hornets suffered back-to-back pre-season home defeats to National League South Worthing and Isthmian South East Lancing this week.

The Mackerel Men inflicted Horsham’s first loss of the summer on Saturday with a 3-0 win. The Hornets suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Lancers on Tuesday evening.

Di Paola admitted the performance against Lancing ‘wasn’t brilliant’ but said injuries didn’t help Horsham’s cause.

Action from Horsham's pre-season defeat to Lancing on Tuesday evening. Pictures by John Lines

He said: “Lew Carey pulled out injured in the warm-up. He’s not been right since the Dorking game, so we had young Alf in goal - a 16-year-old keeper - but he did well.

“Jack Mazzone was on his way back from holiday and it took him seven hours to get back, so we had to start Sham [Fenelon] and take him off. [Charlie] Hester-Cook pulled out injured during the game, so there were a few things.

“The performance wasn’t brilliant. In the second half we were okay. Lancing played well, but we didn’t get up to speed quick enough.

“The past week has been a bit disjointed. Saturday against Worthing we had players missing because we picked up a few injuries at Dorking. They’re all relatively short-term, but now we’ve got to get everyone back.

Action from Horsham's loss to Worthing in Saturday's friendly

“We’ve talked about not getting injuries in pre-season, but we do have a few.”

The Hornets take on Brightlingsea Regent this Saturday in their final pre-season friendly before their Isthmian Premier opener at home to Hornchurch on August 12.

Di Paola says he’s close to knowing his starting line-up against the Urchins, but admits supporters are unlikely to see his ideal Horsham starting XI this weekend.

He added: “We’re close now to knowing where we need to be with our starting XI, which is important.

“We know what team we want to put out in that game, but that may be dictated by injuries.