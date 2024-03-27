East Sussex Football League: Hollington United claim silverware as Rye Town suffer first league loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lions lifted the Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup – open to teams in the Premier Division – following a 2-0 win over Crowhurst in last Friday night's final.

A brace of second-half goals from Alagie Touray gave Hollington the spoils in front of a large crowd at The Pilot Field, home of Hastings United FC.

The following afternoon, Premier Division leaders Rye Town suffered their first league defeat of the season with a 2-0 loss away to fourth-placed Punnetts Town.

Hollington Utd in action v Westfield earlier in the season | Picture: Joe Knight

Strikes by Alex Burton and Michael Keefe ended the last remaining unbeaten record across the league's five divisions and left the top flight's top four separated by just three points.

Westfield II moved above Crowhurst into second position on the back of a narrow 2-1 victory at Hawkhurst United.

Charlie Wilson and Toby Brett scored for the Westies, who now trail Rye by a solitary point having played an extra match.

Bexhill AAC strengthened their hold on fifth spot with a 4-2 derby success away to Bexhill Town.

Strikes by Rhys Daniels and Charlie Scarles weren’t quite enough for Town.

James Found plundered a hat-trick and Sam Wigram also netted as Sandhurst advanced a position to seventh via a 4-1 triumph at home to St Leonards Social. Mark Larkin replied.

A 3-1 home win against SC Pass+Move Arrows lifted Peche Hill Select up to second in Division One by the small matter of goals scored.

Wes Peoples bagged a brace and Sean Lennard was also on target for Peche against fourth-placed opposition.

Ninfield slipped below Peche to third, albeit with a game in hand, despite winning 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller against Herstmonceux.

Two Joe Trigwell goals, and one apiece from Andy Hales, Jack White and Mark Franks just about kept alive Ninfield's slim hopes of overhauling already-finished leaders Jesters Town.

Mark Stillwell banged in a hat-trick, yet still ended up on the losing side. Curtis Eyres claimed Herstmonceux’s other goal.

Battle Town II climbed above Little Common II and off the bottom after defeating them by a Kieren Martin goal to nil at Bexhill College.

Crowhurst II emerged 4-1 victors away to Rye Town II to jump above their victims into Division Two's top three.

Tommy Whelan's double, and one goal each by Lee Paine and Harry Spice gave the Crows a third straight win despite having a man sent off. Ben Reader came off the bench to net for Rye.

Bexhill Rovers appear the team most likely to catch pacesetters Northiam 75 and they went fourth courtesy of a 3-0 success at Wadhurst United.

The finishing of Kieran Deighton, Shane Friend and Jack Swan saw Rovers close to within five points of Northiam having played two fewer fixtures.

Sovereign Saints II triumphed by the same margin in the battle of the bottom two at home to Robertsbridge United.

Stephen Jackson, Alfie Morris and Kieran Parks were all on the scoresheet as Saints went four points clear of their victims, albeit having played once more.

Parkfield took a huge step towards the Division Three title with a 7-1 home win over a Catsfield team which began the weekend as their nearest rivals.

A hat-trick from substitute Lee Chittick, James Graham's brace, and one each by Calum Nolan and Silomuzi Hlabangana extended Parkfield's advantage to a commanding 15 points.

In fact, four points from their remaining three games will guarantee them top spot. Braden Tilbury nabbed Catsfield’s consolation in only their second league loss of the season.

In-form Bexhill AAC II climbed above the Cats into second position, albeit only on goal difference and having played once more, thanks to a 9-0 victory at home to Orington.

Leo Oliver netted five times, while Dan Goergen, River-Jay Gray, Scott Oliver and Boyd Stevens also notched as AAC took their goal tally to 25 in their last four league and cup outings.

Fourth-placed Westfield III and fifth-placed Sedlescombe Rangers Development also won to join AAC and Catsfield on 18 points, albeit having played more games.

Alex Southall and Alexander Marcou found the net for Westfield in their 2-0 home success against Mountfield United.

Sedlescombe scored once in the first half and twice in the second to triumph 3-0 against Ticehurst, making it 13 points from the last 15 available. Jake Warner and Alexander Nuttney were among the scorers.

Division Four's leading trio were all victorious last weekend, meaning all three can still be crowned champions.

Jamie Pelling and James Muir scored in either half to earn leaders Burwash a 2-0 win at home to Hawkhurst United II.

