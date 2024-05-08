East Sussex Football League: Bexhill Rovers make it a treble and Catsfield complete cup double

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rovers added the Division Two title to the Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup and ESFL Wisdens Sports Challenge Cup after emphatically winning their final game of the season.

They secured the win they needed to be crowned third-tier champions in stunning style with a 9-0 victory away to Sovereign Saints II on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jay Tomlin plundered a hat-trick to take his tally for the campaign to 30, David Ammoun bagged a brace, and there was one each for Iain Steuart-Pownall, Bobby Bowles, Shane Friend and Jack Hobden.

Flashback to earlier in the season and Hollington United's youth section was flourishing | Submitted picture

Rye Town II finished just a point behind Rovers in second place after a 4-3 success at Sedlescombe Rangers II meant they ended the term with six straight wins.

Liam Sayer netted a late winner for Rye, whose other scorers were Barnaby Osborne, Rob Levett and Billy Blackford.

Third-placed Northiam 75 signed off for 2023/24 with a 2-0 away defeat against fifth-placed Hooe, for whom Andy Corrigan netted in the second half after a first-half own goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Baptists, who are seventh, wrapped up their league programme with a 3-2 triumph away to Robertsbridge United.

The goals of Alex Costello, Joshua MacDonald and Gary Walke ensured the Baptists halted a run of seven successive games without a win in all competitions. Guy Ballard claimed both Robertsbridge goals.

Crowhurst made absolutely sure of the runners-up spot in the Premier Division by prevailing 5-1 at home to champions Rye Town.

Wes Tate's double, and one each from Stephen Greenfield, Reece Johnson and Tommy Whelan did the damage for the Crows. Charlie Stevens grabbed Rye's goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third-placed Westfield II scored three second-half goals to record a 3-1 home win over The JC Tackleway.

Two Patteson Riugaimae strikes and a Joe Page finish earned the Westies a third victory on the spin. Nathan Smith was on target for eighth-placed Tackleway.

Hollington United climbed to fourth after continuing their excellent form with a 6-1 success against seventh-placed Sandhurst on their travels.

Sali Sadakov and Danny Woodley netted twice each, and Archie Baker and Lewis Neech also got in on the act as Hollington won for the ninth consecutive match. Harry Morrell replied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Punnetts Town slipped to fifth after ending their season with a 4-4 draw in an eight-goal home thriller against sixth-placed Bexhill AAC.

Rosh Wells plundered a hat-trick and Simon Tomlinson got the other for AAC, who will jump above Punnetts if they win their one remaining game.

Hawkhurst United moved three points clear of the bottom two with a game to go courtesy of a 5-2 triumph at home to Sidley United - their first league win since way back on September 23.

Mark Mitchell's hat-trick, and one each from Nebiyu Elias and George Lawrence earned the Hawks three precious points, despite Archie Ball and Logan Copley scoring for Sidley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bexhill Town jumped above St Leonards Social and off the bottom of the table after beating them 1-0 at Gunters Lane.

A solitary Lewis Hole goal gave Town a third win in four outings and they could even escape the bottom two if they overcome Hawkhurst in their final fixture.

Bexhill AAC II made sure of the runners-up spot in Division Three by running out 4-1 winners away to Ticehurst in their last match.

A Leo Oliver hat-trick and Charlie Morgan's finish fired AAC into a 4-0 half-time lead before Edward Harwood nabbed a late consolation for fourth-placed Ticehurst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it turned out, AAC would have finished second regardless of the result because third-placed Catsfield were beaten 6-1 at home to champions Parkfield.

Ethan Gabriel (2), Lee Chittick, Tom Ellis, Stuart Lewis and Calum Nolan were on the scoresheet for a Parkfield side which finished eight points clear at the summit. David Burch provided the Cats’ lone response.

Three days earlier, however, Catsfield were celebrating cup glory for the second time in less than a week.

The Cats added the Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup to the ESFL Division Three/Four Challenge Cup by edging out Crowhurst III 2-1 in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finishing of Adam Barham and Jacob Jones ensured Catsfield narrowly came out on top at Hastings United FC, despite Nathan Dolby scoring for Division Four outfit Crowhurst.

The previous night, Ninfield lifted the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup after pipping Northiam 75 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the final.

Jason Taylor bagged two second-half goals for Ninfield during the game itself, while Adam Page and Jon James found the target for Northiam at Little Common FC.

It was a happy reversal of fortunes for Division One runners-up Ninfield, who lost the ESFL Wisdens Sports Challenge Cup final on penalties to Bexhill Rovers a few weeks earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last six league encounters of the season will take place this coming Saturday, five of them in the Premier Division.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 21-52 (+35 goal difference), Crowhurst 21-48 (+46), Westfield II 21-42 (+19), Hollington United 21-40 (+17), Punnetts Town* 22-38 (+29), Bexhill AAC 21-37 (+14), Sandhurst 22-29 (-1), The JC Tackleway 21-27 (-11), Sidley United 21-25 (-13), Hawkhurst United 21-11 (-38), Bexhill Town* 21-8 (-33), St Leonards Social 21-8 (-64). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 12-30 (+31), Ninfield 12-27 (+6), Peche Hill Select 12-25 (+5), Battle Town II 12-10 (-10), Little Common II 12-10 (-13), Herstmonceux* 12-10 (-14), SC Pass+Move Arrows* 12-9 (-5). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore, Hollington United II withdrawn.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers 18-42 (+42), Rye Town II 18-41 (+33), Northiam 75 18-34 (+20), Crowhurst II 17-32 (+21), Hooe 18-32 (+12), Sedlescombe Rangers II 18-24 (+1), Victoria Baptists 18-20 (-18), Wadhurst United* 17-14 (-17), Sovereign Saints II* 18-9 (-50), Robertsbridge United* 18-5 (-44). * = points adjusted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 3: Parkfield* 16-39 (+22), Bexhill AAC II 16-31 (+34), Catsfield 16-26 (+9), Ticehurst* 16-23 (+7), Westfield III 16-22 (0), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 16-18 (-23), Orington 16-17 (-16), Welcroft Park Rangers II 16-12 (-5), Mountfield United* 16-12 (-28). * = points adjusted

Division 4: Burwash 16-39 (+34), The JC Tackleway II* 16-37 (+42), Crowhurst III* 16-37 (+38), Battle Town Development 16-24 (+8), Hastings Comets 16-21 (-7), Robertsbridge United II 16-16 (-18), Icklesham Casuals 16-15 (-19), Hastings Athletic 16-11 (-29), Hawkhurst United II 16-5 (-49). * = points adjusted

Fixtures – Saturday May 11 (2pm)

Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v Rye Town, Bexhill Town v Hawkhurst United, Hollington United v Westfield II, Sidley United v Crowhurst, The JC Tackleway v St Leonards Social.

Division 2: Crowhurst II v Wadhurst United.