East Sussex Football League: No change at top as Westfield and Battle Town win again

It's as you were at the top of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League after the Premier Division's top two both won again on Saturday.

Westfield II remain three points clear following an entertaining 4-3 win away to Sidley United in a match where a player on both teams netted a hat-trick.

Jay Tomlin's treble helped Westfield make it five league victories out of five, despite Archie Ball scoring three times for Sidley. Matt Darby was the Westies' other marksman.

Second-placed Battle Town triumphed for the fifth game in a row across all competitions as they overcame Ninfield 4-2 at Tilekiln.

Two goals apiece from Trystan Mayhew and Glen Carrick ensured Battle continued their fine form, even though Seb Osmond and Tristan Hinz struck for Ninfield.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Rye Town scored three times in either half as they climbed from fifth to third by defeating Sandhurst 6-4 in a 10-goal thriller.

The finishing of Charlie Stevens (2), Oscar Garcia-Cruz, Oliver Palmer, Bailey Phillipse and Darren Warne got Rye back to winning ways.

Thomas McClintock, Alfie Beadle, Alfie Field and Casey Ham found the net for Sandhurst, but they dropped below their conquerors to fourth.

Wadhurst United stretched their advantage at the summit of Division One to four points courtesy of a 2-1 success at Hawkhurst United.

A brace of Ryan Watkins goals took unbeaten Wadhurst's points total to 19 from a possible 21. Leon Fisher netted for Hawkhurst as they lost by a one-goal margin for the fourth time this season.

A 4-2 win away to Victoria Baptists put SC Pass+Move level on points and goal difference with second-placed Crowhurst II, who were without a fixture.

Charlie Honey's hat-trick and one from Tomek Frooms won it for Pass+Move, while Kyle Daines and Jamie Bunn struck for Victoria in a contest which was level at 2-2 at half time.

Fourth-placed Bexhill AAC lost ground on the leading trio after having to settle for a 2-2 draw against St Leonards Social at Tilekiln.

The goals of Guy Ballard and David Gautrey lifted Social a point clear of the bottom two - and they've played fewer fixtures than anybody else in the second tier.

Division Two pacesetters Little Common II dropped points for just the second time this term as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Mountfield United at Riverhall.

Strikes by Taylor Norton and Cyrus Abbott for the leaders were matched by John Coates and Harry Compton for fourth-placed Mountfield.

The JC Tackleway II thumped Battle Town II 8-1 to move up to second - seven points behind the Commoners with three games in hand.

Cameron Woodley (2), Joseph Adams, Alfie Apps, Steve Payne, Luke Gasson, Charlie Coglan and Harry Cawkill were on the scoresheet as Tackleway made it 13 points from a possible 15. Archie Warmington nabbed Battle's consolation.

Parkfield slipped below Tackleway to third after Lee Chittick's strike couldn't prevent them losing 2-1 at home to Catsfield.

The goals of Jacob Jones and Sam Bumpass proved just enough to lift the Cats out of the bottom two on goal difference.

Robertsbridge United edged out Northiam 75 II 4-3 away from home to leapfrog their opponents into the top five.

Rhys Piggott, Danny Turner, Jamie O'Mahoney and Freddie Bransby-Zachary were on the scoresheet for the Bridge.

Division Three top dogs Pevensey & Westham needed a late equaliser to earn a dramatic 5-5 draw in a thriller at home to third-placed Ticehurst.

Stuart Potter, Harry Mills, Joe Sherriff, Barnaby Feek and Isaac Faith were Pevensey's scorers, while Danny McGahan fired a hat-trick and Adam Brotherwood also found the net for Ticehurst.

The result means Pevensey are now three points clear of second-placed Bexhill AAC II, who didn't play, albeit having played twice more.

Fourth-placed Burwash saw their three-match winning run halted by a 2-2 draw away to Wittersham as they remain level on points and goal difference with Ticehurst.

Samuel Murrell came off the bench to strike twice for Burwash, while Kye Saunters and Richard Weller got the goals for sixth-placed Wittersham.

Hollington United II advanced two positions to seventh on the back of a convincing 5-1 away victory against Sedlescombe Rangers.

Charlie Cornford's brace, and one each from Jamie Nolan, Alexander Lowe and Harry Saunders did the damage for Hollington. Adam Bond got one back for Sedlescombe.

Hastings Athletic were awarded a home walkover against Battle Town Development in what should have been a meeting of the bottom two.

