East Sussex Football League: Jesters Town and Parkfield crowned champions without kicking a ball

Jesters were confirmed as Division One champions and fellow Eastbourne side Parkfield were guaranteed top spot in Division Three after other teams dropped points last Tuesday evening.

Jesters concluded their league programme last month and knew the title would be theirs unless Ninfield won their remaining games - and overturned a significant goal difference deficit.

But Ninfield's faint hopes ended with a 3-0 loss away to Battle Town II. Kieren Martin's double and one from James Williams, all in the second half, did the damage.

Recent SCFL action between Bexhill and Little Common | Picture: Joe Knight

Ninfield hit back by overcoming SC Pass+Move Arrows 3-2 on Saturday via an own goal, a spectacular Corey Scott strike and a late Harry Saunders free-kick.

Peche Hill Select, with whom Ninfield are vying for second place, concluded their league campaign with a 2-2 away draw against Little Common II at Bexhill College on Saturday.

Kyle Holden and Wes Peoples scored for Peche, but the goals of Daniel Elms and Tom Gastor earned Common a point which saw them jump up two positions off the foot of the table.

Jesters missed out on reaching the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup final after losing 2-1 away to Northiam 75 in Saturday's semi-final.

Travis Parks notched for Jesters, but Northiam prevailed thanks to strikes by Nathan Clemans and Jordan Turner. The Division Two high-fliers will face Ninfield in the final on April 30.

Parkfield's glory was confirmed after Catsfield - the only team who stood a theoretical chance of catching them - drew 1-1 away to Bexhill AAC II.

Daniel Smith's goal for AAC was matched by a Braden Tilbury strike for Catsfield in a key contest in the race for the runners-up spot.

AAC gained the upper hand in that regard when they thumped Parkfield 6-1 away from home on Saturday and Catsfield were beaten 2-0 at Westfield III.

Those results mean that a point from their final league fixture will almost certainly be enough for AAC to clinch the runners-up spot.

James Graham netted Parkfield's consolation as AAC made it seven wins and a draw from their last eight league and cup contests.

Warren Pethig's first-half brace for fourth-placed Westfield lifted them within a point of Catsfield having played an extra game.

Back-to-back wins on Saturday and the previous Tuesday moved Ticehurst into the top five - and they could well still climb higher than that.

A 2-1 home victory over Welcroft Park Rangers II, whose scorer was Charles Fairweather, followed a 5-0 away success against Mountfield United.

Darren Nicol's hat-trick was key to the Mountfield triumph, although Thomas Buckingham and Harvey Maskell also found the net. Buckingham and Joe Kennard were on the scoresheet against Welcroft.

Meanwhile, Rye Town edged closer to the Premier Division title after a late goal from substitute Sam Cooper secured a narrow 1-0 win at home to Hawkhurst United.

Crowhurst moved up to second - eight points behind Rye with five matches left - courtesy of a 2-0 home win over Sandhurst. Jay Edwards and Reece Johnson got the goals.

Punnetts Town dropped to third after losing 3-1 away to a Bexhill AAC side which is now into the top four.

Two Jacob Lee goals and a Louis Walker finish earned AAC a fourth win in five outings, despite Tristan Jarvis hitting the net for Punnetts.

Westfield II are down to fifth following a fourth consecutive defeat, this time by a 3-2 margin at Sidley United.

Harvey Jack netted an 88th-minute winner for the Blues, who earlier led 2-1 at half time thanks to a brace of Cam Burgon goals.

In-form Hollington United climbed back into the top half after beating St Leonards Social 6-0 with two goals apiece from Archie Baker, Taylor Beale and Lewis Neech.

Toby Payne's first-half strike was enough to give The JC Tackleway a 1-0 home success against Bexhill Town.

Bexhill Rovers missed the chance to go three points clear at the top of Division Two after suffering just their second league defeat all season, losing 2-0 at home to Rye Town II.

A goal in either half from Barnaby Osborne and William Brown left third-placed Rye just a point behind Rovers and second-placed Northiam.

Fourth-placed Hooe could also have moved within a point of the summit had they triumphed away to Sedlescombe Rangers II, but instead they remain four behind after being beaten 3-2.

