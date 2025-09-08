East Sussex Football League: Goal-hungry Westfield set early pace

Westfield II are the only Premier Division team with maximum points after week two of the 2025/26 Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League season.

The free-scoring Westies took their goal tally to 10 already with a narrow 4-3 win away to Battle Town on Saturday.

Jay Tomlin (2) and Jamie Crone were among the Westfield scorers, while Paul Weatherby (2) and Glen Carrick replied for Battle.

Sidley United and Rye Town both have four points out of six after following their draw with each other with convincing away victories.

Nathan Crabb plundered a hat-trick as Sidley recovered from conceding in the opening 25 seconds to prevail 5-1 over Northiam 75.

Tony Atkin and an own goal completed Sidley's tally against a Northiam outfit for whom Oscar Garcia-Cruz was on target.

Last season's runners-up Rye are also unbeaten following a 3-0 success against The JC Tackleway at Dave Brown Memorial Playing Fields.

Ninfield, the 2024/25 Division One champions, began life in the top flight with an entertaining 4-4 draw at Jesters Town.

The goals of Jason Taylor (2), Louis Walker and Jordan Uttley for Ninfield were matched by Tommy Whelan's brace, and one each by Muss Camara and Lewis Oakshott for Jesters.

Wadhurst United are two points clear at the top of Division One having netted 11 goals in winning their first two matches.

Their latest triumph was a 5-1 away win over Crowhurst II, in which Sam Cordner, Toby Kent, Morgan Norris, Benjamin Pratt and Ryan Watkins all got on the scoresheet.

Westfield III and Bexhill AAC are the only other sides (who have started their programme) in the second tier yet to have tasted defeat.

Two Matt Connon goals, and one apiece from Alex Southall and Dylan Phillips gave the Westies a 4-2 victory at Hawkhurst United.

AAC also have four points after the finishing of Reuben Davis and Joshua Gray enabled them to edge out SC Pass+Move 2-1 at Bexhill College.

Victoria Baptists got the better of Herstmonceux by the same scoreline at Old Town Recreation Ground to pick up their first points at the second attempt.

Little Common II and The JC Tackleway II are setting the early pace in Division Two, both having won their opening two games.

Both of Common's wins have come against Robertsbridge United and they've scored 14 goals in the process following Saturday's 5-2 victory away from home.

Ben Gardner (2), Jay Abid, Attilio Field and Taylor Norton were on target for the Commoners, while Rhys Piggott and Joe O'Leary replied for the Bridge.

Last term's Division Three champions Tackleway continued their strong start at the next level up by winning 5-2 at home to Northiam 75 II.

Cameron Woodley climbed off the bench to bag a hat-trick for Tackleway, whose other scorers were Steve Payne and Wesleigh Peoples. Nick Batehup and Luke Darvill responded.

Catsfield are on four points after two goals apiece from Jacob Jones and Braden Tilbury helped secure a 6-2 home success over Battle Town II. Kian Lacey and Alex Whiteman were also on the scoresheet for the Cats, while Jamie Lindsay and Jake Warner registered for Battle.

Parkfield got off the mark for the campaign at the second time of asking as they saw off Mountfield United 3-1 at Eastbourne Sports Park. A Reuben Samms double and Lee Chittick strike did the trick for Parkfield. Matt Tidmarsh got Mountfield's goal.

The JC Tackleway III are the only team with six points in Division Three on the back of a 4-0 triumph on their travels against Icklesham Casuals. A Rikki Matthews hat-trick and one from Declan Brindley ensured 2024/25 Division Four winners Tackleway maintained their winning start.

Bexhill AAC II and Wittersham, who drew with each other on the opening weekend, moved on to four points by virtue of comfortable wins on Saturday.

AAC opened up a 4-0 lead by half time on their way to beating Ticehurst 6-1. Ben Fergusson (2), Ben Barton, Frankie Deeprose, Kurt Excell and Daniel Smith grabbed the goals for AAC, with Danny McGahan nabbing a consolation for Ticehurst.

Wittersham celebrated their first victory since returning to the league after an absence of several years via a 4-0 margin away to Hastings Athletic. Two Joshua Spinks goals, and strikes by Greg Stoodley and George Stoodley got the job done for Wittersham in an encounter which finished 10-a-side.

Hollington United II began their season in some style, netting five times in either half to hammer Battle Town Development 10-0 away from home. Charlie Cornford led the way with a hat-trick, Ashley Kidman and Robbie Box claimed two each, and Adam Golding, Jamie Nolan and William Spice also got in on the act.

Pevensey & Westham gained their first points by narrowly overcoming Burwash 3-2 away from home. The goals of Ryan Gilbert, Josh Kyte and Stuart Potter ensured Pevensey just about came out on top, despite Daniel Murrell and Jamie Pelling notching for Burwash.

