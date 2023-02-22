Dulwich Hamlet hammered – 31 pictures from Worthing’s 6-0 win
Worthing FC got back on track in spectacular fashion after three straight defeats – by hammering Dulwich Hamlet 6-0 at Woodside Road.
Josh Chambers set the tone with a goal in the fifth minute and Ollie Pearce, with a penalty, and Reece Myles-Meekums made it 3-0 before the break.
In the second half Joel Colbran and further goals by Myles-Meekums and Pearce – who has now scored 100 goals for the Rebels in fewer than 200 games – completed the rout.
It lifts Worthing back up to fifth, right in the race for the play-offs. They are at home again on Sunday, when Hungerford visit.
Get reaction from Adam Hinshelwood in the Worthing Herald – out on Thursday – and see Mike Gunn’s pictures from the Hamlet hammering on this page and the ones linked.