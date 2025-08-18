Dismal display ends with Bognor Regis Town dumped out of FA Cup by Essex Senior League side

Bognor Regis Town suffered a shock FA Cup exit with a 3-1 loss at Essex Senior League side Hackney Wick.

Rocks delivered a dismal display to crash out at the first time of asking in this preliminary round tie played at Spa Road, home of Witham Town.

It came after the outfit bossed by co-gaffers Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell lost 2-0 in midweek at West Sussex rivals Littlehampton Town.

And there was no let-up in the misery as the visitors failed to muster a credible challenge against their lower league opponents.

The Rocks on the attack at Hackney Wick | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Bognor were again without Chad Field but were unable to call on replacement Joe Alman, who was unavailable because of a personal matter.

Ryan Yoro Thomas came into the back line to make his debut although Matt Jones wasn’t fit enough to start because of a tweaked hamstring. Simba Mlambo was left on the bench because of injury. Crocked Dan Gifford remained absent but is said to be close to a return.

The lively Leo Lopate opened the scoring for the hard-working home side 21 minutes in before Cal Laycock levelled 11 minutes later to make it 1-1. Young Lennie Smith then had a chance to give the Rocks a 2-1 advantage but he couldn’t take the opportunity.

Bognor lacked cohesion, consistency and courage and unfortunately for them their hosts, always looking to play on the front foot, were brimming with those qualities and many more besides.

An aerial challenge as the Rocks take on Hackney Wick | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Issa Sidibe thrust Hackney Wick into a 2-1 lead on 53 minutes and the goal-getter was on hand again to seal the deal with four minutes of normal time remaining.

The strike inflicted a devastating and depressing reverse on the Nyewood Lane side and provided overwhelming evidence that unless reinforcements are drafted in, Rocks could be in for a tough season.

They are on the road again on Saturday when they go to Harrow Borough for an Isthmian South Central division clash.

Bognor Regis Town: 1 Mac Chisholm, 2 Ryan Yoro Thomas, 3 Harvey Whyte, 4 Ethan Robb, 5 Sam Hookey, 6 Thomas Block (C), 7 George Britton, 8 Billy Allcock, 9 Callum Laycock, 10 Tommy Scutt, 11 Lennie Smith. Substitutes: 12 Jake Sayers, Sam Hookey (86′), 14 Ashton Horstead, 15 Matt Jones, Lennie Smith (84′), 16 Callum Beck, Harvey Whyte (84′), 17 Chad Field, 18 Simba Mlambo.