Division Four leaders Bexhill AAC III weren't in action, which allowed a couple of their pursuers to get within a couple of points of them, albeit having played an extra match.

Little Common III are now second on the back of a comprehensive 7-1 triumph over Icklesham Casuals II at Bexhill Road.

Ryan Spiers (2), Charlie Allman, Kevin Allman, Rafael Dos Santos, Zak Bolton and Jason Cochrane struck for the Commoners, with Stanley Coleman netting the Casuals' consolation.

Hawkhurst United II are level on points with Common in third after Max Wayling's goal secured them a 1-1 draw at home to Northiam 75 III.

St Leonards Social II and Robertsbridge United II are both just a point behind Common and Hawkhurst in fourth and fifth respectively following away wins.

A Social side containing plenty of higher-level experience prevailed 4-2 at Ninfield II via the finishing of Daniel Allen, Jack Buckley, Sonny Dullaway and Danny Woodley. Josh Pool and Dan Tyler retaliated.

Kelvin Lowes and Ashley Jamieson were among the scorers for Robertsbridge as they overcame Hollington Hawks Youth 3-0 at Bexhill Road.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Westfield II 5-15 (+8 goal difference), Battle Town 5-12 (+7), Rye Town 6-8 (+3), Sandhurst 5-6 (-1), The JC Tackleway 4-6 (-2), Ninfield 4-4 (-3), Sidley United 5-2 (-6), Jesters Town 4-1 (-6). Northiam 75 withdrawn

Division 1: Wadhurst United 7-19 (+14), Crowhurst II 7-15 (+10), SC Pass+Move 7-15 (+10), Bexhill AAC 7-11 (-1), Westfield III 6-8 (0), Victoria Baptists 5-6 (-1), St Leonards Social 4-4 (-4), Herstmonceux 6-3 (-9), Hawkhurst United 7-0 (-19).

Division 2: Little Common II 8-20 (+33), The JC Tackleway II 5-13 (+28), Parkfield 8-12 (-2), Mountfield United 7-11 (-6), Robertsbridge United 8-10 (-11), Catsfield 7-8 (-1), Northiam 75 II 7-8 (-2), Battle Town II 8-0 (-39).

Division 3: Pevensey & Westham 8-17 (+7), Bexhill AAC II 6-14 (+15), Ticehurst 6-13 (+11), Burwash 6-13 (+11), The JC Tackleway III 5-9 (+8), Wittersham 7-8 (-1), Hollington United II 5-6 (+4), Sedlescombe Rangers 7-6 (-5), Icklesham Casuals 6-6 (-6), Hastings Athletic 6-6 (-18), Battle Town Development 6-0 (-26).

Division 4: Bexhill AAC III* 6-15 (+18), Little Common III 7-13 (+6), Hawkhurst United II* 7-13 (-5), St Leonards Social II 7-12 (+4), Robertsbridge United II* 7-12 (+3), Herstmonceux II 5-10 (+14), Ninfield II* 6-9 (+7), Northiam 75 III 6-7 (-3), Hollington Hawks Youth 6-3 (-14), Icklesham Casuals II 7-0 (-30). Hastings Athletic II withdrawn. * = points adjusted

Fixtures - Saturday November 1 (2pm kick-off unless stated)

Premier Division: Jesters Town v Sandhurst (4pm), Rye Town v Ninfield, Sidley United v Battle Town, The JC Tackleway v Westfield II.

Division 1: Bexhill AAC v St Leonards Social, Victoria Baptists v Hawkhurst United.

Division 2: Catsfield v Parkfield, Robertsbridge United v Battle Town II.

Division 3: Battle Town Development v Bexhill AAC II, Sedlescombe Rangers v Icklesham Casuals, Wittersham v The JC Tackleway III.

Division 4: Bexhill AAC III v Hawkhurst United II, Herstmonceux II v Little Common III, Icklesham Casuals II v Robertsbridge United II, Northiam 75 III v Hollington Hawks Youth.

Sussex Junior Challenge Cup, 2nd round: Ashurst United v Westfield III, BN Dons Saturday II v Ninfield II, Boys Brigade Old Boys v Mountfield United, Eastbourne Athletic v Burwash, Hollington United II v Stedham United II, Lancing Athletic v SC Pass+Move, Ovingdean v The JC Tackleway II, Southwick v Pevensey & Westham, Wadhurst United v Hunston Community Club, Wittering United II v Northiam 75 II, Worthing Town II v Herstmonceux.