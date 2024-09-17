East Sussex Football League: Rye Town open up five-point lead at top-flight summit as Sandhurst's 100% start ends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rye Town have gone five points clear at the summit of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League.

The two-time reigning league champions made it four Premier Division wins out of four at the start of the new season with a 2-0 victory away to The JC Tackleway.

A goal in either half from Charlie Stevens preserved Rye's 100% record and inflicted a first defeat on their opponents.

Rye are now the only top-flight team yet to drop a point because Sandhurst saw their two-match winning start ended by a 2-2 draw at Bexhill AAC.

Rye Town (blue) in action | Picture: Rye Town FC

The goals of Cameron Burgon and Danny Headech for AAC were matched by Thomas Thomson and Harry Morrell for a Sandhurst side which is up to second.

After three successive defeats, Sidley United celebrated their first win with a 2-0 away success against Sedlescombe Rangers.

An early Casey Ham goal and Ben Barton's second-half header lifted Sidley up two positions to eighth, with Sedlescombe replacing them in the bottom two.

Rye Town II are setting the early pace in Division One after a 5-1 triumph at St Leonards Social took their points tally to six from two games.

Two goals apiece from Taylor Field and Harley Osborne, and one by Luke Townsend saw Rye pull away in the second half after leading 1-0 at the break. Terry Wollen provided Social’s lone response.

Northiam 75 have four points from a possible six after coming from behind to draw 1-1 at home to a Ninfield team playing its first fixture of the campaign.

Jason Taylor gave last season's runners-up first blood after 10 minutes, but Sebastian Collingwood levelled for Northiam midway through the second half.

Josh Sheldon plundered a hat-trick as Herstmonceux kicked off their programme by winning 3-0 away to Battle Town II.

Westfield III are the only team to have won their opening two encounters in Division Two, the latest being a 3-1 away victory against Hooe.

Two Jack Harris goals and one from Jack Still put the Westies two points clear at the top of the embryonic league table, despite Ephraim Perry-Baylis hitting the net for Hooe.

Catsfield are unbeaten after opening up a 4-1 lead in the first half en route to a 6-1 home success against Jesters Town II.

The finishing of Braden Tilbury (2), David Burch, Ted Hughes, Billy Main and Jacob Jones did the damage for the Cats, while Teddy Baldwin's strike was the sole highlight for Jesters.

Parkfield also have four points after strikes by Neale Blackham, Adam Leslie, Samuel Winston and Joe Smith clinched a 4-1 triumph over Little Common II, whose scorer was Attilio Field.

And so too do Bexhill AAC II, although they had to make do with a 1-1 home draw against Victoria Baptists.

Harley Thomas was on the scoresheet for AAC and Michael Smith notched for a Victoria team which has drawn both its matches so far.

Wadhurst United opened their account for the season via a 2-0 win at Sedlescombe Rangers Development, who finished with 10 men. Morgan Norris and Edward Sawday got the goals.

The JC Tackleway II, Battle Town Development and Mountfield United have all won their opening two contests in Division Three.

Tackleway lead the way on goal difference after Anton Neil's hat-trick helped fire them a 7-0 home victory over Westfield IV.

Mark Blanche came off the bench to bag a brace, and Steve Payne and Wes Peoples were also on the scoresheet for Tackleway.

Battle also had a hat-trick hero in their ranks as they netted twice in either half to see off Hastings Athletic 4-1 away from home.

Jake Godfrey helped himself to three of Battle's goals and Sonny Collyer got the other. Finlay Lage-Seijo pulled one back for Athletic.

Two Dylan Harley goals and a Harry Compton finish earned Mountfield a 3-1 success at Crowhurst III, for whom Jacob Waller found the net.

Another player to strike three times was Thomas Blything, whose hat-trick saw Orington recover from 2-0 down at half time to draw 3-3 at home to Burwash.

Russell Fyfe, Jamie Pelling and Daniel Murrell were the scorers for a Burwash side which has taken four points from its first two outings.

Robertsbridge United and Ticehurst both gained their first point via a 1-1 draw with each other. Danny Turner put the Bridge ahead only for substitute Joshua Jevon to level for Ticehurst.

Sovereign Saints Development thumped Hastings Athletic II 15-0 despite having a player sent off to lead the way in Division Four on goal difference.

Chris Williams and David Iniama banged in four apiece, Sam Manktelow netted a hat-trick, and Samuel Agrela, Will Campbell, Adrian Fernandes Soares and Leslie Spencer also notched.

The JC Tackleway III and Robertsbridge United II also have six points from two fixtures after scoring 10 goals between them on Saturday.

Tackleway triumphed 4-1 away to Hawkhurst United II courtesy of Harry Cawkill's double, and one each by Jordan Harley and Cameron Woodley.

