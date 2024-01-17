East Sussex Football League: Crowhurst stay top as full programme completed at last

A very welcome week of drier weather allowed a full programme of Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League action to go ahead on Saturday.

Crowhurst preserved their one-point lead at the top of the Premier Division courtesy of a 2-1 win away to Hollington United.

First-half goals from Sean Baldwin and Tom Frazer-Bates put the Crows in charge before Danny Woodley pulled one back for seventh-placed Hollington late on.

Rye Town - the only team across the five divisions yet to suffer a league defeat - remain a point behind with two games in hand following a 5-0 home victory over third-placed Westfield II.

Strikes by Callum Hadaway, Anthony Hughes and Charlie Stevens put second-placed Rye three-up at the break before Sam Hesmer and Darren Warne added to their tally after the turnaround.

It was Westfield's first league loss since their opening game of the season, ending a run of seven consecutive Premier Division wins.

The JC Tackleway are up to fourth after a 2-0 success at Sandhurst in a meeting between the two sides who came up from Division One last term.

Toby Payne and Adam Reilly were on target as Tackleway notched up their fifth successive league win, albeit in their first Premier Division fixture since November 11.

Punnetts Town dropped a place to fifth after having to settle for a 3-3 draw at home to Sidley United, for whom Steve Mote rescued a point with a last-minute header.

Andy Atkin bagged the other two goals for a ninth-placed Sidley team which came from behind on three occasions to extend its unbeaten run to seven matches.

Josh Albert, Tim Johnson and Connor Townsend struck for Punnetts, who were in action for the first time since November and first time in the league since October 14.

Bexhill AAC jumped up two positions into the top half on the back of a 1-0 triumph at home to neighbours Bexhill Town. Ben Barton's header proved decisive.

It was honours even in an important match towards the foot of the table as third-from-bottom St Leonards Social and second-from-bottom Hawkhurst United fought out a 2-2 draw.

The goals of Liam Baker and Ashley McCann for Social were matched by Nebiyu Elias and George Lawrence for the Hawks, meaning the gap between the two clubs stays at one point with Hawkhurst having played three more times.

Ninfield moved level on points with Jesters Town at the top of Division One after coming from 2-0 down to beat them 3-2.

The goals of Jake Barker and Musa Camara seemingly put table-topping Jesters on course to avenge their 2-1 loss in November's reverse fixture.

But strikes by Mark Franks, Corey Scott (penalty) and debutant Kevin Barden secured a vital victory for hosts Ninfield, who have a game in hand on their victims.

Third-placed Peche Hill Select kept themselves very much in the title picture by winning 4-2 at home to Hollington United II, despite finishing with 10 men.

Wes Peoples banged in a hat-trick and Sean Lennard also scored for Peche, who are three points behind the top two having played a match fewer than Ninfield and two less than Jesters. Kieron Buss and Kiri Dauti were on the mark for Hollington.

Bexhill Rovers climbed to third in Division Two by virtue of a 2-1 home success against 10-man Sovereign Saints II.

Jay Tomlin put Rovers ahead and although Jack Griffin soon equalised, Jack Swan's winner lifted Rovers within eight points of leaders Northiam 75 having played three fewer fixtures.

Hooe moved into the top five after the finishing of Callum Holt-Burgess, Charlie Cornford and Conor Loake secured a 3-1 triumph at home to Robertsbridge United, for whom Guy Ballard found the net.

A 3-0 home win against Victoria Baptists moved Sedlescombe Rangers II up two positions to sixth, with the Baptists falling to seventh.

Parkfield opened up a four-point lead at the summit of Division Three after winning 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller at home to Westfield III.

James Graham (2), Adam Smith and Silomuzi Hlabanganga were on the scoresheet for Parkfield, who have played a game more than second-placed Catsfield.

Sedlescombe Rangers Development went level on points with Welcroft Park Rangers II at the foot of the table following a 3-2 victory over Orington.

Charlie Allman, Chris Ford and Jake Warner netted to give Sedlescombe their second league win of the season. The goals of Spencer Sharkey and Sonny Benton weren't quite enough for fifth-placed Orington.

The second-versus-third encounter in Division Four produced a 3-2 success for Burwash away to Crowhurst III.

Jamie Pelling's double and one from Daniel Murrell lifted Burwash to within a point of their victims with a game in hand. Liam Oxley and Eden White were the Crows' marksmen.

Robertsbridge United II and Hastings Athletic both recorded their fourth draws of the campaign after sharing two goals with each other.

Danny Turner was on the scoresheet for fifth-placed Robertsbridge, while Joel Hennessy found the net for seventh-placed Athletic.

Four second-round ties were finally completed in the ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup, with wins for Rye Town II, Little Common II, Northiam 75 and SC Pass+Move Arrows.

Rye, who are second in Division Two, pulled off the standout result, winning 4-1 away to Division One outfit Herstmonceux.

A Barnaby Osborne brace, and one each from Taylor Field and Rob Levett did the damage for the third-tier promotion contenders.

