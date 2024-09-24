East Sussex Football League: Rye Town go eight points clear after five-star Sandhurst victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rye Town have extended their lead at the top of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League to eight points after defeating what was their nearest rivals.

A 5-0 home victory over Sandhurst last weekend extended Rye's 100 per cent start to the Premier Division season to five Premier Division matches.

Two Sam Hesmer goals, and one apiece from Charlie Stevens, Bailey Phillipse and Richard Weller ensured Rye inflicted a first loss of the campaign on their opponents.

Sandhurst dropped to fourth, with Punnetts Town and Hollington United moving above them on goal difference to second and third respectively – even though both recorded draws.

Punnetts came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home to The JC Tackleway thanks to the goals of Tim Johnson and Tristan Jarvis. Ben Thorpe and Harry Cawkill had put Tackleway ahead.

Hollington also recovered from two goals adrift to salvage a point, drawing 3-3 with Westfield II at Gibbons Field having trailed 3-1 at one stage.

Archie Baker (2) and Danny Woodley were on target for the Lions, with Jay Tomlin, David Ammoun and Fabio Pao netting for a Westfield team now unbeaten in four outings.

Jesters Town are fifth – a point behind the three teams immediately above them with a game in hand – following a 2-1 away success against Sidley United.

Two quick-fire first-half goals, scored by Muss Camara and Jake Barker, got the job done for Jesters, despite Casey Ham pulling one back for Sidley after the break.

Bexhill AAC chalked up their first win at the fourth time of asking, overcoming Bexhill Town 2-0 in a local derby at Sidley Recreation Ground.

Two Adam Hickey goals moved AAC up to eighth and put them within two points of the top two in a closely-bunched early-season top-flight table.

As in the Premier Division, the top two in Division One heading into last weekend went head-to-head and it was honours even as Rye Town II and Northiam 75 played out a 2-2 draw.

The goals of Taylor Field and Barnaby Osborne for Rye were matched by Sebastian Collingwood and Oscar Garcia-Cruz for Northiam.

Both teams remain undefeated, although leaders Rye no longer possess a 100% record and Northiam have dropped to fourth.

Herstmonceux and SC Pass & Move are up to second and third respectively – a point behind Rye having played a match fewer – after winning their opening two fixtures.

Charlie Mackay netted a hat-trick, Jake Brown and Curtis Eyres scored two each, and Ryan Arnott, Callan Johnson and Charlie Shearing also struck as Herstmonceux thumped Crowhurst II 10-0.

Pass & Move were also emphatic victors on home turf, seeing off Hawkhurst United 7-0 at Netherfield Recreation Ground.

Battle Town II picked up their first point – and moved up two positions off the bottom – with a 1-1 draw against St Leonards Social. Giorgio Wingrove struck for Battle and Terry Wollen for Social.

Catsfield are the new pacesetters in Division Two, albeit only on goal difference, following a 2-1 triumph at home to Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

The goals of David Burch and Adam Barham took the Cats' points tally to seven from a possible nine. Ashley Russell was on the scoresheet for Rangers.

Previous top dogs Westfield III are now just behind Catsfield in second after having to make do with a goalless home draw against Hooe, although they too remain unbeaten.

Wadhurst United are up to third after making it back-to-back wins with a 4-2 success over previously undefeated Parkfield at Washwell Lane.

Harry Bateman's hat-trick and one from Morgan Norris won it for Wadhurst, despite Neale Blackham and substitute Silomuzi Hlabangana finding the net for Parkfield.

Jesters Town II are fourth – just behind Wadhurst on goal difference – following an astonishing 8-6 triumph at home to Victoria Baptists in a game which was 5-4 to Jesters at half time.

Tyler Smith's hat-trick, two from Shane Saunders, and one each by Joel Shannon, Jake Maynard and Luca Greenley ensured Jesters prevailed in a 14-goal thriller.

Joe Bellett (2), James Bellett, Thomas Williamson, Jamie Bunn and Jack McLean were on the scoresheet for Victoria, whose two previous contests this term had both ended in draws.

Fifth-placed Bexhill AAC II are the only side other than the top two yet to taste defeat, although they've now registered two successive 1-1 draws.

The latest was at home to neighbours Little Common II. Boyd Stevens notched for AAC, while Attilio Field's strike secured Common their first point and moved them off the bottom.

Division Three's top two, as it now stands, contested a 1-1 draw with each other at Riverhall on Saturday, leaving them both undefeated but no longer in possession of 100% records.

Ricky Baldwin came off the bench to score for The JC Tackleway II, who remain top on goal difference, while hosts Mountfield United are up to second.

Burwash joined Tackleway and Mountfield on seven points from a possible nine after a brace of Lewis Fairs goals gave them a 2-0 home win over Hastings Athletic.

Battle Town Development saw their two-match winning start brought to an end by a 2-0 loss at home to Crowhurst III.

Strikes by Nathan Dolby and Josh Naylor lifted the Crows above their victims on goal difference and into the top four.

Robertsbridge United pulled off their first win in stunning style, roaring back from 3-1 down at half time to record a 6-3 success away to Westfield IV.

Five unanswered second-half goals – two from substitute David Curtis, and one each by Aaron Parris, Philip Huleatt and Danny Turner – turned the contest on its head.

