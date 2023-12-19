East Sussex Football League: Seven in a row for Westfield as most games go ahead

The bulk of the final set of Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League matches before the festive break went ahead.

Some 14 league and cup games were completed on Saturday, with seven fixtures succumbing to waterlogged pitches.

Three matches were on in the Premier Division and Westfield II moved up a spot to third courtesy of a 4-0 home win over Bexhill Town in their first league encounter since October 7.

Koby Asante, Conor McManus and Fabio Pao were among the scorers for the Westies, who have now chalked up seven consecutive league victories.

In-form Hollington United climbed up two spots into the top half on the back of a 5-1 success at home to Hawkhurst United.

An Archie Baker hat-trick, and one each from Lewis Neech and Danny Spice earned the Lions a fourth consecutive win in all competitions.

Sandhurst dropped out of the top six following a 1-1 home draw against ninth-placed Sidley United.

Antony Atkin's first-half penalty put Sidley on course for a fifth league and cup win in a row, but Nathan Moseley equalised in the final 10 minutes.

Punnetts Town versus Bexhill AAC, Rye Town against St Leonards Social and leaders Crowhurst's trip to The JC Tackleway were all postponed.

The only Division One encounter to get the green light saw second-placed Ninfield triumph 6-1 at home to Hollington United II.

Joe Trigwell's brace, and strikes by Jason Taylor, Harry Saunders, Pip Hatch and Toby Pearce put Ninfield within three points of leaders Jesters Town having played a game fewer.

Jesters' clash with Little Common II was called off, as was Herstmonceux's trip to SC Pass+Move Arrows.

Northiam 75 will end 2023 six points clear at the top of Division Two following a 4-0 home victory against fifth-placed Victoria Baptists.

Gavin Moffat-Bailey, Bradley Najair and Tim Doe were among the scorers in Northiam's fifth win on the spin across all competitions.

Second-placed Rye Town II remain six points adrift of Northiam with two games in hand after their 3-1 success at sixth-placed Hooe.

Ole Reader, Barnaby Osborne and Ben Reader netted for Rye, while Arthur Pepper came off the bench to score Hooe's goal.

A 3-0 triumph at home to Sedlescombe Rangers II lifted Crowhurst II up a position to third - 10 points behind Northiam having played four fewer matches.

Tommy Whelan's brace and a Harry Spice finish extended Crowhurst's winning run to five matches in all competitions.

Sovereign Saints II against Wadhurst United was postponed.

Parkfield missed the chance to open up a four-point lead in Division Three as they were beaten 8-4 in a 12-goal thriller away to second-bottom Welcroft Park Rangers II.

A Bill Coles hat-trick, Charles Fairweather's late double, and one apiece from James Burnett, James Martin and George Jones earned Welcroft their second league win of the season.

Calum Nolan's brace, and one each by James Graham and Adam Smith couldn't save Parkfield from a first league loss since mid-September.

Bexhill AAC II jumped up three positions to third without even kicking a ball after being awarded a walkover against Ticehurst.

Westfield III drew 2-2 for the second match in succession, this time away to Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Ryan Southall and Alexander Marcou were on target for the seventh-placed Westies, while Jake Warner and Tom Ackerley replied for Sedlescombe.

Mountfield United's scheduled visit from second-placed Catsfield was another casualty of the weather.

The JC Tackleway II stretched their advantage at the summit of Division Four to three points after they won and their two closest rivals drew with each other.

Tackleway made it 25 points from a possible 30 after two Brooklyn Pennells goals, and one each from James Baker and Stephen Cresswell secured a 4-1 victory at Hastings Athletic. Archie Sherwood replied.

Third-placed Burwash and second-placed Crowhurst III contested a 2-2 draw, meaning the gap between the two remains four points with the Crows having played once more.

Joe Millar's double for Crowhurst was matched by finishes from Daniel Murrell and Jamie Pelling for a Burwash side which finished with 10 men.

Robertsbridge United II celebrated their first league victory since mid-September with a 2-1 away success against Battle Town Development.

A Jack Ross goal for fifth-placed Battle wasn't enough to prevent sixth-placed Robertsbridge moving level on points with them. Lewis Chapman and Danny Turner scored for the Bridge.

Bexhill Rovers ran out 7-0 winners at fellow Division Two outfit Robertsbridge United in round one of the Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup.

Jay Tomlin banged in a hat-trick, Anton Neil bagged a brace and Kieran Dighton also got in on the act for Rovers, who will entertain Crowhurst II in the quarter-finals.

Icklesham Casuals booked their place in the last eight of the Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup by seeing off Division Four rivals Hawkhurst United II 7-2.

The finishing of Chris Anderson (2), Thomas Cumber, David Pugh, Jon Fitton, Freddie Novis and Callum Badrock earned Icklesham a trip to Bexhill AAC II.

The league now takes a couple of weekends off over the Christmas and new year period before the action resumes on Saturday January 6.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Crowhurst 10-23 (+17 goal difference), Rye Town 8-22 (+11), Westfield II 8-21 (+18), Punnetts Town 8-19 (+19), The JC Tackleway 11-18 (+1), Hollington United 11-16 (+2), Sandhurst 12-16 (+1), Bexhill AAC 9-15 (+1), Sidley United 10-10 (-11), St Leonards Social 9-7 (-11), Hawkhurst United 12-6 (-28), Bexhill Town* 10-(-)1 (-20). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 7-18 (+20), Ninfield 6-15 (+9), Little Common II 9-12 (-1), SC Pass+Move Arrows 8-12 (-3), Herstmonceux* 7-10 (+5), Peche Hill Select 4-9 (+2), Battle Town II 6-1 (-11), Hollington United II* 7-(-)1 (-21). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore withdrawn.

Division 2: Northiam 75 12-26 (+21), Rye Town II 10-20 (+15), Crowhurst II 8-16 (+7), Bexhill Rovers 8-15 (+10), Victoria Baptists 9-12 (-4), Hooe 9-11 (-2), Wadhurst United 9-9 (-4), Sedlescombe Rangers II 10-9 (-5), Robertsbridge United 6-3 (-11), Sovereign Saints II 7-3 (-27).

Division 3: Parkfield 8-18 (+7), Catsfield 8-17 (+10), Bexhill AAC II 8-11 (+5), Mountfield United 6-11 (0), Orington 9-11 (-3), Ticehurst* 7-9 (+3), Westfield III 8-9 (0), Welcroft Park Rangers II 9-8 (-1), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 9-5 (-21). * = points adjusted