Dover defeated - 49 pictures from another Eastbourne Borough win

Two goals by Jake Hutchinson helped Eastbourne Borough to a second successive home win as Dover were beaten 3-1 at Priory Lane.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 9:07 pm

Chris Whelpdale netted before Hutchinson’s double as Danny Bloor’s men made it seven points from their past three – that after a run of three straight losses. See pictures from the win – taken by Nick and Lydia Redman – on this page and the ones linked. And see more – by Andy Pelling – in a slideshow in the video player above.

