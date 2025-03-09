Dragons run out comfortable winners

The Dragons clearing the danger

TD Shipley 4-0 Upper Beeding FC

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TD Shipley were involved in a six goal thriller last week when they drew with Chichester City B. Upper Beeding were on the end of a 7-0 drubbing against fellow strugglers Ferring FC in their last game, so the home team were favourites for a win.

The Dragons came out quickly on another beautiful day at Dragons Green, and attacked from the off. Attacking midfielder, Ollie Broad was lively and started off many of the attacks for TD. He often found space in the middle and passed it out wide to the right wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pitch had dried out from the quagmire of last week, it was firm and more manageable to play the ball on the ground. The Dragons defended resolutely, with Upper Beeding being left with off target long shots and set pieces in the first half.

On 38 minutes, the ball was whipped into the box from the right and Ollie Broad was in a great position. He volleyed towards the goal from ten yards but the keeper got a hand to it and put it out for a corner.

The Dragons got their first goal on 43 minutes after prolific Adam Campbell-Stones scored from a great cross, he calmly played his shot around the keeper. 1-0 to the home team.

After half time, the Dragons came out from their break nice and early. When the referee started the second half, TD doubled their lead. Toby Smith played in a fantastic cross, low and hard which was dummied in the box and ACS smashed it in, for his brace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Broad got in some great positions but missed a hatful of opportunities. However, on the 66th minute he had another one on one and this time he scored after a brilliant through ball beat the defence. Three nil up but they could’ve easily scored seven or eight in this SCFL Division Two match.

As the game was coming to an end, up popped ACS to complete his hat trick and make the score 4-0. A hopeful ball was smashed up field, the away team’s defence watched like statues and ACS rounded the keeper and finished off the scoring for the day.

With just three games remaining, TD Shipley could finish in fourth, however after today they remain seventh in the league. Upper Beeding will need some improvements for next season to improve their eleventh place this season.

Man of the match was ACS for his hard work and hat trick. The 40 fans went home happy.

Next up, TD Shipley will be playing Jarvis Brook on March 22 and Ferring have a tough match against high flying Rustington on March 15.