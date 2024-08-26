East Preston in end-to-end thriller

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Road to Wembley starts here. FA Vase First Round Qualifying.

East Preston were welcomed to the Herbert Direct Stadium for the FA Vase clash. EP have had a decent start to their season with 10 points from four games.

EP are currently in the division below and gave a really good account of themselves. They came out of the blocks with speed and power, the forwards, McLeod and Wisdom were chasing everything. YM were playing the ball around but due to the wet pitch a few of the home players were losing their footing. The pitch looked great but the rain had made it greasy and unpredictable.

It was an impressive start for EP but they were unable to create any decent goal scoring chances. YM held their nerve and waited patiently for their opportunity. EP’s defensive midfielder, Junior Kafoo was cutting out any hopeful through balls from YM , he was as solid as a deep rooted tree.

YM’s first real opportunity came when the skilful Michael Wood was taken out whilst through on goal. Dead ball specialist, Dean Lovegrove took the free-kick and curled it past the keeper only to see it bounce off the far post to safety.

It wasn’t long until the home team took the lead. After 30 minutes, YM attacked down the left, the ball broke to the impressive Josh Neathey who squared the ball to Luke Roberts who calmly slotted home. One nil to the home team who were in control.

It took YM 57 minutes to double their lead. Josh Neathey took a deep corner which had Jet Harris fumbling in his goal, the ball wasn’t cleared properly and ricocheted to the fox in the box Roberts who back-healed it towards goal. It was blocked but fell for ex-Dorking Wanderers defender Dan Evans who placed it into the corner of the net.

EP were down but not out and pushed forward. They took a dangerous in-swinging corner on 64 minutes which was like a hot potato for Louis Sullivan, his punch was mistimed and the ball ended up in the home goal. There was little celebration from EP as they rushed back for the restart.

At 2-1 East Preston were back in the game, but it was YM who were on top. After 71 minutes YM restored their two-goal advantage after Josh Neathey crossed low to the hard working midfielder Tom Hearn who was able to guide it in from five yards.

On National Waffle Day, the referee Nathaniel Roff was excellent and presided over the match without any needless lectures.

This FA Vase match was an absolute treat for the fans as yet again EP got another goal back within two minutes. After a fierce shot was stopped by Sullivan, Zion McLeod was able to win the race to the fumble and prodded it in, 3-2.

The scoring wasn’t over and with 15 minutes to go, a clumsy tackle on Neathey resulted in a penalty for YM. Dean Lovegrove stepped forward and sent the keeper the wrong way to end the goal fest at 4-2. Man of the Match, Josh Neathey had a late opportunity to make it 5-2 but missed from the penalty spot, sending the ball over.

The home team deserved their victory over the rough diamonds of East Preston. The away side certainly have a lot of potential and could be contenders for their league title this season.

YM’s satisfied manager, Dean Carden said: “It wasn’t our greatest game and we only got out of second gear from 70 minutes. Eighteen months ago, we would have lost a game like that, but we have turned a corner and won today 4-2. I’m looking forward to facing Camberley Town in the next round “.

YM travel away to Midhurst and Easebourne on Bank Holiday Monday.