With one match to go, Burwash remain two points clear of second-placed The JC Tackleway II, who were 5-1 home victors over Hastings Comets.

Tom Alexander, James Baker, Matthew Bricknell, Harley Millward and Charlie Coglan were on the mark for Tackleway, while Brandon Smith again struck for the fifth-placed Comets.

Crowhurst III are a further three points back in third, albeit with a game in hand on the top two, following a 3-0 success at Icklesham Casuals.

Joe Millar, Nathan Dolby and Rhys Bennett were on target for the Crows against an Icklesham outfit which will face Burwash in the leaders' final fixture.

Battle Town Development boosted their bid to finish fourth with a 4-3 triumph away to a Robertsbridge United II side which had two players sent off.

Jake Godfrey, Bradley Harris, Oliver Norris and Rufus Ross secured a third win in four league outings for Battle, despite Danny Turner, Che Winchester and Sean Weedon hitting the net for the Bridge.

A busy Easter weekend lies in prospect, with a full programme scheduled for Saturday and seven matches on Monday.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 13-34 (+26 goal difference), Westfield II 14-33 (+19), Crowhurst 14-32 (+28), Punnetts Town* 15-31 (+26), Bexhill AAC 14-25 (+6), Hollington United 15-22 (+1), Sandhurst 16-22 (0), The JC Tackleway 15-21 (-8), Sidley United 13-15 (-9), St Leonards Social 13-8 (-27), Hawkhurst United 14-7 (-29), Bexhill Town* 16-(-)1 (-33). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 12-30 (+31), Peche Hill Select 10-21 (+5), Ninfield 9-21 (+5), SC Pass+Move Arrows 10-12 (-4), Herstmonceux* 11-10 (-10), Battle Town II 11-7 (-13), Little Common II 9-6 (-14). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore, Hollington United II withdrawn.

Division 2: Northiam 75 13-29 (+21), Hooe 14-26 (+8), Crowhurst II 13-25 (+16), Bexhill Rovers 11-24 (+17), Rye Town II 12-23 (+16), Victoria Baptists 13-16 (-7), Sedlescombe Rangers II 13-15 (-2), Wadhurst United* 14-11 (-12), Sovereign Saints II 12-7 (-33), Robertsbridge United 11-3 (-24). * = points adjusted

Division 3: Parkfield* 13-33 (+21), Bexhill AAC II 11-18 (+18), Catsfield 10-18 (+4), Westfield III 13-18 (+2), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 14-18 (-9), Orington 14-14 (-19), Mountfield United 12-12 (-13), Welcroft Park Rangers II 14-11 (-4), Ticehurst* 9-10 (0). * = points adjusted

Division 4: Burwash 15-36 (+27), The JC Tackleway II* 15-34 (+38), Crowhurst III* 14-31 (+31), Battle Town Development 15-21 (+3), Hastings Comets 12-16 (-7), Robertsbridge United II 15-16 (-16), Icklesham Casuals 12-11 (-16), Hastings Athletic 16-11 (-29), Hawkhurst United II 12-4 (-31). * = points adjusted

Fixtures - Saturday March 30 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Hawkhurst United v Punnetts Town, Rye Town v Bexhill Town, Sandhurst v Westfield II, Sidley United v The JC Tackleway, St Leonards Social v Bexhill AAC.

Division 1: SC Pass+Move Arrows v Peche Hill Select.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers v Crowhurst II, Robertsbridge United v Rye Town II, Sovereign Saints II v Wadhurst United.

Division 3: Bexhill AAC II v Sedlescombe Rangers Development, Mountfield United v Orington, Ticehurst v Parkfield, Westfield III v Welcroft Park Rangers II.

Division 4: Battle Town Development v Hawkhurst United II, Hastings Comets v Crowhurst III, The JC Tackleway II v Icklesham Casuals.

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup, 1st round (1.30pm): Westfield v Crowhurst.

Macron Store Hastings Cup semi-final (1.30pm): Hollington United v Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup semi-final (2pm): Little Common II v Ninfield. Quarter-final (1.30pm): Northiam 75 v Catsfield.

Monday April 1 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Crowhurst v Sidley United, Hawkhurst United v Sandhurst (4pm), Hollington United v Bexhill AAC, St Leonards Social v Punnetts Town, Westfield II v Rye Town.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers v Robertsbridge United.