East Dean FC v Billingshurst 3rdsEast Dean FC v Billingshurst 3rds
East Dean FC v Billingshurst 3rds

East Dean beat Billingshurst thirds in the Sussex Junior Cup - the match in pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 5th Oct 2024, 19:28 GMT
East Dean cruised through to the next round of the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup with a 6-0 win over Billingshurst FC’s third team.

Photographer Roger Smith was there to capture the action and you can see his pictures on this page and the ones linked – or by scrolling down the page if you’re on the Observer app.

Get the local football action in the Chichester Observer, out on Thursday.

East Dean FC v Billingshurst 3rds

1. East Dean v Billingshurst 3rds pictures by Roger Smith (21).JPG

East Dean FC v Billingshurst 3rds Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

East Dean FC v Billingshurst 3rds

2. East Dean v Billingshurst 3rds pictures by Roger Smith (6).JPG

East Dean FC v Billingshurst 3rds Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

East Dean FC v Billingshurst 3rds

3. East Dean v Billingshurst 3rds pictures by Roger Smith (20).JPG

East Dean FC v Billingshurst 3rds Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

East Dean FC v Billingshurst 3rds

4. East Dean v Billingshurst 3rds pictures by Roger Smith (18).JPG

East Dean FC v Billingshurst 3rds Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:East DeanRoger SmithObserver
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice