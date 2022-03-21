Durham deny Lewes Dripping Pan win in FA Women's Championship

This was the second game in a row involving the Wildcats where the scoreline remained blank and despite them trying to force the issue against the Rooks, they are likely to remain fourth in the table.

It was Durham defender Katherine Hill who threatened to break the deadlock first when she was given time to line up a shot from 30 yards that flew just over the bar.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewes then had a clearer opening when Heidi Logan’s shot was spilled by Naoisha McAloon, but Sarah Robson was on hand to mop up the danger.

Lewes and Durham do battle / Picture: James Boyes

Chances were admittedly few and far between in the first half, but a couple of good deliveries by Beth Hepple almost led to the breakthrough as Rio Hardy glanced wide before Sarah Wilson’s header was well held by Tatiana Saunders.

Durham pressed for an opener after break, with Hardy battling the ball and having a shot blocked before Hepple’s effort was deflected wide after the ball fell her way.

The Wildcats then had appeals for a penalty waved away when Lauren Briggs appeared to be tripped in the corner of the area and similar shouts were also in vain when they felt a Lewes defender had handled from a corner.

As time ticked away, Georgia Simms looked set to pull the trigger when the ball went loose in the Rooks’ box, but some dogged defending snuffed out the chance.

To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com

Lewes (4-2-3-1): Tatiana Saunders, Sophie O’Rourke, Ellie Hack, Ellie Mason, Rebecca McKenna, Isobel Dalton, Amelia Hazard, Heidi Logan, Lucy Porter, Lucy Ashworth-Clifford, Georgia Timms

Substitutes not used: Shanell Salgado, Laura Hartley, Nicola Cousins, Ellie Noble, Lea Cordier, Josie Longhurst, Zoe Cross