Images from East Preston v Montpelier Villa in the SCFL division one at The Lashmar | Pictures: Lyn Phillips

East Preston edge past Villa - report and pictures

East Preston's fine start to the SCFL division one season continued when they won 1-0 at home to Montpelier Villa courtesy of Carl Bennett's first-half goal.

By Steve Bone
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 9:15 am

Boss Chris Horner said: "MoM Lucas McGaw put on a midfield masterclass and Carl Bennett opened his account for the season with a lovely finish in front of a bumper 144 crowd at The Lashmar. "We created multiple chances to increase the lead but were unable to find the net."

Villa were awarded a penalty but keeper Maciek Kason kept it out. EP host Erith and Belvedere in the FA Vase on Saturday. See pictures from the win over Villa - by Lyn Phillips - on this page and the one linked. Get the local football latest in the Littlehampton Gazette on Thursday.

Montpelier VillaEast PrestonSCFLFA Vase
