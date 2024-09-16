Worthing v Havant and Waterlooville in the FA CupWorthing v Havant and Waterlooville in the FA Cup
Dramatic FA Cup win in pictures: Worthing celebrate late comeback that knocked out Havant and Waterlooville

By Steve Bone
Published 16th Sep 2024, 16:28 GMT
Worthing left it late to find the goals that put them through to third qualifying round of the FA Cup at the expense of visitors Havant and Waterlooville.

Keane Anderson’s opener for the former National League South side from Hampshire was the difference between the sides midway through the second half – then Jack Spong equalised.

Ryan Seager restored Havant’s lead but Tommy Willard and debut-making Mo Faal – who used to play for Havant – pounced to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead in the final five minutes.

Worthing have now been drawn to host Dartford – another of last season’s relegated National South sides, now playing in the Isthmian premier – in the third qualifying round on Saturday week.

See pictures by Kyle Hemsley from Worthing 3 Havant 2 on this page and the ones linked – and get Chris Agutter’s reaction and the latest from Woodside Road in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

Worthing v Havant and Waterlooville in the FA Cup

Worthing v Havant and Waterlooville in the FA Cup

Worthing v Havant and Waterlooville in the FA Cup

Worthing v Havant and Waterlooville in the FA Cup

