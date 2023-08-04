Hotshot Davide Rodari is back at Hastings United – and looking in the mood for another feast of goals.

The man the Pilot Field faithful call DR7 has returned to the club ahead of their bid for Isthmian premier division honours. It follows his release by Crawley Town.

He is one of four new faces added to Paul Barnes and Craig Stone’s squad in the past few days, the other three being players who have imprssed on trial during pre-season.

The return of Rodari – who once scored EIGHT goals in a U’s cup game against East Grinstead – will excite the fans as they gear up for tomorrow’s week’s league opener.

Davide Rodari is back in a Hastings United shirt | Picture: Scott White

Rodari, who scored in a 4-3 win over a Charlton XI on Saturday and in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Hythe, said: “I’m buzzing to be back home and excited to be working with Barnsey and Stoney.

"I have unfinished business with the club and I hope we can achieve promotion for the club and fans this season! I can’t wait to be playing back in front of the fans.”

Barnes said: “To bring Davide back to Hastings United is a great coup for everyone associated to the club – the lad is a fans’ favourite and as soon as we knew there was a possibility of bringing him home, we all wanted the same thing.”

Three others have ended trials by signing and Barnes told the Observer he was delighted with how the squad had come together.

Sam Okoye in action for Hastings United - for whom he has now signed | Picture: Scott White

Right-back Sam Okoye has joined, with Barnes saying: “He’s earned the opportunity to represent the club. He’s young, athletic and hungry to push on. We are looking forward to helping Sam fulfil his potential.”

Midfielder/winger Ryan Atkinson is another addition. The boss said: “He had a great education at Fulham through the academy system and has found non-league football challenging with all it brings, but we know we are getting a very good player.”

Also on board is utility man Mannie Sontan. Barnes added: “His determination and willingness to run made it an easy decision to offer him the opportunity to be with us this season.”