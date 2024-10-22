East Sussex Football League: Hollington United blast double figures as programme hit by rain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollington United hit double figures on the first weekend this season when the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League programme was significantly affected by the weather.

Twelve matches were postponed and another was abandoned across the league's five divisions following the rain of Saturday morning, although 11 fixtures were completed.

And in the only Premier Division game to reach a conclusion, Hollington ran out 10-0 winners at home to Bexhill AAC to rise from fourth to second in the table.

Zak Boutwood came off the bench to score a hat-trick, Archie Baker bagged a brace, and Lewis Neech, Charlie Scarles, Rosh Wells, Danny Woodley and Charlie Collings also netted.

East Sussex Football League action | Contributed picture

Hollington, who now possess the top flight's best goal difference, are eight points behind leaders Rye Town having played two fewer fixtures.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, The JC Tackleway's visit from Sandhurst was abandoned at half time due to an unfit pitch with the score 1-1.

Ninfield continued their unbeaten start in Division One as a 5-2 victory away to Crowhurst II took their points tally to seven from a possible nine.

Jordan Uttley's double, and one apiece from Ryan Souter, Pip Hatch and Tom Saunders put fifth-placed Ninfield within three points of leaders Rye Town II with a game in hand.

Liam Smith and Robbie Box were on target for Crowhurst in the only one of four scheduled second-tier matches to get the green light.

Division Two leaders Bexhill AAC II had their match at Sedlescombe Rangers Development postponed and Westfield III missed the chance to seize their spot at the head of affairs.

A win at home to Catsfield would've put second-placed Westfield top, but they had to settle for a 0-0 draw which means they trail AAC on goal difference having played an extra fixture.

Unusually, it was fourth-placed Catsfield's second successive goalless stalemate and their third draw in six league outings so far this term.

Victoria Baptists have also already drawn three times and on Saturday they recorded their first league win at the fifth attempt, edging past Little Common II 2-1.

Second-half goals from Alex Costello and Michael Smith sent the Baptists up from ninth to sixth in the standings.

Two of the teams Victoria climbed above were Parkfield and Hooe, who fought out a 1-1 draw with each other at Eastbourne Sports Park.

Harvey Lincoln gave Hooe an early lead only for Neale Blackham to level things up for Parkfield.

Crowhurst III leaped up from third to first in Division Three after ending the unbeaten record of previous pacesetters The JC Tackleway II.

Joe Millar's hat-trick and one from substitute Louis Hart gave the Crows a 4-2 success at Bexhill Road. Harley Millward and Anton Neil were on the scoresheet for Tackleway.

Crowhurst are two points clear of second-placed Tackleway and third-placed Mountfield United having played one match more than the former and two more than the latter.

Ticehurst moved into the top four on the back of a 3-2 home triumph over a Robertsbridge United side which picked up two red cards.

Two Danny McGahan goals and a Joshua Jevon strike earned Ticehurst a third consecutive win, despite Zak Bolton pulling a couple of goals back for the Bridge.

Orington chalked up their third win in four encounters across all competitions after overcoming Hastings Athletic 4-2 in the Bexhill Road derby.

Spencer Sharkey (2) and Ryan Edwards were among the scorers for seventh-placed Orington, while Murphy Mitchell and Steven Rowlands retaliated.

Division Four top dogs Sovereign Saints Development saw their undefeated record brought to a halt by a 2-1 loss at Pevensey & Westham.

The finishing of Connor Middleton and Mark Phillips settled the Eastbourne derby in favour of Pevensey, even though Samuel Agrela notched for Saints.

It means three teams are now level on points at the summit and Pevensey, who are yet to drop a point in fourth, are only two points adrift of Saints with three games in hand.

Northiam 75 II climbed to third courtesy of a 3-2 win against St Leonards Social II at Northiam Playing Fields.

Strikes by Matthew Bricknell, Julian Carney and Alex Neville proved just enough for Northiam, with Damien March and Jake Warner on target for Social.

Hawkhurst United II celebrated their first win of the campaign at the seventh attempt and in some style too, seeing off Hastings Comets 5-2 away from home.

George Lawrence (2), Carl Emberson and Louis Hazell were among the scorers for the Hawks, while Brandon Smith claimed both of the Comets' goals.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Rye Town 7-18 (+9 goal difference), Hollington United 5-10 (+15), Westfield II 6-8 (+5), The JC Tackleway 5-8 (+1), Jesters Town 5-7 (+2), Sandhurst 6-7 (-4), Sidley United 6-6 (-9), Punnetts Town 4-5 (-1), Sedlescombe Rangers 5-4 (-2), Bexhill AAC 5-2 (-16). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): Rye Town II 4-10 (+9), Herstmonceux 3-9 (+14), SC Pass & Move 4-9 (+9), Northiam 75 4-8 (+9), Ninfield 3-7 (+4), St Leonards Social 4-4 (-2), Battle Town II 5-2 (-8), Crowhurst II 5-1 (-21), Hawkhurst United 4-0 (-14).

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 5-11 (+6), Westfield III 6-11 (+3), Wadhurst United 5-9 (+4), Catsfield 6-9 (+2), Jesters Town II 4-9 (+1), Victoria Baptists 5-6 (-1), Hooe 5-6 (-1), Parkfield 5-5 (0), Little Common II 6-4 (-6), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 5-0 (-8).

Division 3 (played-points): Crowhurst III 7-15 (+14), The JC Tackleway II 6-13 (+14), Mountfield United 5-13 (+7), Ticehurst 7-13 (+5), Burwash 4-10 (+5), Robertsbridge United 7-7 (-3), Orington 6-7 (-3), Battle Town Development 5-6 (0), Hastings Athletic 6-0 (-16), Westfield IV 5-0 (-23).

Division 4 (played-points): Sovereign Saints Development 7-14 (+25), The JC Tackleway III 6-14 (+21), Northiam 75 II 7-14 (+16), Pevensey & Westham 4-12 (+18), Bexhill AAC III 5-12 (+15), Robertsbridge United II 6-9 (+3), Icklesham Casuals 5-4 (-10), Hawkhurst United II 7-4 (-15), Hastings Comets 5-3 (-8), St Leonards Social II 6-3 (-20), Hastings Athletic II 4-0 (-45).

Fixtures – Saturday October 26 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Hollington United v Jesters Town, Punnetts Town v Rye Town, Sandhurst v Sedlescombe Rangers, The JC Tackleway v Sidley United (1.30pm), Westfield II v Bexhill AAC.

Division 1: Hawkhurst United v Battle Town II, Ninfield v Rye Town II, Northiam 75 v St Leonards Social (1.30pm), SC Pass & Move v Crowhurst.

Division 2: Bexhill AAC II v Catsfield, Hooe v Jesters Town II, Little Common II v Sedlescombe Rangers Development, Victoria Baptists v Parkfield, Wadhurst United v Westfield III.

Division 3: Mountfield United v Burwash, Orington v Battle Town Development, Robertsbridge United v Hastings Athletic, Ticehurst v The JC Tackleway II, Westfield IV v Crowhurst III.

Division 4: Hastings Athletic II v Hawkhurst United II, Northiam 75 II v Robertsbridge United II (3.30pm), Sovereign Saints Development v Hastings Comets, St Leonards Social II v Pevensey & Westham, The JC Tackleway III v Icklesham Casuals (3.30pm).