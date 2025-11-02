Dismal defeat to Canvey Island is setback for Burgess Hill Town

Burgess Hill Town slumped to a dismal 2-0 home defeat by a resurgent Canvey Island who deservedly took all three points back to Essex to give Garry Kimble a win in his first match in charge of the Gulls.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Islanders started well and almost took the lead from a set piece as a corner was allowed to go all the way to the back post but was eventually stabbed wide by a Gull at the far stick.

In a first half of little quality from all 22 players, set pieces seemed the most likely way to goal and Hill No1 Roco Rees was forced into a brilliant point blank save to deny a Canvey man, again at the back post from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long range efforts and set pieces were the order of the day in the opening 45, with Burgess Hill creating very little until the last kick of the first half when Canvey didn’t clear a cross into the box and it came to George Vorster, nine yards out, to tap home but it was brilliantly blocked on the line by Joe Halsey.

Roco Rees saves under pressure in Burgess Hill's clash with Canvey Island | Picture: Phil Dennett

It is becoming a theme of Burgess Hill’s season that they head into the interval level, and then fall away in the second 45.

This time, it only took 75 seconds for that familiar feeling to hit the 448 in attendance as somehow, the hosts thought it a good idea to allow Callum Newsome the whole half to run in a straight line at Hill’s back four, eventually squaring the ball for Canvey talisman Max Fiddes who could not miss from six yards.

Once again, the game fell back into the pattern of long-range chances being the best source of entertainment in a drab affair, before Rees once again made a terrific flying save to tip away a shot heading towards the top corner to preserve the damage for Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 21 minutes left, that damage was doubled as Hill didn’t clear a cross, it was hooked back into the mixer and the defending was almost comical from men in green, as Fiddes again was the sharpest to react, slamming home a second and sending the masses of Gulls who had made the long journey into delirium.

There was still time for Canvey to rocket an effort off the underside of the bar, but Canvey went home with the points, not having looked a team bottom of the table.

Hill are down to 14th and visit 20th-placed Welling on Saturday.

Hill: Roco Rees, Hamish Morrison, Reggie Ward (Harry Lawson 75), Glen Rea, Josh Spinks (Brannon O’Neill 75), Luther Williams, George Vorster, Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale (Luke Gambin 45), Ben Pope, Stefan Vukoje. Not used: Jack Meeres and Ryan Worrall.