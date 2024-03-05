East Sussex Football League: Jesters Town hit rivals for six in only game to beat the weather

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just one league and cup game went ahead, with the rest succumbing to waterlogged pitches following yet another week of significant rainfall.

It means that only 19 fixtures have been completed across all competitions over the last four weekends, with several teams not having kicked a ball in more than a month.

Most sides, nonetheless, remain on course to complete their league programmes without the need for much in the way of end-of-season midweek matches.

This was a familiar scene on pitches last weekend - again | Picture: Daniel Chesterton

But there are seven clubs in the Premier Division, including all of the top four, who still have 10 or more league games to play. Most of them are also still involved in cup competitions.

The sole match to get the green light on Saturday saw Jesters Town run out 6-0 winners against fellow Division One side Battle Town II in a Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup quarter-final.

Louis Osborne scored a hat-trick, while Travis Parks and Jake Maynard also netted for a Jesters side which struck five times during the second half on the 3G pitch at Hailsham Community College.

Jesters are the first team through to the semi-finals, where they will visit Division Three high-fliers Catsfield or Division Two leaders Northiam 75.

The drier weather of this week will hopefully allow a good deal more action to take place this coming Saturday.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 11-31 (+19 goal difference), Crowhurst 12-29 (+19), Westfield II 11-27 (+18), Punnetts Town* 12-22 (+19), Hollington United 15-22 (+1), Bexhill AAC 12-21 (+4), The JC Tackleway 14-21 (+1), Sandhurst 15-19 (-3), Sidley United 12-14 (-9), St Leonards Social 11-8 (-14), Hawkhurst United 13-7 (-28), Bexhill Town* 14-(-)1 (-27). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 11-27 (+31), Ninfield 8-18 (+4), Peche Hill Select 7-12 (0), SC Pass+Move Arrows 8-12 (-2), Herstmonceux* 9-10 (-7), Little Common II 8-6 (-13), Battle Town II 9-4 (-13). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore, Hollington United II withdrawn.

Division 2: Northiam 75 13-29 (+21), Hooe 13-23 (+6), Bexhill Rovers 10-21 (+14), Rye Town II 10-20 (+15), Crowhurst II 10-16 (+5), Sedlescombe Rangers II 12-15 (-1), Victoria Baptists 12-15 (-7), Wadhurst United 12-12 (-5), Robertsbridge United 9-3 (-19), Sovereign Saints II 9-3 (-29).

Division 3: Parkfield 10-22 (+8), Catsfield 8-17 (+10), Westfield III 11-15 (+6), Orington 12-14 (-8), Mountfield United 9-13 (-2), Bexhill AAC II 9-12 (+5), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 12-12 (-18), Ticehurst* 8-10 (+3), Welcroft Park Rangers II 13-10 (-4). * = points adjusted

Division 4: Burwash 13-30 (+23), The JC Tackleway II 13-29 (+32), Crowhurst III 13-26 (+28), Hastings Comets 10-16 (-1), Robertsbridge United II 13-16 (-13), Battle Town Development 13-15 (-5), Icklesham Casuals 9-10 (-6), Hastings Athletic 14-10 (-27), Hawkhurst United II 10-1 (-31).

Fixtures - Saturday March 9 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Crowhurst v Westfield II, Punnetts Town v Bexhill Town, The JC Tackleway v St Leonards Social.

Division 1: Peche Hill Select v Herstmonceux, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Jesters Town.

Division 2: Robertsbridge United v Hooe, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Crowhurst II, Victoria Baptists v Sovereign Saints II, Wadhurst United v Rye Town II.

Division 3: Parkfield v Mountfield United, Ticehurst v Welcroft Park Rangers II, Westfield III v Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Division 4: Battle Town Development v Icklesham Casuals, Hawkhurst United II v Hastings Athletic.

ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup semi-finals: Bexhill Rovers v Northiam 75 (1.30pm), Ninfield v Little Common II (4pm).

Macron Store Hastings Cup semi-final (1.30pm): Rye Town v Sidley United. Quarter-final (1.30pm): Hollington United v Bexhill AAC.