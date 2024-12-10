East Sussex Football League: Hollington United go six points clear as Storm Darragh decimates programme

The Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League programme was significantly impacted by a named storm for the second time in three weekends.

A fortnight on from 10 matches being abandoned and others postponed as a result of Storm Bert, Saturday’s schedule was decimated as Storm Darragh swept across the area.

Just two games went ahead across the league’s five divisions, with the rest postponed as a soggy first week of December came to a very wet and windy end.

The only action came in the Premier Division, where leaders Hollington United won again to go six points clear at the top of the table.

Action in the East Sussex League

Hollington, who have played a game more than second-placed Rye Town, made it eight consecutive league wins with a 3-2 victory over The JC Tackleway.

Archie Baker, Jordan Ray and Lewis Neech scored for Hollington in a contest which went ahead after being moved to the 3G pitch at Bexhill College.

Connor Benton Powell and substitute Kale Hakos were on target for a Tackleway side which ran Hollington far closer than when losing the reverse fixture 6-0 just three weeks previously.

The only other match to get the green light saw Punnetts Town overcome Sidley United 5-0 in a home game switched to Sidley’s Hooe Recreation Ground base.

Two Tristan Jarvis goals, and one apiece from Michael Keefe, Nick Moore and Josh Albert made it seven wins on the spin in all competitions for third-placed Punnetts, who are now just two points behind Rye with a game in hand.

All concerned will be hoping the weather is more favourable this coming Saturday for the final round of matches before the league’s festive break.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 11-28 (+32 goal difference), Rye Town 10-22 (+8), Punnetts Town 9-20 (+18), Westfield II 8-11 (+6), Sandhurst 10-11 (-8), Jesters Town 8-10 (0), The JC Tackleway 10-10 (-7), Sidley United 12-10 (-19), Sedlescombe Rangers 8-5 (-13), Bexhill AAC 8-5 (-17). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): SC Pass & Move 11-28 (+31), Northiam 75 8-20 (+22), Rye Town II 9-19 (+13), Ninfield 7-17 (+17), Herstmonceux 7-12 (+2), St Leonards Social 9-7 (-15), Hawkhurst United 9-6 (-18), Crowhurst II* 10-3 (-34), Battle Town II 10-2 (-18). * = points adjusted.

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 8-20 (+14), Victoria Baptists 8-18 (+20), Westfield III 9-17 (+1), Wadhurst United 8-13 (+7), Little Common II 8-13 (+4), Parkfield 9-9 (-5), Hooe 7-7 (-6), Catsfield 10-6 (-10), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 9-1 (-25). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): The JC Tackleway II 10-25 (+28), Crowhurst III 11-25 (+23), Mountfield United 10-23 (+20), Ticehurst 11-20 (+14), Orington 9-13 (-2), Burwash 8-11 (+2), Robertsbridge United 9-7 (-7), Battle Town Development 7-6 (-17), Hastings Athletic 11-6 (-27), Westfield IV 8-0 (-34).

Division 4 (played-points): Northiam 75 II 12-29 (+34), Pevensey & Westham 10-26 (+53), The JC Tackleway III 11-22 (+38), Bexhill AAC III 9-22 (+31), Robertsbridge United II 10-15 (+4), Sovereign Saints Development 10-14 (+14), Hastings Comets 9-9 (+7), Icklesham Casuals 11-8 (-23), Hawkhurst United II 11-7 (-22), St Leonards Social II 10-7 (-24), Hastings Athletic II 9-0 (-112).

Fixtures – Saturday December 14 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Hollington United v Sedlescombe Rangers, Jesters Town v Westfield II, Sidley United v Sandhurst, The JC Tackleway v Punnetts Town.

Division 1: Ninfield v Crowhurst II, Northiam 75 v SC Pass & Move, Rye Town II v Herstmonceux, St Leonards Social v Battle Town II.

Division 2: Catsfield v Hooe, Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Bexhill AAC II, Victoria Baptists v Westfield III.

Division 3: Battle Town Development v Westfield IV, Burwash v Mountfield United, Crowhurst III v Robertsbridge United, Orington v Hastings Athletic, Ticehurst v The JC Tackleway II.

Division 4: Icklesham Casuals v Northiam 75 II, Pevensey & Westham v Bexhill AAC III (4pm), Sovereign Saints Development v Robertsbridge United II, St Leonards Social II v Hawkhurst United II, The JC Tackleway III v Hastings Athletic II.