Little Common, from Division One, were 6-1 home victors against Division Two club Wadhurst United thanks to Attilio Field's hat-trick, a Matthew Rose double and a Tristan Hinz strike.

Dominic Clarke, Oscar Garcia-Cruz and Rhys Warren netted as Northiam prevailed 3-0 at home to fellow Division Two high-fliers Crowhurst II.

Pass+Move edged through 2-1 in an all-Division One affair at home to Battle Town II, whose scorer was Jamie Smith.

In the quarter-finals, Pass+Move will visit Hooe or Bexhill Rovers, Rye will host Northiam and Common will travel to Peche Hill Select.

The final five second-round ties were played in the ESFL Division Three/Division Four Challenge Cup, one of which was a remarkable 13-goal thriller.

Ticehurst came from 3-1 down at half time to win 7-6 away to fellow Division Three side Welcroft Park Rangers II.

George Brown's hat-trick, a Joe Kennard brace, and one apiece from Darren Nicol and Danny McGahan earned Ticehurst a dramatic victory.

Welcroft narrowly lost out despite George Jones and James Burnett scoring two goals each, and Steven Cherryman and Patrick Ighavvongbe also netting.

Ticehurst will visit Battle Town Development in the last eight after the Division Four side surprised Division Three outfit Mountfield United 1-0 after extra-time. Jack Ross got the goal.

Division Three promotion hopefuls Catsfield ran out 4-2 winners against Division Four pacesetters The JC Tackleway II to set up an away quarter-final against Hastings Athletic.

Adam Barham, Jacob Jones, Greg Roberts and Braden Tilbury scored for the Cats, while Matthew Bricknell and Harley Millward were Tackleway's marksmen.

A home tie against Crowhurst III awaits Hastings Comets after their 4-0 away win against fellow Division Four team Hawkhurst United II.

Two Brandon Smith goals, and one apiece from Nick Batehup and Luke Darvill earned the Comets a fourth successive win in all competitions.

Bexhill AAC II, of Division Three, also advanced by virtue of a 3-1 victory away to Icklesham Casuals, from Division Four.

Leo Oliver's brace and a River-Jay Gray finish ensured AAC will travel to Parkfield for a spot in the semi-finals. Icklesham's goal came from George Richardson.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Crowhurst 11-26 (+18 goal difference), Rye Town 9-25 (+16), Westfield II 9-21 (+13), The JC Tackleway 12-21 (+3), Punnetts Town 9-20 (+19), Bexhill AAC 10-18 (+2), Hollington United 13-16 (-1), Sandhurst 13-16 (-1), Sidley United 12-14 (-9), St Leonards Social 10-8 (-11), Hawkhurst United 13-7 (-28), Bexhill Town* 11-(-)1 (-21). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 8-18 (+19), Ninfield 7-18 (+10), Peche Hill Select 6-15 (+5), Little Common II 9-12 (-1), SC Pass+Move Arrows 8-12 (-3), Herstmonceux* 7-10 (+5), Battle Town II 7-1 (-12), Hollington United II* 8-(-)1 (-23). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore withdrawn.

Division 2: Northiam 75 12-26 (+21), Rye Town II 10-20 (+15), Bexhill Rovers 9-18 (+11), Crowhurst II 8-16 (+7),

Hooe 10-14 (0), Sedlescombe Rangers II 11-12 (-2), Victoria Baptists 10-12 (-7), Wadhurst United 9-9 (-4), Robertsbridge United 7-3 (-13), Sovereign Saints II 8-3 (-28).

Division 3: Parkfield 9-21 (+8), Catsfield 8-17 (+10), Bexhill AAC II 8-11 (+5), Mountfield United 6-11 (0), Orington 10-11 (-4), Ticehurst* 7-9 (+3), Westfield III 9-9 (-1), Welcroft Park Rangers II 9-8 (-1), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 10-8 (-20). * = points adjusted

Division 4: The JC Tackleway II 10-25 (+31), Crowhurst III 11-22 (+21), Burwash 10-21 (+13), Hastings Comets 9-16 (+2), Robertsbridge United II 11-13 (-13), Battle Town Development 10-12 (-1), Hastings Athletic 11-7 (-20), Icklesham Casuals 7-4 (-12), Hawkhurst United II 7-1 (-21).

Fixtures - Saturday January 20 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill Town v Hollington United, Crowhurst v Sandhurst, The JC Tackleway v Punnetts Town.

Division 1: Herstmonceux v Peche Hill Select, Hollington United II v SC Pass+Move Arrows, Jesters Town v Battle Town II.

Division 2: Northiam 75 v Rye Town II, Robertsbridge United v Sovereign Saints II, Victoria Baptists v Crowhurst II.

Division 3: Mountfield United II v Sedlescombe Rangers Development, Ticehurst v Catsfield, Welcroft Park Rangers II v Bexhill AAC II, Westfield III v Orington.

Division 4: Burwash v Robertsbridge United II, Hastings Athletic v Battle Town Development, Icklesham Casuals v Hawkhurst United II.

ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup, 2nd round (1.30pm): Hooe v Bexhill Rovers, Ninfield v Sedlescombe Rangers II.