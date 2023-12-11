East Sussex Football League: Hollington United beat The JC Tackleway after extra-time in only game to beat the rain

Just one game involving Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League clubs went ahead last weekend following yet another week of wet weather.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup first-round tie between The JC Tackleway and Hollington United was the only fixture to beat the rain on a soggy Saturday.

And it proved to be a decent contest, with Hollington eventually overcoming their Premier Division rivals 3-2 after extra-time at Bexhill Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archie Baker grabbed the Lions' winner having also netted during normal time, along with Lewis Neech. Toby Payne scored both of Tackleway's goals.

Hollington Utd in pre-season action against Westfield | Picture: Joe Knight

Hollington will go on to visit Mid-Sussex League Premier Division outfit Battle Town in the quarter-finals.

Hollington's second team conceded their ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup second-round clash away to Victoria Baptists on a day when every other fixture was postponed.

It means that of the last seven Saturdays, four have seen five or fewer league and cup games involving East Sussex League teams completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All concerned will be hoping for a good deal more action this Saturday (Dec 16) in the final set of fixtures before the league's festive break.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Crowhurst 10-23 (+17 goal difference), Rye Town 8-22 (+11), Punnetts Town 8-19 (+19), Westfield II 7-18 (+14), The JC Tackleway 11-18 (+1), Sandhurst 11-15 (+1), Bexhill AAC 9-15 (+1), Hollington United 10-13 (-2), Sidley United 9-9 (-11), St Leonards Social 9-7 (-11), Hawkhurst United 11-6 (-24), Bexhill Town* 9-(-)1 (-16). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 7-18 (+20), Ninfield 5-12 (+4), Little Common II 9-12 (-1), SC Pass+Move Arrows 8-12 (-3), Herstmonceux* 7-10 (+5), Peche Hill Select 4-9 (+2), Battle Town II 6-1 (-11), Hollington United II* 6-(-)1 (-16). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore withdrawn.

Division 2: Northiam 75 11-23 (+17), Rye Town II 9-17 (+13), Bexhill Rovers 8-15 (+10), Crowhurst II 7-13 (+4), Victoria Baptists 8-12 (0), Hooe 8-11 (0), Sedlescombe Rangers II 9-9 (-2), Wadhurst United 9-9 (-4), Robertsbridge United 6-3 (-11), Sovereign Saints II 7-3 (-27).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 3: Parkfield 7-18 (+11), Catsfield 8-17 (+10), Mountfield United 6-11 (0), Orington 9-11 (-3), Ticehurst 6-10 (+3), Bexhill AAC II 7-8 (+5), Westfield III 7-8 (0), Welcroft Park Rangers II 8-5 (-5), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 8-4 (-21).

Division 4: The JC Tackleway II 9-22 (+28), Crowhurst III 9-21 (+22), Burwash 8-17 (+12), Hastings Comets 9-16 (+2), Battle Town Development 9-12 (+0), Robertsbridge United II 9-9 (-14), Hastings Athletic 9-6 (-17), Icklesham Casuals 7-4 (-12), Hawkhurst United II 7-1 (-21).

Fixtures – Saturday December 16 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Hollington United v Hawkhurst United, Punnetts Town v Bexhill AAC, Rye Town v St Leonards Social, Sandhurst v Sidley United, The JC Tackleway v Crowhurst, Westfield II v Bexhill Town.

Division 1: Jesters Town v Little Common II, Ninfield v Hollington United II, Peche Hill Select v Battle Town, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Herstmonceux.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 2: Crowhurst II v Sedlescombe Rangers II, Hooe v Rye Town II, Northiam 75 v Victoria Baptists, Sovereign Saints II v Wadhurst United.

Division 3: Bexhill AAC II v Ticehurst, Mountfield United v Catsfield, Welcroft Park Rangers II v Parkfield, Westfield III v Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Division 4: Battle Town Development v Robertsbridge United II, Burwash v Crowhurst III, Hastings Athletic v The JC Tackleway II.

Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup, 1st round (1.30pm): Robertsbridge United v Bexhill Rovers.