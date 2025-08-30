Dragons lead the pack

TD Shipley 2-0 Chichester City B

The Dragons continued their 100% start to the season with another home victory. Top of the SCFL Division Two with four wins from four is extremely impressive. City came into the match after two great league wins.

Chichester City gave a good account of themselves in front of the crowd of 70+ and they may feel a little unlucky on reflection. The first goal was a long shot from the left side of the area. The tricky Dylan Weller found the goal machine, Adam Campbell-Stone, who smashed it towards goal, it took a deflection which helped it into the top corner on six minutes, 1-0.

The startled away team did their best to get back into the game in the heavy rain, but couldn’t create any clear cut efforts. Then as the teams were awaiting the halftime whistle, the referee gave a penalty for a dubious handball in the area. Ice cold Adam Campbell-Stone stepped forward and caressed the ball into the left hand corner of the net, 2-0.

Adam Campbell-Stone scores from the spot.

The second half saw some half chances but there were no more goals. The man of the match went to Adam Campbell-Stone for his brace.

Next up, the Dragons face Brighton Rangers in another home fixture. City are away to Upper Beeding.