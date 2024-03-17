Dreary Day at Muddy Hythe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hythe have had problems for much of the season with their pitch and, although this particular patch was deemed playable, it won’t have enhanced future prospects. Indeed, they already have a spell of Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday matches to try and catch up the rest of the League.

In fairness to their side, they looked more positive in the first twenty minutes without seriously testing Bridges’ back line. Indeed, the first serious shot of the game came after 21 minutes when former Hythe man Noel Leighton’s drive was well held by Jack West-Astuti. And just a minute later Ibrahim Jalloh slipped the ball through to Leighton, who was fouled on the edge of the box. The referee did well to allow play to continue though and Nabeel Ghannam snapped up the loose ball and placed it perfectly into the far corner of the net. A good goal but probably against the run of play at that point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey Woollard had to clear off the line soon after as a hopeful cross led to the ball bobbling around the goal, but then Leighton fired straight at West-Astuti following a nice through ball from Ghannam.

Three Bridges action from earlier in the season. Picture: Neil Holmes

The experienced Frannie Collin fired just wide from twenty yards and Finlay Westen made a brilliant tip over from Josh Wisson’s header as Hythe finished the half strongly, whilst a last gasp goalmouth melee saw the bar struck and plenty of players scrambling to get a decent strike of the ball.

The second half was more even with the ever willing Bryan Villavicencio seeing a shot held following one of Billy Irving’s long throws, whilst Jake Embery came close twice in quick succession at the other end. A corner by Woollard was met by a superb header by Irving that was just as superbly held, but a controversial penalty award three minutes from time finally led to a home equaliser.

The ball seemed to hit Villavicencio in the chest from close range, but the referee deemed it to be handball and Collin gleefully dispatched the spot kick. Most expected Hythe to go for a winner, but the last stages of the game were all Bridges with Leighton having another effort held and both Tresor Difika and Kevin Rivera going close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A point earned in dreadful conditions and a game overall best forgotten.

Bridges : F.Westen, D.Ferreira, R.Euba, B.Irving, T.Difika, B.Villavicencio, I.Jalloh (A.Adam, 74), H.Woollard, N.Leighton, K.Rivera, N.Ghannam (E.Hanslow, 89).Unused Subs. - S.Agun, J.Bendall, G.Falzon.Booked - Ghannam (19), Irving (61), Leighton (85).

Bridges Man of the Match - Billy Irving.