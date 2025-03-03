'Dismayed with some decisions' - Crawley Town's Supporter Director steps down

Crawley Town fan Sam Jordan has stepped down from his role as Supporter Director on the club’s board because of decisions owners WAGMI United have made.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan, who has been on the board for 18 months, made the announcement this weekend on social media.

He wrote: “On 27th February 2025 I informed Preston Johnson and Ben Levin that I would be resigning with immediate effect as the club’s Supporter Director as well as not continuing as a member of the newly formed Devils Advocate group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I joined the club’s board in August 2023, undertaking the EFL owners & directors test with the hope and belief that we could build stronger relationships between the club and its supporters, fostering transparency, trust, and collaboration. However, it has become increasingly clear that these values were not consistently being upheld. I had hoped for meaningful engagement, where the voices of the fans would be heard and respected. Instead, I have seen repeated mistakes, a lack of integrity in decision making, and a failure to learn from past errors. This has left me deeply disappointed and with little confidence that the club’s leadership is truly committed to the principles it claims to stand for.

Sam Jordan speaking at the recent Fans Forum | Picture: Grant Mansfield

“I have been dismayed with some decisions that have been made in the past, disappointed with some decisions that are impacting the club presently and concerned with some decisions that have been made for the future of our club that are yet to materialise publicly.

“I had hoped that we would be able to move forward and work together in the best interests of the club and the supporters and am disappointed that despite the hard work that has been put in and advice that has been given, it hasn’t worked out this way. Crawley Town FC has always been a huge part of my life, and despite my resignation, I remain fully committed to working towards a successful future for the club that we all love. I won’t be going in to any further details at this time.”

Jordan, who is also a board member of the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance, was vocal at the recent fans forum where he questioned chairman and CEO Preston Johnson on the dismissal of volunteer Carol Bates BEM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reds latest defeat – 2-0 to Cambridge United on Saturday – saw them drop to second-from-bottom in League One, six points from safety.

Vice-chairman Ben Levin said: “Sam is obviously a very passionate fan and puts a lot of time into his fandom here and we're always thankful for that. And since I've been here Sam and I have built a decent relationship and I've always been open to his ideas, and have tried to implement some, including during the Halloween party, that was Sam's idea with Reggie there.

"We just felt that there was a pretty clear conflict of interest with Sam's positions as board members of the CTSA, and as a board member of the club and a member of the Devil's Advocates following the CTSA's vote about our ownership in January. He’s been working with the club and working against the club, so we give Sam the choice to pick which whether he would like to remain on the board with us and be a part of the Devil's Advocates, or stay with the CTSA.

"To Sam's credit, he put a lot of thought and time into weighing the pros and cons of each and he chose to stay with the CTSA. We are working to improve this club, every single day, some of the matters that Sam discussed in his statement are things that we talk about in our weekly Monday morning meetings, so we can try to improve on and there are other things that he called out that may not be fair. But this club has a long way to go and we're fighting the good fight and everyday we're looking forward to pushing the club.”