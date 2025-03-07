Back to business for Eastbourne Borough: after a dismal exit from the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night, Adam Murray’s squad must quickly dust themselves off and focus on National South promotion.

Midweek victories for Worthing and Torquay United saw the Sports slip from second to fourth place in the table, but all eight clubs in the leading pack are still absolutely neck and neck in the quest for the title – or for the best possible play-off placing.

Borough return to the ReachTV Stadium tomorrow (Saturday) when Chippenham Town are the visitors. The Wiltshire Bluebirds – who sit safely in mid-table – actually sliced Murray’s team apart back in September with a 3-0 drubbing. But Priory Lane, where the Sports are unbeaten all season in National South, has proved a daunting arena for most visitors, and Murray

As for the Senior Cup, the manager gave a rueful verdict on a misfiring night at Lancing. A reshaped starting eleven, including three or four fringe squad members, should still have had enough guile, pace and experience to see off Littlehampton Town, of the Isthmian South-East. But the West Sussex club outsmarted and outfought the Sports to win 2-1.

Botough do battle with Littlehampton in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup semi-final - picture by Lydia Redman

“We didn’t deserve to win – we were naïve. Even my own son said to me that it looked like Dads v Lads! We were out-manned – we were bullied at times, done by the dark arts. If some of our lads have ambitions of a career in the game, and not being stuck in non-league, then they need to learn quickly.

“The officiating was awful – their midfielder (Scott Faber) has “done” our lad from behind – it’s a red, but the referee hasn’t even given a yellow, and seconds later the player does the same again! If the officials had done their job, the player would already have been off.”

It was a late insult-to-injury strike by Faber which actually won the game for Littlehampton, but Murray is minded to move on.

“We left a few boys out, or on the bench, at Lancing, so we have kept them fresh. Cup competitions are very nice, but the league has been our main focus since August. We were straight back in on Wednesday and working hard, and the immediate focus is for Saturday.

“I love our fans to bits – they were smashing again on Tuesday - and a cup final would have been nice for them. But we have bigger fish to fry. We’ll rest and recover, and all our energy, all our focus will be on victory over Chippenham Town and beyond!”