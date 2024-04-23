East Sussex Football League: Rye Town crowned champions for second season in a row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A successful title defence was confirmed on Saturday when Rye won 3-2 away to Sandhurst and second-placed Crowhurst were held to a 2-2 draw at The JC Tackleway.

Those results left Rye 10 points clear of their nearest rivals with three matches remaining, having won 17 and drawn one of their opening 19 Premier Division encounters.

The victory over seventh-placed Sandhurst was Rye's sixth on the spin and, remarkably, was the first in that sequence where they failed to keep a clean sheet.

Flashback to action between Rye Town and Bexhill Town last season | Picture: Joe Knight

All three of Rye's goals were scored by substitutes, Bailey Phillipse bagging a brace and Sam Hesmer netting the other. James Found was among the scorers for Sandhurst.

Three days earlier Rye prevailed 1-0 away to Sidley United, with Hesmer again coming off the bench to land the decisive second-half blow.

Despite Reece Johnson and Arron Scrace finding the target, Crowhurst could only manage a share of the spoils against Tackleway, whose goals were scored by Toby Payne and Nathan Smith.

The Crows thumped St Leonards Social 8-1 the previous Wednesday thanks largely to a four-goal salvo from Tommy Whelan.

Henry Barnes, Scrace, Wes Tate and Stephen Greenfield also found the net for Crowhurst, while Taylor Norton nabbed Social's consolation.

Behind the top two, just three points separate the next four teams after third-placed Punnetts Town lost 5-3 in an eight-goal thriller at home to sixth-placed Hollington United.

A double from substitute Joel Kalambayi, and one each by Archie Baker, Will Spice and Luke Woodley earned Hollington a sixth straight win. Connor Townsend (2) and Tristan Jarvis struck for 10-man Punnetts.

Westfield II climbed back up to fourth after ending their four-match losing run with a 3-0 home success against St Leonards. The finishing of Charlie Wilson, Jordan Woodley and Baxter Orchard did the damage.

Bexhill AAC slipped to fifth following a 1-1 draw at home to a Hawkhurst United side which is above Social on goal difference in the battle to avoid the bottom two.

George Lawrence grabbed what could prove to be a crucial goal for the Hawks in their quest to retain their top-flight status, although their cause has been hindered by a one-point deduction for an unfulfilled fixture.

Having waited 18 league games for their first win of the season, Bexhill Town have now won twice in three outings.

Their latest victory was a 2-1 derby triumph at home to ninth-placed Sidley, whose scorer was William Witham.

Toby Fuller and Elliott Matthews were on target in either half for Town, who are now only three points behind Social and Hawkhurst with a better goal difference than both.

Ninfield secured the runners-up spot in Division One behind champions Jesters Town with a 5-2 final-game victory at home to Little Common II.

Jason Taylor's double, and one apiece from Josh Poole, Zach Smith and Joe Trigwell lifted Ninfield above Peche Hill Select, who had already completed their programme.

Despite Connor Jackson’s brace of goals, Common dropped Battle Town II on goal difference to finish sixth in a division where all of the bottom three won three, drew one and lost eight of their 12 league matches.

Two wins - and clean sheets - in four days took Bexhill Rovers a point clear in a tight three-way scrap for the Division Two title.

Rovers firstly prevailed 3-0 at home to Sedlescombe Rangers II last Wednesday via a second-half hat-trick from Jay Tomlin.

The ESFL Wisdens Sports Challenge Cup winners then saw off Hooe 4-0 at the same venue thanks to the finishing of Anton Neil (2), Bobby Bowles and Iain Steuart-Pownell.

Rye Town II moved up to second - just a point behind Rovers with an identical goal difference - after picking up six points from a double header against Robertsbridge United.

Rye took the first match 4-1 through a brace of Callum Hadaway goals, and one each from Lennon Powell and Tom Powell. Owen Palmer replied for the Bridge.

Hadaway again struck twice as Rye eased through the second game 7-0. Liam Sayer also bagged a brace, while Rob Levett, Jules Phillips and Billy Blackford got in on the act too.

Northiam 75 are very much still in with a chance of the title despite dropping to third even though they won 5-2 at Sovereign Saints II.

Bradley Najair and Rhys Warren struck twice each, and Jan Bailey also scored for Northiam, who trail Rovers by three points with a game in hand. Patrick Seymour got both Saints' goals.

