East Sussex Football League: Crowhurst and Hollington United prevail in tight cup semi-finals

The Crows and the Lions will battle it out for the ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup after both came through tight semi-finals on Saturday.

The last-four ties were played back-to-back on the 3G pitch at Bexhill College and Crowhurst beat The JC Tackleway 2-1 after extra-time in the opener before Hollington pipped Punnetts Town on penalties.

Sean Baldwin grabbed the Crows' winner after the goals of Josh Barrett (Crowhurst) and Adam Reilly (Tackleway) had cancelled each other out in normal time.

Hollington prevailed 5-4 on spot kicks after coming back from 4-2 down with less than 10 minutes of the original 90 remaining to draw 4-4, which was how it remained after extra-time.

Archie Baker, Danny Woodley, Lewis Neech and Connor Smith scored for the Lions, who also trailed 2-0 during the first half of a dramatic contest.

Four other league and cup matches went ahead last weekend - three of them at Bexhill Road - despite all the rain of the preceding days.

And there was another high-scoring thriller in the Macron Store Hastings Cup as Sedlescombe Rangers II edged past Bexhill Rovers 5-4 to reach the semi-finals.

Alfie Finch (2), Zak Boutwood, Adam Gerken and Jimmy Hoare scored for Sedlescombe, who will face Bexhill AAC or Hollington in the last four.

Shane Friend's double, and one apiece from Jay Tomlin and Neale Blackham couldn't prevent Rovers' six-match unbeaten run coming to an end in an all-Division Two affair.

As far as the league action was concerned, Westfield II moved closer to the Premier Division's top two on the back of a 5-1 victory away to Bexhill Town.

Regan Smith's hat-trick did the bulk of the damage for the Westies, whose other marksmen were Toby Brett and Franz Cuison. Hugo Corbin's goal was the highlight for Town.

Third-placed Westfield are now just two points behind second-placed Crowhurst with a game in hand and four adrift of leaders Rye Town having played the same number of matches.

The other two fixtures to get the green light were in Division Four - and they produced wins for Crowhurst III and Icklesham Casuals on adjacent pitches.

Liam Oxley plundered a hat-trick as third-placed Crowhurst saw off Hastings Athletic 7-0 to move within three points of leaders The JC Tackleway II and two of second-placed Burwash.

Nathan Dolby, Josh Naylor, Joe Millar and substitute Callum Beattie also netted in the Crows' biggest victory of the campaign.

Icklesham climbed above Athletic to seventh after a 5-2 success away to fourth-placed Hastings Comets made it three consecutive league wins.

A Freddie Novis brace, and one each by Phil Badrock, Michael Amar and Thomas Cumber ensured Casuals' improvement continued, while Julian Carney and Luke Darvill retaliated.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 11-31 (+19 goal difference), Crowhurst 12-29 (+19), Westfield II 11-27 (+18), Punnetts Town* 12-22 (+19), Hollington United 15-22 (+1), The JC Tackleway 14-21 (+1), Sandhurst 14-19 (0), Bexhill AAC 11-18 (+1), Sidley United 12-14 (-9), St Leonards Social 11-8 (-14), Hawkhurst United 13-7 (-28), Bexhill Town* 14-(-)1 (-27). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 9-21 (+20), Ninfield 7-18 (+6), Peche Hill Select 6-12 (+5), SC Pass+Move Arrows 8-12 (-2), Herstmonceux* 8-10 (-1), Little Common II 8-6 (-13), Battle Town II 8-1 (-15). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore, Hollington United II withdrawn.

Division 2: Northiam 75 12-26 (+21), Bexhill Rovers 10-21 (+14), Rye Town II 10-20 (+15), Hooe 12-20 (+5), Crowhurst II 9-16 (+6), Sedlescombe Rangers II 12-15 (-1), Victoria Baptists 12-15 (-7), Wadhurst United 11-12 (-5), Robertsbridge United 9-3 (-19), Sovereign Saints II 9-3 (-29).

Division 3: Parkfield 10-22 (+8), Catsfield 8-17 (+10), Westfield III 11-15 (+6), Orington 12-14 (-8), Bexhill AAC II 9-12 (+5), Mountfield United 8-12 (-2), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 11-11 (-18), Ticehurst* 7-9 (+3), Welcroft Park Rangers II 12-9 (-4). * = points adjusted

Division 4: The JC Tackleway II 12-28 (+32), Burwash 12-27 (+17), Crowhurst III 12-25 (+28), Hastings Comets 10-16 (-1), Robertsbridge United II 13-16 (-13), Battle Town Development 12-15 (+1), Icklesham Casuals 9-10 (-6), Hastings Athletic 14-10 (-27), Hawkhurst United II 10-1 (-31).

Fixtures - Saturday February 17 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v Sandhurst, Crowhurst v Westfield II, Punnetts Town v Hollington United, Rye Town v Hawkhurst United, St Leonards Social v Sidley United, The JC Tackleway v Bexhill Town.

Division 1: Herstmonceux v Little Common II, Ninfield v Battle Town II, Peche Hill Select v Jesters Town.

Division 2: Hooe v Crowhurst II, Robertsbridge United v Sedlescombe Rangers II, Sovereign Saints II v Rye Town II, Victoria Baptists v Wadhurst United.

Division 3: Mountfield United v Sedlescombe Rangers Development, Parkfield v Bexhill AAC II, Ticehurst v Welcroft Park Rangers II, Westfield III v Catsfield.

Division 4: Battle Town Development v Burwash, Crowhurst III v The JC Tackleway II, Hawkhurst United II v Hastings Athletic, Icklesham Casuals v Hastings Comets.