The goals of Callum Holt-Burgess and Noah White couldn't prevent Hooe's run of six league wins on the spin coming to an end. Zak Boutwood and Joseph Hanny were among the scorers for sixth-placed Sedlescombe.

Wadhurst United moved four points clear of the bottom two on the back of a 4-2 triumph at seventh-placed Victoria Baptists.

Benjamin Sykes' double, and one each from Dean Tincombe and Jack Pearman ended Wadhurst's four-match losing run. James Bellett and Michael Smith replied for the Baptists.

Robertsbridge United picked up just their second league win of the season without kicking a ball as they received a home walkover against Sovereign Saints II.

Crowhurst III will finish third in Division Four - behind runners-up The JC Tackleway II by just four goals on goal difference - after convincingly winning their final fixture.

The finishing of Joshua Naylor (2), Nathan Dolby, Joe Millar and Cal Daykin secured a 5-0 victory away to a Hawkhurst United II team which is now certain to finish bottom.

Seventh-placed Icklesham Casuals and fifth-placed Hastings Comets fought out a 1-1 draw, with Sean Baker scoring for Casuals and Benjamin McNicol on target for Comets.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 17-46 (+38 goal difference), Crowhurst 17-38 (+32), Punnetts Town* 19-37 (+32), Bexhill AAC 18-34 (+14), Westfield II 18-33 (+13), Hollington United 18-31 (+9), Sandhurst 20-29 (+5), The JC Tackleway 18-25 (-9), Sidley United 17-22 (-9), Hawkhurst United 18-8 (-38), St Leonards Social 17-8 (-52), Bexhill Town* 19-2 (-35). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 12-30 (+31), Peche Hill Select 12-25 (+5), Ninfield 11-24 (+3), SC Pass+Move Arrows 12-11 (-5), Little Common II 11-10 (-10), Battle Town II 12-10 (-10), Herstmonceux* 12-10 (-14). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore, Hollington United II withdrawn.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers 14-30 (+23), Northiam 75 14-30 (+21), Rye Town II 14-29 (+20), Hooe 15-26 (+7), Crowhurst II 14-25 (+14), Sedlescombe Rangers II 15-21 (+2), Victoria Baptists 15-17 (-9), Wadhurst United* 16-14 (-14), Sovereign Saints II 15-10 (-31), Robertsbridge United 14-6 (-33). * = points adjusted

Division 3: Parkfield* 14-33 (+16), Bexhill AAC II 15-28 (+31), Catsfield 14-23 (+11), Westfield III 15-22 (+4), Ticehurst* 13-20 (+7), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 16-18 (-23), Orington 16-17 (-16), Welcroft Park Rangers II 16-12 (-5), Mountfield United 15-12 (-25). * = points adjusted

Division 4: Burwash 16-39 (+34), The JC Tackleway II* 16-37 (+42), Crowhurst III* 16-37 (+38), Battle Town Development 16-24 (+8), Hastings Comets 15-18 (-9), Robertsbridge United II 15-16 (-16), Icklesham Casuals 15-12 (-27), Hastings Athletic 16-11 (-29), Hawkhurst United II 15-5 (-41). * = points adjusted

Fixtures - Saturday April 20 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v Hawkhurst United, Bexhill Town v Sidley United, Punnetts Town v Hollington United, Sandhurst v Rye Town, The JC Tackleway v Crowhurst, Westfield II v St Leonards Social.

Division 1: Ninfield v Little Common II.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers v Hooe, Crowhurst II v Victoria Baptists, Rye Town II v Robertsbridge United (double header - 2pm & 3.15pm), Sovereign Saints II v Northiam 75 (4pm).

Division 3: Mountfield United v Catsfield, Ticehurst v Parkfield.

Division 4: Hawkhurst United II v Icklesham Casuals, Robertsbridge United II v Hastings Comets.

Tuesday April 23

Macron Store Hastings Cup final (7.30pm): Hollington United v Rye Town (at Little Common FC).

Wednesday April 24

Division 2 (6.30pm): Northiam 75 v Crowhurst II.