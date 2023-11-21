East Sussex Football League: Just four games survive on another soggy Saturday

Just four matches involving Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League clubs went ahead on another soggy Saturday.

It means only 25 league and cup fixtures have been played over the last four weekends during an exceptionally wet spell of autumn weather.

And several teams will head into the final weekend of November without having kicked a ball in anger for more than a month.

The only league encounter to beat the weather on Saturday came in the Premier Division as Bexhill AAC ran out 4-2 winners away to Sandhurst.

It was another rain-hit weekend in the ESFL | Stock picture

It was a third successive league win and fifth victory out of six in all competitions for AAC, who climbed above their victims on goal difference into the top half.

Jon Bilsby was among the scorers for a Sandhurst side which has now lost its most recent four league matches, although the other three were against the division's current top three.

The three other contests to get the green light were all in round two of the ESFL Division Three/Four Challenge Cup – and all were at Bexhill Road.

The standout scoreline was a 5-1 success for Division Four outfit Hastings Athletic over a Sedlescombe Rangers Development team lying bottom of Division Three.

Two goals apiece from Murphy Mitchell and Steven Rowlands, and one by Ashley Jamieson earned Athletic their second win of the season.

Crowhurst III triumphed 4-2 at home to Burwash in a tie between the clubs sitting second and third respectively in Division Four.

Nathan Dolby's hat-trick and one from Eden White fired the Crows to an eighth straight win across all competitions. Lewis Fairs and Russell Fyfe netted in the second half for Burwash.

And Parkfield prevailed 1-0 against Orington in an all-Division Three affair, with a Tom Ellis goal proving the difference between the sides.

In the quarter-finals, Crowhurst will visit Hastings Comets or Hawkhurst United II, Parkfield will host Bexhill AAC II or Icklesham Casuals and Athletic will be at home to Catsfield or The JC Tackleway II.

All concerned will be hoping this week's drier conditions will allow a good deal more action to take place tomorrow (Saturday).

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 8-22 (+11 goal difference), Crowhurst 9-20 (+16), Punnetts Town 8-19 (+19), Westfield II 7-18 (+14), The JC Tackleway 11-18 (+1), Bexhill AAC 8-15 (+2), Sandhurst 11-15 (+1), Hollington United 10-13 (-2), St Leonards Social 9-7 (-11), Sidley United 8-6 (-13), Hawkhurst United 10-6 (-22), Bexhill Town 9-(-)1 (-16). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 6-18 (+21), Herstmonceux 5-9 (+5), Ninfield 4-9 (+3), Peche Hill Select 4-9 (+2), SC Pass+Move Arrows 7-9 (-5), Little Common II 8-9 (-8), Battle Town II 4-0 (-9), Hollington United II 4-(-)1 (-9). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore withdrawn.

Division 2: Northiam 75 9-17 (+12), Rye Town II 8-14 (+9), Crowhurst II 7-13 (+4), Bexhill Rovers 6-12 (+10), Victoria Baptists 7-12 (+4), Hooe 7-11 (+2), Sedlescombe Rangers II 9-9 (-2), Wadhurst United 9-9 (-4), Robertsbridge United 5-3 (-8), Sovereign Saints II 7-3 (-27).

Division 3: Catsfield 7-17 (+13), Parkfield 6-15 (+8), Ticehurst 6-10 (+3), Mountfield United 5-8 (-1), Orington 8-8 (-6), Bexhill AAC II 6-7 (+5), Westfield III 6-7 (0), Welcroft Park Rangers II 7-5 (-4), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 7-4 (-18).

Division 4: The JC Tackleway II 8-22 (+29), Crowhurst III 7-18 (+18), Burwash 7-14 (+11), Hastings Comets 7-10 (-5), Battle Town Development 7-9 (-1), Robertsbridge United II 7-8 (-9), Hastings Athletic 8-6 (-11), Hawkhurst United II 6-1 (-19), Icklesham Casuals 5-0 (-13).

Fixtures - Saturday November 25 (2pm unless stated)

Division 1: Battle Town II v Herstmonceux, Jesters Town v Ninfield, Little Common II v Hollington United II, Peche Hill Select v SC Pass+Move Arrows.

Division 2: Crowhurst II v Sovereign Saints II, Hooe v Bexhill Rovers, Northiam 75 v Robertsbridge United, Rye Town II v Victoria Baptists.

Division 3: Catsfield v Orington, Ticehurst v Parkfield, Welcroft Park Rangers II v Mountfield United, Westfield III v Bexhill AAC II.

Division 4: Crowhurst III v Battle Town Development, Hawkhurst United II v Hastings Comets, Icklesham Casuals v Robertsbridge United II, The JC Tackleway II v Burwash.

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, 3rd round: Ferring v Crowhurst.

ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup, 1st round (1.30pm): Bexhill Town v Sidley United, Punnetts Town v Westfield II, Sandhurst v Hollington United.

Macron Store Hastings Cup, 2nd round (1.30pm): Bexhill AAC v Hawkhurst United, Sedlescombe Rangers II v The JC Tackleway.