Robertsbridge prevailed 6-3 at home to Hastings Comets thanks to the goals of Benjamin Hack (2), Amaro Bicat, Ellis Dunga and Will Padovani. Nicky Croft, Brandon Smith and Bailey Robinson retaliated.

League newcomers Pevensey & Westham got off to a winning start as Callum Holles, Connor Middleton and Stuart Potter netted in a 3-0 home victory over Northiam 75 II.

Icklesham Casuals chalked up their first points at the second attempt, netting three times in the second half to overcome Bexhill AAC III 3-1.

Michael Amar, Zak Mansfield and Jake Hughes were on the scoresheet for Casuals, while Matt Simmons was on target for AAC.

Premier Division trio Hollington United, Punnetts Town and Westfield II were all victorious in round two of the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup.

A Lewis Neech brace, and one each from Archie Baker and Danny Woodley gave Hollington a terrific 4-1 win at home to Southern Combination League Division Two club Worthing Town.

Punnetts' long trip to Billingshurst II, of the West Sussex League Premier Division, was made worthwhile by a Jamie Salvidge double, and one each from Tristan Jarvis and Louis Walder as they prevailed by the same score.

And Westfield ran out 5-0 winners in the all-East Sussex League tie at home to Bexhill Town.

Kwabena Asante, Jay Tomlin, Gordon Cuddington, Jamie Crone and Baxter Orchard were the men on the mark for the Westies.

Hollington will be away to Ridgewood, Punnetts will entertain Ferring and Westfield will travel to AFC Fishbourne or Hurstpierpoint in the last 16.

Standings – Premier Division (played-points): Rye Town 4-12 (+6 goal difference), Sandhurst 3-7 (+5), Punnetts Town 3-6 (+11), Hollington United 3-6 (+7), Westfield II 3-4 (+3), The JC Tackleway 3-4 (-1), Jesters Town 2-3 (+3), Sidley United 4-3 (-9), Bexhill AAC 3-2 (-4), Sedlescombe Rangers 3-1 (-5), Bexhill Town 3-0 (-16).

Division 1 (played-points): Rye Town II 2-6 (+8), Northiam 75 2-4 (+5), Herstmonceux 1-3 (+3), SC Pass & Move 1-3 (+1), St Leonards Social 2-3 (0), Ninfield 1-1 (0), Crowhurst II 1-0 (-4), Hawkhurst United 2-0 (-6), Battle Town II 2-0 (-7).

Division 2 (all played 2 matches): Westfield III 6pts (+4), Catsfield 4 (+5), Parkfield 4 (+3), Bexhill AAC II 4 (+2), Wadhurst United 3 (0), Jesters Town II 3 (-3), Victoria Baptists 2 (0), Hooe 1 (-2), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 0 (-4), Little Common II 0 (-5).

Division 3 (all played 2 matches): The JC Tackleway II 6pts (+9), Battle Town Development 6 (+5), Mountfield United 6 (+4), Burwash 4 (+1), Crowhurst III 3 (+2), Ticehurst 1 (-1), Robertsbridge United 1 (-2), Orington 1 (-4), Hastings Athletic 0 (-5), Westfield IV 0 (-9).

Division 4 (played 2 matches unless stated): Sovereign Saints Development 6pts (+16), The JC Tackleway III 6 (+13), Robertsbridge United II 6 (+4), Bexhill AAC III 3 (+6), Pevensey & Westham (1) 3 (+3), Icklesham Casuals 3 (+1), Northiam 75 II 3 (-1), Hastings Comets 0 (-4), Hawkhurst United II 0 (-5), St Leonards Social II (1) 0 (-10), Hastings Athletic II 0 (-23).

Fixtures – Saturday September 21 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v Bexhill Town (12noon), Hollington United v Westfield II, Punnetts Town v The JC Tackleway, Rye Town v Sandhurst (1.30pm), Sidley United v Jesters Town.

Division 1: Battle Town II v St Leonards Social (1.30pm), Herstmonceux v Crowhurst II, Rye Town II v Northiam 75 (3.30pm), SC Pass & Move v Hawkhurst United.

Division 2: Bexhill AAC II v Little Common II, Catsfield v Sedlescombe Rangers Development, Jesters Town II v Victoria Baptists, Wadhurst United v Parkfield, Westfield III v Hooe.

Division 3: Battle Town Development v Crowhurst III (3.30pm), Burwash v Hastings Athletic, Mountfield United v The JC Tackleway II, Ticehurst v Orington, Westfield IV v Robertsbridge United (4pm).

Division 4: Bexhill AAC III v Icklesham Casuals (4pm), Hastings Athletic II v Northiam 75 II, Hawkhurst United II v Pevensey & Westham, St Leonards Social II v Robertsbridge United II, The JC Tackleway III v Sovereign Saints Development.