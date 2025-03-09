East Sussex Football League: Hollington United and Punnetts Town book cup final spots

East Sussex Football League round-up. Photo: Shutterstock

Hollington United and Punnetts Town will contest the final of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League’s top-flight knockout competition.

Premier Division champions-elect Hollington and Punnetts will battle it out for the ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division) after both won their respective semi-finals at Bexhill College on Saturday.

Hollington, who are just three points away from being crowned league winners, swept aside The JC Tackleway 8-1 in the first of the last-four encounters.

Danny Woodley led the rout with a four-goal salvo, Charlie Scarles bagged a brace, and Rosh Wells and Archie Baker got the others.

Immediately afterwards, Punnetts overcame Sandhurst 3-1 in the second semi-final to reach their second final of the campaign.

Two Tristan Jarvis goals and a Josh Albert finish did the damage for Punnetts. Toby Wigram was the Sandhurst scorer.

Meanwhile, Bexhill AAC II scraped through to the semi-finals of ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2).

AAC pipped fellow Division Two side Wadhurst United 5-4 on penalties at Washwell Lane following a 1-1 draw in the game itself.

Their reward is a last-four meeting with Westfield III this coming Saturday.

Bexhill AAC III advanced to the ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4) quarter-finals courtesy of a 3-0 victory in an all-Division Four tie at home to Icklesham Casuals.

Mark Funnell, Andrew Matthews and Darrell Shaw were on target for AAC, who will visit Pevensey & Westham in the last eight.

Robertsbridge United progressed to the Macron Store Hastings Vase quarter-finals without kicking a ball as they were awarded a walkover away to Sovereign Saints Development.

As for the league, Rye Town ended their five-match winless run in all competitions with a 1-0 success at home to Westfield II in the Premier Division.

Daniel Kearley got the all-important goal for Rye, who are now six points ahead of third-placed Punnetts Town in the race for second having played two more matches.

It’s as you were at the summit of Division One after the leading three teams all won.

SC Pass & Move completed their league campaign by triumphing 7-4 in an 11-goal thriller against Herstmonceux at Netherfield Recreation Ground.

Second-placed Ninfield, who have four games to go, remain two points behind on the back of a 3-0 home win over St Leonards Social.

Charlie Harmer, Mark Franks and Louis Walker were on the scoresheet for a Ninfield outfit which is still undefeated in the league.

Third-placed Rye Town II kept themselves in the mix with a second-half winner to beat Crowhurst II 2-1 away from home.

Rye are a point adrift of Ninfield having played once more and seven better off than fourth-placed Northiam 75 having played three extra fixtures.

Hawkhurst United celebrated their first league win since November 2 – and in some style, seeing off Battle Town II 5-1 away from home.

Battle, for whom Shea Potter found the net, must avoid defeat in their one remaining league encounter to stand any chance of finishing off the foot of the table.

Division Two leaders Victoria Baptists saw their title hopes suffer a setback as they were held to a 1-1 draw at fourth-placed Westfield III.

Aaron West’s goal for the Baptists was matched by a Sam Way strike for the Westies at the Parish Field.

Sussex Junior Challenge Cup finalists Victoria are two points clear of second-placed Bexhill AAC II having played two more matches.

Third-placed Little Common II moved two points above Westfield, albeit having played once more, via a 2-0 away victory over Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

The goals of Attilio Field and Gus Rose proved the undoing of a Sedlescombe team now guaranteed to finish bottom of the standings.

The JC Tackleway II missed the chance to go top of Division Three after having to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Burwash.

A win would’ve lifted second-placed Tackleway above leaders Crowhurst III on goal difference, but instead they’re two points behind with two games in hand – and one above third-placed Mountfield United.

Dayne Beaumont was on the mark for Tackleway, while Blake Marchant netted for seventh-placed Burwash.

Battle Town Development scored four for the second successive Saturday as they got the better of Ticehurst 4-2 at Bell Field.

Darren Nicol and Billy Farris struck for fourth-placed Ticehurst during the second half, but it was sixth-placed Battle who came away with the points.

