East Preston edge past Villa - report and pictures

Boss Chris Horner said: "MoM Lucas McGaw put on a midfield masterclass and Carl Bennett opened his account for the season with a lovely finish in front of a bumper 144 crowd at The Lashmar. "We created multiple chances to increase the lead but were unable to find the net."

Villa were awarded a penalty but keeper Maciek Kason kept it out. EP host Erith and Belvedere in the FA Vase on Saturday. See pictures from the win over Villa - by Lyn Phillips - on this page and the one linked. Get the local football latest in the Littlehampton Gazette on Thursday.