A resounding 7-0 home success against Victoria Baptists lifted Crowhurst II above Hooe and into the top four.

Joe Millar (2), Lee Paine (2), Ryan Jinks, Jack Still and Jake Ball all hit the back of the net as the Crows made it four wins out of five.

Already-crowned Division Three champions Parkfield stretched their advantage to eight points on the back of a 4-3 away victory against Ticehurst.

A James Graham double, and one each by Tom Ellis and Samuel Winston ensured Parkfield chalked up their 11th league win out of 15 this term.

Darren Nicol and Charlie Bates were among the scorers for fifth-placed Ticehurst in a contest which was 1-1 at half time.

Catsfield kept alive their hopes of finishing runners-up by winning 5-2 away to a Mountfield United team which will end up bottom on goal difference.

A Jacob Jones hat-trick, and one each from David Burch and Braden Tilbury gave the Cats their first win in three outings.

Catsfield need to win their final league fixture and hope Bexhill AAC II lose theirs if they're to nab second place.

The last two matches of the campaign in Division Four produced wins for Hastings Comets and Icklesham Casuals.

Comets triumphed 2-0 at Robertsbridge United II in a contest where whoever won would finish fifth. Nicky Croft and Danny Croft got the goals.

Seventh-placed Casuals signed off with their biggest victory of 2023/24, running out 9-1 winners away to Hawkhurst United II.

Freddie Novis plundered a four-goal salvo, Phil Badrock helped himself to a hat-trick and Jon Fitton claimed Icklesham’s other two.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 19-52 (+40 goal difference), Crowhurst 19-42 (+39), Punnetts Town* 20-37 (+30), Westfield II 19-36 (+16), Bexhill AAC 19-35 (+14), Hollington United 19-34 (+11), Sandhurst 21-29 (+4), The JC Tackleway 19-26 (-9), Sidley United 19-22 (-11), Hawkhurst United* 19-8 (-38), St Leonards Social 19-8 (-62), Bexhill Town* 20-5 (-34). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 12-30 (+31), Ninfield 12-27 (+6), Peche Hill Select 12-25 (+5), SC Pass+Move Arrows* 12-11 (-5), Battle Town II 12-10 (-10), Little Common II 12-10 (-13), Herstmonceux* 12-10 (-14). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore, Hollington United II withdrawn.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers 16-36 (+30), Rye Town II 16-35 (+30), Northiam 75 15-33 (+24), Crowhurst II 15-28 (+21), Hooe 16-26 (+3), Sedlescombe Rangers II 16-21 (-1), Victoria Baptists 16-17 (-16), Wadhurst United* 16-14 (-14), Sovereign Saints II 16-10 (-34), Robertsbridge United 16-6 (-43). * = points adjusted

Division 3: Parkfield* 15-36 (+17), Bexhill AAC II 15-28 (+31), Catsfield 15-26 (+14), Westfield III 15-22 (+4), Ticehurst* 14-20 (+6), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 16-18 (-23), Orington 16-17 (-16), Welcroft Park Rangers II 16-12 (-5), Mountfield United 16-12 (-28). * = points adjusted

Division 4: Burwash 16-39 (+34), The JC Tackleway II* 16-37 (+42), Crowhurst III* 16-37 (+38), Battle Town Development 16-24 (+8), Hastings Comets 16-21 (-7), Robertsbridge United II 16-16 (-18), Icklesham Casuals 16-15 (-19), Hastings Athletic 16-11 (-29), Hawkhurst United II 16-5 (-49). * = points adjusted

Fixtures – Friday April 26

ESFL Division Three/Four Challenge Cup final (7.45pm): Parkfield v Catsfield (at Hastings United FC).

Saturday April 27 (2pm)

Premier Division: Hawkhurst United v Crowhurst, Punnetts Town v Westfield II, Rye Town v Hollington United, St Leonards Social v Sidley United, The JC Tackleway v Bexhill AAC.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers v Victoria Baptists, Crowhurst II v Robertsbridge United, Hooe v Sovereign Saints II, Northiam 75 v Rye Town II, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Wadhurst United.

Division 3: Westfield III v Ticehurst.

Tuesday April 30

Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup final (7.30pm): Ninfield v Northiam 75 (at Little Common FC).

Wednesday May 1