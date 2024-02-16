Draw with Loxwood felt like defeat – but Bexhill boss can look on bright side
But the Pirates were also able to look on the bright side of claiming a point when sides below them in the Southern Combination premier table missed the chance to make up ground.
Charlie Curran got Bexhill’s goal in the first half but they could not find a killer second and were punished late on.
It keeps them 17th in the table and now seven points clear of the bottom two.
Wright said: "Off the back of one of our best performances of the season the previous week at Crowborough, albeit in defeat, we looked to take that form into the Loxwood game.
“In very difficult conditions and on a very heavy pitch, which cut up really badly, there were very few chances first half.
"But on the 30-minute mark a lovely through ball from Jack Shonk put Charlie Curran through to slot past the keeper.
"Second half we were much the better team with numerous opportunities to increase the lead and Jack Shonk hitting the bar from 35 yards.
“With two minutes remaining a poor clearance resulted in a turnover in possession and Loxwood capitalised with an undeserved equaliser. It felt like a defeat at the end of a game which we controlled second half. Keeper Alex Hobden didn’t make a save all game.
"But it’s another point gained, with the bottom two losing again and we make the long trip to Pagham on Saturday full of confidence.”