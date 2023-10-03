Doncaster Rovers 2, Crawley Town 0: Reds’ winning run comes to a disappointing end at Rovers

Crawley Town’s four-game winning streak in League Two came to a disappointing end at Doncaster Rovers this evening following a 2-0 defeat at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Mo Faal’s first half goal and Joe Ironside’s second half penalty made sure of the win for Rovers.

The result sees Crawley Town drop to fifth in the league, although they are still just three points behind leaders Notts County.

Scott Lindsey made three changes from Saturday’s excellent win over Sutton United. Harry Forster, Travis Johnson and Klaidi Lolos replaced Dion Conroy, Ben Gladwin and Danilo Orsi, while Kellan Gordon returned to the matchday squad for the first time since August 15.

The Reds started the game brightly. Lolos blasted over early on before Laurence Maguire saw his header tipped over by Rovers goalkeeper Louis Jones.

Crawley stopper Addai was called into action twice in quick succession, parrying a Faal effort away from close-range then making a brilliant point-blank save down to his right to deny Owen Bailey.

But Rovers opened the scoring on 27 minutes. Ironside pounced on a mistake just inside the Crawley half that allowed him a clear run on goal. He squared the ball across to Faal, who slotted in superbly.

And Faal almost added a second two minutes later. The 20-year-old met a free kick into the box with a header, forcing a good save from Addai.

Things went from bad to worse for the Reds when Liam Kelly went down after a clash of heads with a Doncaster player in the penalty box.

The midfielder returned to the pitch after receiving medical treatment, but was subsequently replaced at half-time.

Rovers began the second half the brighter of the two sides. Ironside headed wide, Bailey’s cross was tipped over by Addai, and then Luke Molyneux’s ball from the right struck the crossbar.

But the hosts were gifted the opportunity to add their second on 61 minutes. Crawley’s Will Wright was penalised for a foul on Joseph Olowu in the box, and Ironside duly thumped his spot-kick home.

Faal, who was dangerous throughout, came close to a third for Rovers three minutes later. The West Bromwich Albion loanee cushioned a high ball onto his thigh and volleyed on goal but Addai pushed the effort away.

Substitute Gordon fired over for the Reds late on, but it was a disappointing night for Crawley Town in Yorkshire.

The Reds will hope to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they host Wrexham.

Crawley Town: Addai, Wright, Williams, Maguire, Darcy (Gordon 74), Lolos, Forster, Kelly (Henry 46), Tsaroulla (Roles 63), Campbell (Swyer 81), Johnson.

Unused: Ashby-Hammond, Omole, Khaleel.