Worthing FC got back on track in spectacular fashion after three straight defeats – by hammering Dulwich Hamlet 6-0 at Woodside Road.

Josh Chambers set the tone with a goal in the fifth minute and Ollie Pearce, with a penalty, and Reece Myles-Meekums made it 3-0 before the break.

In the second half Joel Colbran and further goals by Myles-Meekums and Pearce – who has now scored 100 goals for the Rebels in fewer than 200 games – completed the rout.

It lifts Worthing back up to fifth, right in the race for the play-offs. They are at home again on Sunday, when Hungerford visit.

Get reaction from Adam Hinshelwood in the Worthing Herald – out on Thursday

