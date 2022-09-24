Doncaster Rovers 4, Crawley Town 1: Reds let in three second half goals at Donny

Kevin Betsy made three changes from the side that lost to Crewe with Caleb Chukwuemeka, Ashley Nadesan and Jack Powell all start while James Balagizi misses out after being called up to the England u20s.

It was the home side who took the lead with five minutes of the first have to go as Joseph Olowu scored with a header from a set-piece.

But just two minutes later the Reds equalised with a brilliant gal from James Tilley. A beautiful, intricate move between Tilley, Nadesan and Tom Nichols around the area resulted in a superb low finish from the number seven.

But in the second half the home side stepped up a gear. Just before the hour mark, George Miller regained the lead for the home side from the penalty spot. Crawley players were not happy at all after the referee awarded the penalty for an apparent handball.

Just eight minutes later, Kieran Agard brought down the ball and went for goal but it hits Miller, who composes himself and lashes a shot home off the underside of the bar.

And on 83 minutes, a surging run straight down the middle from Kyle Hurst ended with him finishing confidently from the edge of the box.

It was the Reds’ heaviest defeat of the season and they dropped to 22nd in the League Two table.

Ashley Nadesan is back in the starting line-up

The Reds are back in action next Saturday when Stevenage visit the Broadfield Stadium.