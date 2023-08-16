The 2023/24 Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League season will kick off this Saturday.

The campaign has traditionally begun on the first Saturday of September, but the Premier Division is getting underway a fortnight earlier this term.

Last season's champions Rye Town will bid to defend their title in a top flight which has been expanded slightly from 11 to 12 clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will begin their programme at home to The JC Tackleway - one of two teams promoted from Division One.

The ESFL kicks off this Saturday, August 19

The other, Sandhurst, will visit Sidley United in their opener.

Hollington United's first team returns to the league this season, albeit with a somewhat different side to the one which topped the Mid-Sussex League Premier Division in 2022/23.

Their opening assignment is a home clash against Bexhill Town, who led the table for much of last term before finishing runners-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow's other three fixtures see Hawkhurst United host Bexhill AAC, Punnetts Town entertain St Leonards Social and Westfield II at home to Crowhurst.

The league's other four divisions will get up and running on September 2.

Other changes this term will see league matches kick off at 2pm and roll on, roll off substitutes in all divisions.

SIMON NEWSTEAD

Fixtures - Saturday, August 19

Premier Division (2pm): Hawkhurst United v Bexhill AAC, Hollington United v Bexhill Town, Punnetts Town v St Leonards Social, Rye Town v The JC Tackleway, Sidley United v Sandhurst, Westfield II v Crowhurst.

MID SUSSEX PREMIER

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westfield FC started the new Mid Sussex League premier division season with a win over Cuckfield Rangers.

Westies manager Harry Stapely has worked hard over the break bringing in new players to play alongside those retained players and there were many positives in pre-season.

Neither goalkeeper had to make a save until the 26th minute when a Rangers corner was whipped in and a free header was aimed straight at Harry Howes who claimed it comfortably.

He launched the ball into midfield and it reached Ryan Moir on the right. He cut inside beating two defenders before striking low into the bottom corner to open the scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 40th minute Rangers thought they had put the ball over the line from a corner but the goal was not given.

In the second half Westfield doubled their lead when a long ball up the wing was latched on to by Josh Pickering, who went round the keeper and shot – and when a defender blocked it, Charlie Collings fired in.

Cuckfield tested Howes with a couple of free kicks and a one-on-one that the keeper dealt with.

In he 90th minute a Cuckfield striker lobbed Howes, who was off his line, making the score 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were seven minutes of added time, which were tough for Westfield who couldn’t seem to keep the ball.

Rangers tested keeper Howesbut Westfield held their nerve to win 2-1.

MoM : Howes