East Sussex Football League: Hollington United and Bexhill Rovers celebrate cup doubles

Hollington added the Macron Store Hastings Cup to the ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup by defeating Rye Town 4-3 after extra-time in a thrilling final.

Three days after clinching the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex League title, Rye looked on course for more glory as a Sammy Foulkes hat-trick fired them into a 3-1 half-time lead.

But Alagie Touray pulled one back for Hollington early in the second period and Danny Spice netted an 88th-minute equaliser to take the contest into extra-time.

Action between Hollington United and Westfield | Picture: Joe Knight

Lewis Neech then conjured up a superb goal - his second of the night - deep into the second additional period at Little Common Recreation Ground to give Hollington the trophy.

Rovers followed up their ESFL Wisdens Sports Challenge Cup success earlier in April by claiming the Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup.

A second-half strike by Luke Alais was enough to earn Rovers a 1-0 win over fellow Division Two side Sedlescombe Rangers II at Hastings United FC last Wednesday night.

At the same ground two days later, Catsfield lifted the ESFL Division Three/Four Challenge Cup following a 3-0 victory over Parkfield in the final.

Adam Barham and Jacob Jones were among the scorers as a Catsfield side sitting third in Division Three overcame the champions of the same division.

Attention switched to the league on Saturday and Hollington again got the better of Rye, this time away from home in the Premier Division.

Two second-half goals in quick succession from Sali Sadakov secured Hollington a 2-1 success over a Rye side for whom Foulkes again netted.

Hollington moved up to fifth - just two points outside the top three with two matches left - after inflicting only a second league loss of the season on their opponents.

Crowhurst all but secured the runners-up spot on the back of a 3-0 triumph away to Hawkhurst United. Sean Baldwin, Arron Scrace and Ryan Jinks got the goals.

Westfield II leapfrogged Punnetts Town into third position after beating them 3-2 away from home.

George King's double and a Steffan Davies finish did the damage for the Westies, despite Josh Albert and Connor Townsend finding the net for Punnetts.

Bexhill AAC slipped below Hollington to sixth following a 3-3 draw away to eighth-placed The JC Tackleway.

Leo Oliver's brace and an Emile Tambeh strike for 10-man AAC were matched by two Grant Cornelius goals and a Kale Hakos finish for Tackleway.

St Leonards Social were denied a point that would have lifted them out of the bottom two by an 88th-minute Archie Ball goal which gave visitors Sidley United a 1-0 win.

Bexhill Rovers are a game away from being crowned Division Two champions after a 3-0 home victory over Victoria Baptists.

Jay Tomlin's double and one from David Ammoun preserved the cup double winners' one-point advantage at the head of affairs with one fixture remaining.

Second-placed Rye Town II kept their title hopes alive with a 3-1 away success against third-placed Northiam 75, who are now out of top-two contention as a result.

The finishing of Georges Gouet, Taylor Field and Liam Sayer earned Rye a fifth consecutive win, despite Gavin Moffat-Bailey hitting the target for Northiam.

Northiam's cause wasn't helped three days earlier when they fought out a 2-2 draw at home to fourth-placed Crowhurst II.

Tim Doe and Bradley Najair were on the scoresheet for Northiam, while Lee Paine and Karl Tomlin registered for the Crows.

Crowhurst picked up three points without kicking a ball on Saturday as they received a home walkover against a Robertsbridge United team now guaranteed to finish bottom.

Callum Holt-Burgess plundered a remarkable six-goal salvo as Hooe made certain of a top-half finish by thumping Sovereign Saints II 7-0 on home turf.

Finn Rolfe grabbed the other goal as Hooe chalked up their biggest win of the season and in the process consigned Saints to a bottom-two finish.

Sixth-placed Sedlescombe Rangers II put their cup final disappointment behind them with a 4-1 home victory over Wadhurst United, whose scorer was Morgan Norris.

Ticehurst jumped above Westfield III into Division Three's top four after beating them 6-2 away from home.

Darren Nicol helped himself to a hat-trick, and George Brown, Josh Jevon and Harvey Maskell also struck as Ticehurst celebrated a fourth win in five outings. Alex Southall claimed both Westfield goals.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 20-52 (+39 goal difference), Crowhurst 20-45 (+42), Westfield II 20-39 (+17), Punnetts Town* 21-37 (+29), Hollington United 20-37 (+12), Bexhill AAC 20-36 (+14), Sandhurst 21-29 (+4), The JC Tackleway 20-27 (-9), Sidley United 20-25 (-10), Hawkhurst United 20-8 (-41), St Leonards Social 20-8 (-63), Bexhill Town* 20-5 (-34). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 12-30 (+31), Ninfield 12-27 (+6), Peche Hill Select 12-25 (+5), Battle Town II 12-10 (-10), Little Common II 12-10 (-13), Herstmonceux* 12-10 (-14), SC Pass+Move Arrows* 12-9 (-5). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore, Hollington United II withdrawn.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers 17-39 (+33), Rye Town II 17-38 (+32), Northiam 75 17-34 (+22), Crowhurst II 17-32 (+21), Hooe 17-29 (+10), Sedlescombe Rangers II 17-24 (+2), Victoria Baptists 17-17 (-19), Wadhurst United* 17-14 (-17), Sovereign Saints II 17-9 (-41), Robertsbridge United 17-5 (-43). * = points adjusted

Division 3: Parkfield* 15-36 (+17), Bexhill AAC II 15-28 (+31), Catsfield 15-26 (+14), Ticehurst* 15-23 (+10), Westfield III 16-22 (0), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 16-18 (-23), Orington 16-17 (-16), Welcroft Park Rangers II 16-12 (-5), Mountfield United 16-12 (-28). * = points adjusted

Division 4: Burwash 16-39 (+34), The JC Tackleway II* 16-37 (+42), Crowhurst III* 16-37 (+38), Battle Town Development 16-24 (+8), Hastings Comets 16-21 (-7), Robertsbridge United II 16-16 (-18), Icklesham Casuals 16-15 (-19), Hastings Athletic 16-11 (-29), Hawkhurst United II 16-5 (-49). * = points adjusted

Fixtures – Saturday May 4 (2pm)

Premier Division: Bexhill Town v St Leonards Social, Crowhurst v Rye Town, Hawkhurst United v Sidley United, Punnetts Town v Bexhill AAC, Sandhurst v Hollington United, Westfield II v The JC Tackleway.

Division 2: Hooe v Northiam 75, Robertsbridge United v Victoria Baptists, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Rye Town II, Sovereign Saints II v Bexhill Rovers.