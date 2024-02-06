East Sussex Football League: No change at top after Crowhurst nab late winner against Punnetts Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Table-topping Rye Town made it 31 Premier Division points from a possible 33 this season with a 3-0 win away to St Leonards Social.

A Charlie Stevens double and one from Darren Warne gave Rye the points against a Social team they saw off 6-0 in cup action just a fortnight previously.

Second-placed Crowhurst remain two points behind having played an extra match after Reece Johnson's late winner earned them a 3-2 success at home to fourth-placed Punnetts Town.

Alan Foster and substitute Jay Edwards also netted for the Crows to keep them very much in the title picture. Harry Worsell was among the scorers for Punnetts.

Meanwhile, Hollington United leapfrogged The JC Tackleway into the top five after beating them by a second-half Danny Woodley goal to nil at Gibbons Field.

Joe Trigwell scored a 90th-minute winner as Ninfield triumphed 3-2 at home to Peche Hill Select in the big game at the top of Division One.

Ryan Souter and Jason Taylor earlier put Ninfield 2-0 up at half time before Sean Lennard and substitute Jacob Shelton got Peche back on level terms.

With the table having been rejigged following the withdrawal of Hollington United II, Ninfield are in second place - six points above third-placed Peche having played an extra match.

Jesters Town are three points better off than Ninfield at the head of affairs, albeit having played twice more, following their 3-1 home win against Little Common II.

Travis Parks netted either side of half time and Musa Camara was also on target for the leaders. Attilio Field replied for a Common side lying sixth in a division now down to seven teams.

Hooe moved within a point of Division Two's top two on the back of a 2-1 away victory against Victoria Baptists.

Finn Rolfe’s late winner following an earlier Andy Corrigan strike earned fourth-placed Hooe a third consecutive league win. Joe Bellett scored for Victoria, who will rue missing a penalty at 1-1.

Wadhurst United moved nine points clear of second-bottom Robertsbridge United after beating them 6-3 in a nine-goal thriller at Washwell Lane.

Jack Pearman's hat-trick, and one apiece from Benjamin Sykes and Daniel O'Neill helped earn Wadhurst the spoils, despite Michael Stone, Leigh Tullett and Freddie Bransby-Zachary scoring for the Bridge.

Parkfield stretched their advantage at the summit of Division Three to five points, but had to make do with a 4-4 draw in a high-scoring contest at Mountfield United.

Marley Jesson (2), Adam Smith and Samuel Winston scored for the leaders, who have played twice more than second-placed Catsfield.

A 4-2 success away to Welcroft Park Rangers II saw Westfield III jump from fifth to third - and extend their good run of form to one defeat in six league and cup fixtures.

Alfie Clark, Finlay Lageseijo, Alexander Marcou and Alex Southall were on the mark for the Westies, while Patrick Ighavvongbe and George Jones retaliated.

Division Four pacesetters The JC Tackleway II suffered just their second league loss of the season as they were thumped 6-1 at home by Battle Town Development.

Jack Ross plundered a four-goal salvo to take his tally to 10 in three matches and Jake Godfrey grabbed the other two for sixth-placed Battle. Charlie Coglan got Tackleway's consolation.

Second-placed Burwash are now just a point behind Tackleway following their 4-1 home triumph over seventh-placed Hastings Athletic.

Two Jamie Pelling goals, and one each from Robert Swaine and Daniel Murrell put Burwash right on the leaders' coattails. Joel Hennessy was Athletic's lone marksman.

A 2-1 win at home to Hawkhurst United II kept fifth-placed Robertsbridge United II a point above Battle. Danny Turner bagged both Robertsbridge goals.

There was also plenty of cup action on Saturday and Sidley United became the second team through to the Macron Store Hastings Cup semi-finals.

The Blues prevailed 4-2 on penalties away to fellow Premier Division outfit Westfield II after the game itself ended in a 2-2 draw.

All the goals came during the first half of normal time. Westfield twice took the lead only for 10-man Sidley to hit back through Tony Atkin and Archie Ball.

They will meet Rye Town in the last four.

Sandhurst and Hawkhurst United will lock horns in a Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup semi-final derby after winning their respective quarter-finals.

Sam Wigram (2), Thomas Thomson, Alfie Field and Jon Bilsby scored in an impressive 5-1 home win for Sandhurst against Bexhill AAC.

Hawkhurst were 4-1 victors at home to Bexhill Town in another all-Premier Division affair.

The last-four line-up in the Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup is complete following wins for high-flying Division Two duo Bexhill Rovers and Rye Town II.