Three teams - Herstmonceux II, Bexhill AAC III and Ninfield II - have all won their opening two encounters in Division Four. Herstmonceux head the fledgling table on goal difference after Daniel Robson's seven-goal salvo helped fire them to a 25-1 win away to Hastings Athletic II.

Max Rider plundered five goals, Benjamin Akehurst four, Daniel Fox a hat-trick, and Daniel Deline-Mullis, Ryan Goulding, Reece Shaw, Khan Stevens and Marley Stevens also netted.

AAC were also in free-scoring form, running out 10-0 victors at Icklesham Casuals II via the finishing of Kenny Hutchinson (4), Louis Haffenden (2), Roy Shaw (2), Oscar Ellwood and Owen Shaw.

Jai Rayan and Sebastian Huntley both struck twice as Ninfield enjoyed a 7-0 away success against Hawkhurst United II. Regan Constable, Jacob Archer and Scott Evenden also scored.

Newly-formed Northiam 75 III picked up three points in their first fixture, winning 4-1 away to Hollington Hawks Youth. Two Leon Evans goals, and one apiece from Chris Aldous and Callum Beattie gave Northiam the spoils. Jack Swan nabbed the Hawks' goal.

St Leonards Social II opened their account for 2025/26 at the second attempt by getting the better of Little Common III 5-1 at Tilekiln Recreation Ground. Sonny Dullaway (2), Jack Buckley, Jordan Woodley and Louie Gray were on the scoresheet for Social, while Kian Jamieson netted for the Commoners.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Westfield II 2-6 (+4 goal difference), Sidley United 2-4 (+4), Rye Town 2-4 (+3), Battle Town 2-3 (0), The JC Tackleway 2-3 (-2), Ninfield 1-1 (0), Jesters Town 2-1 (-3), Sandhurst 1-0 (-1), Northiam 75 2-0 (-5).

Division 1: Wadhurst United 2-6 (+5), Westfield III 2-4 (+2), Bexhill AAC 2-4 (+1), SC Pass+Move 2-3 (+1), Crowhurst II 2-3 (0), Victoria Baptists 2-3 (-1), St Leonards Social 0-0 (0), Herstmonceux 2-0 (-2), Hawkhurst United 2-0 (-6).

Division 2: Little Common II 2-6 (+12), The JC Tackleway II 2-6 (+7), Catsfield 2-4 (+4), Northiam 75 II 2-3 (-1), Parkfield 2-3 (-2), Mountfield United 2-1 (-2), Battle Town II 2-0 (-6), Robertsbridge United 2-0 (-12).

Division 3: The JC Tackleway III 2-6 (+7), Bexhill AAC II 2-4 (+5), Wittersham 2-4 (+4), Hollington United II 1-3 (+10), Burwash 2-3 (0), Pevensey & Westham 2-3 (-1), Ticehurst 2-3 (-3), Sedlescombe Rangers 1-0 (-3), Hastings Athletic 1-0 (-4), Icklesham Casuals 2-0 (-5), Battle Town Development 1-0 (-10).

Division 4: Herstmonceux II 2-6 (+30), Bexhill AAC III 2-6 (+16), Ninfield II 2-6 (+9), Robertsbridge United II 1-3 (+3), Northiam 75 III 1-3 (+3), St Leonards Social II 2-3 (+2), Hawkhurst United II 2-3 (-5), Little Common III 2-0 (-7), Hollington Hawks Youth 2-0 (-9), Icklesham Casuals II 2-0 (-12), Hastings Athletic II 2-0 (-30).

Fixtures - Saturday, September 13 (2pm kick-off unless stated)

Premier Division: Battle Town v Jesters Town, Rye Town v Ninfield, Sidley United v Sandhurst.

Division 1: Crowhurst II v Bexhill AAC, Herstmonceux v Hawkhurst United, St Leonards Social v SC Pass+Move, Wadhurst United v Westfield III.

Division 2: Catsfield v The JC Tackleway II, Little Common II v Mountfield United, Parkfield v Battle Town II, Robertsbridge United v Northiam 75 II.

Division 3: Burwash v The JC Tackleway III, Hollington United II v Bexhill AAC II, Pevensey & Westham v Icklesham Casuals, Sedlescombe Rangers v Hastings Athletic, Ticehurst v Wittersham.

Division 4: Hawkhurst United II v Robertsbridge United II, Herstmonceux II v Hollington Hawks Youth (4pm), Little Common III v Ninfield II, Northiam 75 III v Bexhill AAC III, St Leonards Social II v Hastings Athletic II (4pm).

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, 1st round: The JC Tackleway v Hurstpierpoint, Westfield II v Punnetts Town (12noon).

Tuesday, September 16 (7.30pm kick-off)

Macron Hub Hastings Community Shield: Bexhill AAC v The JC Tackleway III (at Westfield FC).