Does Crawley Town postponement make any difference to Reds' chances of progressing in play-offs?

Steve Leake

Scoot forward to 1910 and the day marked the succession to our throne by George V, upon the death of his father, Edward VII and some 30 years ago the excavators of the Channel Tunnel met under the English Channel (La Manche if you are a Francophile) after having dug from Dover and Calais.

This year was going to mark the start of the beginning of our push for League 1 status with the Broadfield stadium playing host to the first leg of our play off semi-final with MK Dons.

Someone else had other ideas.

Referee Ross Joyce inspects the pitch on Monday

Receiving the news, just as I waited for my bus, I sadly returned home, soaking wet and decided to write my article anyway.

When I was at church on Sunday morning, I discussed the game with Tim, our vicar, and we both agreed that we could pray for our lads to play to the best of their abilities and for the officials to have good games with no wrong decisions made.

However, we didn’t even think about the weather and forgot to add this to the list.

I apologise sincerely for this and have already put in my request for good drying weather tomorrow, which according to the BBC is on the cards.

Of course, if you’re reading this on Wednesday 8th you will already know whether the game was played or not, and if it was, what sort of result we will be taking on to Milton Keynes on Saturday.

Watching the referee on Sky Sports News, he had no choice but to postpone the game, but with my anti-blue and white mind in gear, I wonder if the Brighton Ladies playing on the pitch on Saturday may have contributed to the postponement decision.

I am, of course, only joking,

Does this make any difference to our chances of progressing?

Well, it shouldn’t, but there may be some fans who won’t have been able to make the rearranged fixture and what effect this has on either team will, by the time you read this, be known to all.

I, like many fans, have gone through all the permutations in my thoughts and dreams with varying results, but always have come out with the right ending as far as Crawley Town are concerned.

Whatever the result in the first leg, it is only half time in the play offs and with our much-improved away form in 2023/2024 their stadium should hold no fear for us as a club, whether we are players, management or fans, indeed we might even take more fans to Wimbledon, ooops, I mean Milton Keynes, on Saturday afternoon.