Neale Blackham, Jay Tomlin and Anton Neil were on the scoresheet as Rovers enjoyed a 3-0 home success over 10-man Crowhurst II, setting up a home tie against Hooe.

Rye edged through 4-3 on penalties following a 3-3 draw at Division Two top dogs Northiam 75, avenging a 2-1 loss to the same opponents seven days previously.

Callum Hadaway bagged a brace for 10-man Rye, who will host Sedlescombe Rangers II in the semi-finals. Oscar Garcia-Cruz (2) and Jan Bailey claimed Northiam's goals.

All four Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup quarter-finals were played, and there were wins for Bexhill AAC II, Catsfield, Crowhurst III and Hastings Comets.

Division Four side Comets overcame Division Three team Orington 3-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the battle of Bexhill Road. Marc Selby struck for 10-man Orington.

Comets will take on another Division Four outfit next in the form of Crowhurst, who also saw off opposition from Division Three.

Joe Millar, Liam Oxley and Jacob Waller were the men on the mark as the Crows triumphed 3-0 against Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

A Jacob Jones double and David Burch finish earned Catsfield a narrow 3-2 home win against fellow Division Three club Ticehurst, whose scorers were Joe Kennard and Edward Harwood.

The Cats will head to AAC in the last four after the latter booked their place with a comfortable 6-1 victory at home to Icklesham Casuals. Thomas Cumber was on target for Icklesham.

Herstmonceux, from Division One, triumphed by the same score away to Division Two side Sovereign Saints II in the Eastbourne FA Vice-Presidents Cup.

Jake Brown and Charlie Shearing helped themselves to two goals each, while Bobby Allen and Curtis Eyres also got in on the act for Herstmonceux.

This coming Saturday's schedule includes the two ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup semi-finals, both of which will be played at Bexhill College.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 11-31 (+19 goal difference), Crowhurst 12-29 (+19), Westfield II 10-24 (+14), Punnetts Town* 12-22 (+19), Hollington United 15-22 (+1), The JC Tackleway 14-21 (+1), Sandhurst 14-19 (0), Bexhill AAC 11-18 (+1), Sidley United 12-14 (-9), St Leonards Social 11-8 (-14), Hawkhurst United 13-7 (-28), Bexhill Town* 13-(-)1 (-23). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 9-21 (+20), Ninfield 7-18 (+6), Peche Hill Select 6-12 (+5), SC Pass+Move Arrows 8-12 (-2), Herstmonceux* 8-10 (-1), Little Common II 8-6 (-13), Battle Town II 8-1 (-15). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore, Hollington United II withdrawn.

Division 2: Northiam 75 12-26 (+21), Bexhill Rovers 10-21 (+14), Rye Town II 10-20 (+15), Hooe 12-20 (+5), Crowhurst II 9-16 (+6), Sedlescombe Rangers II 12-15 (-1), Victoria Baptists 12-15 (-7), Wadhurst United 11-12 (-5), Robertsbridge United 9-3 (-19), Sovereign Saints II 9-3 (-29).

Division 3: Parkfield 10-22 (+8), Catsfield 8-17 (+10), Westfield III 11-15 (+6), Orington 12-14 (-8), Bexhill AAC II 9-12 (+5), Mountfield United 8-12 (-2), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 11-11 (-18), Ticehurst* 7-9 (+3), Welcroft Park Rangers II 12-9 (-4). * = points adjusted

Division 4: The JC Tackleway II 12-28 (+32), Burwash 12-27 (+17), Crowhurst III 11-22 (+21), Hastings Comets 9-16 (+2), Robertsbridge United II 13-16 (-13), Battle Town Development 12-15 (+1), Hastings Athletic 13-10 (-20), Icklesham Casuals 8-7 (-9), Hawkhurst United II 10-1 (-31).

Fixtures - Saturday February 10 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v Hawkhurst United, Bexhill Town v Westfield II, Sandhurst v St Leonards Social, Sidley United v Rye Town.

Division 1: Peche Hill Select v SC Pass+Move Arrows.

Division 2: Crowhurst II v Victoria Baptists, Rye Town II v Robertsbridge United, Sovereign Saints II v Wadhurst United.

Division 3: Mountfield United v Bexhill AAC II, Orington v Parkfield.

Division 4: Burwash v Hawkhurst United II, Crowhurst III v Hastings Athletic, Icklesham Casuals v Hastings Comets, Robertsbridge United II v The JC Tackleway II.

ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup semi-finals: Crowhurst v The JC Tackleway (1.30pm), Punnetts Town v Hollington United (4pm).

Macron Store Hastings Cup quarter-final (1.30pm): Sedlescombe Rangers II v Bexhill Rovers.