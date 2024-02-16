Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But the Pirates were also able to look on the bright side of claiming a point when sides below them in the Southern Combination premier table missed the chance to make up ground.

Charlie Curran got Bexhill’s goal in the first half but they could not find a killer second and were punished late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It keeps them 17th in the table and now seven points clear of the bottom two.

Bexhill celebrate their goal against Loxwood | Picture: Joe Knight

Wright said: "Off the back of one of our best performances of the season the previous week at Crowborough, albeit in defeat, we looked to take that form into the Loxwood game.

“In very difficult conditions and on a very heavy pitch, which cut up really badly, there were very few chances first half.

"But on the 30-minute mark a lovely through ball from Jack Shonk put Charlie Curran through to slot past the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Second half we were much the better team with numerous opportunities to increase the lead and Jack Shonk hitting the bar from 35 yards.

Bexhill battle with Loxwood | Picture: Joe Knight

“With two minutes remaining a poor clearance resulted in a turnover in possession and Loxwood capitalised with an undeserved equaliser. It felt like a defeat at the end of a game which we controlled second half. Keeper Alex Hobden didn’t make a save all game.