Rhys Pigott earlier netted Robertsbridge's opening goal during a first half in which Kian Jamieson's double and a Bobby Baldock finish had given Westfield the upper hand.

Robert Guile's first-half hat-trick set Ticehurst on the way to their first victory of the term as they prevailed 4-3 at home to Orington.

Danny McGahan netted Ticehurst's fourth, while Tom Benford, Mason Mockridge and Thomas Blything were on the mark for an Orington outfit which almost salvaged a point from 3-1 adrift at the interval.

Robertsbridge United II have gone two points clear at the top of Division Four after they won convincingly and the top two at the start of play drew with each other.

The Bridge scored seven second-half goals to complete a 10-0 away win against St Leonards Social II and extend their winning start to three matches.

Benjamin Hack plundered a five-goal salvo, Amaro Bicat bagged a brace, and Ellis Dunga, George Moynihan and Aaron Wood also got in on the act.

The JC Tackleway III and Sovereign Saints Development, who are now third and second respectively, fought out a 2-2 draw as both dropped their first points.

The goals of Ashton Loft and Andrew Olorenshaw for Tackleway were matched by Wayne Green and Harry Finnigan for Saints.

Northiam 75 II are three points off the pace in fourth on the back of a 12-0 success away to Hastings Athletic II.

Matthew Bricknell (3), Callum Beattie (2), Cieran Fitzgerald (2), Julian Carney, Brandon Darch, Justin Hemmings, Alex Neville and Dominic Bastin were Northiam's marksmen.

Bexhill AAC III also have six points from a possible nine after Dexter Bawn's hat-trick and one from Andrew Matthews clinched a 4-1 triumph over Icklesham Casuals. Thomas Cumber nabbed a consolation for Casuals.

Pevensey & Westham made it two wins and clean sheets in as many fixtures by overcoming Hawkhurst United II 6-0 away from home.

A Charlie Chambers treble, and one apiece by Callum Holles, Connor Middleton and Stuart Potter continued the newcomers' perfect start.

There are no fixtures in the top three divisions this coming Saturday as the Macron Store Hastings Cup gets underway, with no less than 13 first-round ties scheduled.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Rye Town 5-15 (+11 goal difference), Punnetts Town 4-7 (+11), Hollington United 4-7 (+7), Sandhurst 4-7 (0), Jesters Town 3-6 (+4), Westfield II 4-5 (+3), The JC Tackleway 4-5 (-1), Bexhill AAC 4-5 (-2), Sidley United 5-3 (-10), Sedlescombe Rangers 3-1 (-5), Bexhill Town 4-0 (-18).

Division 1 (played-points): Rye Town II 3-7 (+8), Herstmonceux 2-6 (+13), SC Pass & Move 2-6 (+8), Northiam 75 3-5 (+5), St Leonards Social 3-4 (0), Ninfield 1-1 (0), Battle Town II 3-1 (-7), Hawkhurst United 3-0 (-13), Crowhurst II 2-0 (-14).

Division 2 (all played 3 matches): Catsfield 7pts (+6), Westfield III 7 (+4), Wadhurst United 6 (+2), Jesters Town II 6 (-1), Bexhill AAC II 5 (+2), Parkfield 4 (+1), Victoria Baptists 2 (-2), Hooe 2 (-2), Little Common II 1 (-5), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 0 (-4).

Division 3 (all played 3 matches): The JC Tackleway II 7pts (+9), Mountfield United 7 (+4), Burwash 7 (+3), Crowhurst III 6 (+4), Battle Town Development 6 (+3), Robertsbridge United 4 (+1), Ticehurst 4 (0), Orington 1 (-5), Hastings Athletic 0 (-7), Westfield IV 0 (-12).

Division 4 (played 3 matches unless stated): Robertsbridge United II 9pts (+14), Sovereign Saints Development 7 (+16), The JC Tackleway III 7 (+13), Northiam 75 II 6 (+11), Bexhill AAC III 6 (+9), Pevensey & Westham (2) 6 (+9), Icklesham Casuals 3 (-2), Hastings Comets (2) 0 (-4), Hawkhurst United II 0 (-11), St Leonards Social II (2) 0 (-20), Hastings Athletic II 0 (-35).

Fixtures – Saturday September 28 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Division 3: Battle Town Development v Burwash, Crowhurst III v Ticehurst, Hastings Athletic v Mountfield United (1.30pm), Orington v Westfield IV, Robertsbridge United v The JC Tackleway II (1.30pm).

Division 4: Hastings Comets v St Leonards Social II (3.30pm), Northiam 75 II v The JC Tackleway III, Pevensey & Westham v Icklesham Casuals, Robertsbridge United II v Bexhill AAC III (3.30pm), Sovereign Saints Development v Hawkhurst United II.

Macron Store Hastings Cup, 1st round: Bexhill AAC v Herstmonceux, Bexhill Town v Jesters Town, Catsfield v Crowhurst II, Jesters Town II v Rye Town, Little Common II v Northiam 75, Ninfield v Parkfield, Punnetts Town v Battle Town II, Sandhurst v Sedlescombe Rangers Development, SC Pass & Move v Wadhurst United, Sidley United v Sedlescombe Rangers, St Leonards Social v Bexhill AAC II, Victoria Baptists v Hollington United, Westfield II v Hawkhurst United.