Wins on Saturday at Loxwood and Tuesday at Little Common have left Anthony Storey’s men only just outside the top five.

Throughout the season Storey has been happy to blood youngsters and Saturday was no exception with Koby Agbude making his first start and bagging the MoM award.

Restricted so far to substitute appearances, the 17-year-old took his chance as United ran out 2-0 winners in a bad-tempered affair in the ‘Theatre of Trees’ at Loxwood.

Eastbourne United in action at Little Common | Picture: Steve Huxley

There was also a first goal in a United shirt for Ollie Hull, along with one for the dependable Ed Ratcliffe.

James Broadbent had very little to do, despite a mountain of United injuries, and United deserved the three points.

On Tuesday night it was the turn of another 17-year-old, Mackay Msezanes, to debut in goal for unwell Broadbent. Again it was Hull and Ratcliffe who scored, with Msezanes putting in a faultless display of confident handling and shot stopping.

The one thing that kept him from a debut clean sheet was an injury-time penalty, United 2-1 victors.

United are seventh with one game to go. It was a case of so near but so far, but they can look back on a third successive top-seven finish, banishing the struggles of the previous three.

United finish the season on April 27 at the Oval, with Lingfield the last visitors ahead of the 3G pitch installation.

Meanwhile, Eastbourne Town will finish second, third or fourth in the final SCFL premier table – ensuring a play-off place – after beating Horsham YMCA 4-0 at The Saffrons.