Pevensey & Westham stretched their advantage at the Division Four summit to eight points by virtue of a 10-0 home success against Hastings Comets.

Connor Middleton helped himself to four of the goals, Stuart Potter grabbed a hat-trick, Isaac Faith chipped in with two and Callum Holles also got in on the act.

The leaders have played three more matches than second-placed The JC Tackleway III, and four more than third-placed Northiam 75 II and fourth-placed Bexhill AAC III, all of whom are very much in title contention.

Robertsbridge United II strengthened their hold on fifth spot by outgunning St Leonards Social II 4-0 at The Clappers.

And Hawkhurst United II put a stop to four successive league and cup losses by edging out Hastings Athletic II 2-1.

Finley Coster was on the mark for an improving Athletic side.

The previous Tuesday night, The JC Tackleway lost 4-2 to Hailsham Town in round one of the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup.

Connor Benton Powell and Anton Neil scored for Premier Division club Tackleway against opposition from Southern Combination League Division Two.

Standings – Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 14-37 (+37 goal difference), Rye Town 14-27 (+8), Punnetts Town 12-21 (+16), The JC Tackleway 14-20 (-2), Sidley United 16-20 (-16), Jesters Town 14-17 (+1), Westfield II 10-14 (+7), Sandhurst 11-12 (-8), Sedlescombe Rangers 15-9 (-23), Bexhill AAC 12-8 (-20). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): SC Pass & Move 16-34 (+31), Ninfield 12-32 (+38), Rye Town II 13-31 (+31), Northiam 75 10-24 (+24), Herstmonceux 12-15 (-12), St Leonards Social 14-14 (-16), Hawkhurst United 12-10 (-20), Crowhurst II 12-4 (-46), Battle Town II 15-3 (-30). * = points adjusted.

Division 2 (played-points): Victoria Baptists 12-28 (+30), Bexhill AAC II 10-26 (+22), Little Common II 13-23 (+4), Westfield III 12-21 (-4), Wadhurst United 9-13 (+6), Hooe 10-12 (+3), Parkfield 13-10 (-11), Catsfield 11-9 (-8), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 14-1 (-42). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): Crowhurst III 16-34 (+24), The JC Tackleway II 14-32 (+32), Mountfield United 14-31 (+32), Ticehurst 15-23 (+4), Orington 18-20 (-2), Battle Town Development 11-18 (-9), Burwash 11-15 (+2), Robertsbridge United 11-11 (-7), Hastings Athletic 15-7 (-41), Westfield IV 11-2 (-35).

Division 4 (played-points): Pevensey & Westham 18-42 (+75), The JC Tackleway III 15-34 (+67), Northiam 75 II 14-33 (+38), Bexhill AAC III 14-32 (+40), Robertsbridge United II 15-24 (+14), Sovereign Saints Development 12-20 (+21), Hastings Comets* 15-18 (-7), Hawkhurst United II 17-13 (-34), Icklesham Casuals 15-12 (-21), St Leonards Social II 15-10 (-44), Hastings Athletic II* 16-0 (-149). * = points adjusted.

Fixtures – Saturday March 15 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Westfield II v Jesters Town.

Division 1: Herstmonceux v St Leonards Social, Northiam 75 v Crowhurst II (3pm).

Division 2: Parkfield v Catsfield, Victoria Baptists v Hooe.

Division 3: Robertsbridge United v Burwash.

Division 4: Icklesham Casuals v Hastings Athletic II.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2) semi-finals: Bexhill AAC II v Westfield III (4pm), Ninfield v Rye Town.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4) quarter-finals: Crowhurst III v Mountfield United, Pevensey & Westham v Bexhill AAC III.

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-finals: Bexhill AAC v Sedlescombe Rangers, Rye Town v Sandhurst.

Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup quarter-final: Ticehurst v St Leonards Social II. 1st round: Northiam 75 II v Robertsbridge United II (12.30pm), The JC Tackleway II v Westfield IV.