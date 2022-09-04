Dover defeated - 49 pictures from another Eastbourne Borough win
Two goals by Jake Hutchinson helped Eastbourne Borough to a second successive home win as Dover were beaten 3-1 at Priory Lane.
By Steve Bone
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 9:07 pm
Chris Whelpdale netted before Hutchinson’s double as Danny Bloor’s men made it seven points from their past three – that after a run of three straight losses. See pictures from the win – taken by Nick and Lydia Redman – on this page and the ones linked. And see more – by Andy Pelling – in a slideshow in the video player above.
