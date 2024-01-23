East Sussex Football League: Temperature rises just in time for most games to go ahead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A handful of league and cup games were postponed, but the majority went ahead as the temperature climbed sufficiently for most of the pitches to thaw out following the cold snap.

One of the casualties was in the Premier Division as second-placed Crowhurst saw their scheduled visit from Sandhurst called off.

But Punnetts Town moved up two positions to third courtesy of a 2-1 win away to The JC Tackleway, who dropped below them to fifth.

The goals of Josh Albert and Nick Moore mean Punnetts are unbeaten in their last six contested matches, despite Toby Payne scoring for Tackleway.

Hollington United climbed back into the top six on the back of a 1-0 away victory against Bexhill Town.

A late Lewis Neech goal got the Lions back to winning ways after beginning the new year with successive defeats.

Jesters Town opened up a three-point lead at the top of Division One after scoring twice in either half to triumph 4-1 at home to Battle Town II.

Musa Camara's double, and one apiece from Reece Davey and Jake Barker did the damage for a Jesters side which had lost three of its previous four fixtures in all competitions. Giorgio Wingrove retaliated.

Peche Hill Select climbed to second - above Ninfield by the slender margin of goals scored - thanks to a 6-1 success away to Herstmonceux.

Sean Lennard (2), Sam Cruttwell, Wes Peoples, Liam Foster and Cameron Woodley scored for Peche, who have two games in hand on Jesters.

SC Pass+Move Arrows moved above Little Common II to fourth after prevailing by the same score at Hollington United II.

Victoria Baptists pulled off a good 2-1 home win over fourth-placed Crowhurst II in the only one of the three scheduled matches in Division Two to get the green light.

The Baptists had lost all of their previous three league contests without scoring, but goals from Joshua MacDonald and Samuel Killeen ended that barren run and moved them up two spots to fifth.

Ricky Baldwin came off the bench to score for a Crowhurst team which has suffered back-to-back league and cup defeats after a run of five straight wins.

The top-of-the-table clash between Northiam 75 and Rye Town II was postponed, as was the meeting of the bottom two between Robertsbridge United and Sovereign Saints II.

In Division Three, third-placed Bexhill AAC II surrendered a 2-0 half-time lead to draw 2-2 away to Welcroft Park Rangers II.

Charlie Morgan and Leo Oliver seemingly put AAC in charge, but James Burnett and Vinny Rembridge salvaged a share of the spoils for Welcroft and lifted them a point clear of the foot of the table.

Westfield III put six goals past Orington for the second time this season to shoot up from seventh to fourth - and behind AAC only on goal difference.

Alexander Marcou plundered a hat-trick, Alfie Clark bagged a brace and Tyler Read also found the net as Westfield ended a four-match winless run with a 6-1 victory. Leon Mende replied.

Second-placed Catsfield saw their trip to Ticehurst called off, while Mountfield United's visit from Sedlescombe Rangers Development was abandoned.

Burwash closed to within a point of Division Four top dogs The JC Tackleway II in light of a 1-0 home success against Robertsbridge United II.

A solitary Daniel Murrell goal was enough for Burwash, who have played once more than Tackleway, to make it 10 points from their last 12 available and move up to second.

Hastings Athletic celebrated their second league triumph of the season - and first since September - after defeating Battle Town Development 7-4 in an 11-goal thriller.

Steven Rowlands banged in four goals for Athletic, whose other scorers were Ashley Jamieson (2) and Joel Hennessy.

Jack Ross blasted a hat-trick for 10-man Town and yet still ended up on the losing side. Toby Jones was their other marksman.

Icklesham Casuals ran out 3-0 winners at home to Hawkhurst United II in the battle of the bottom two.

Freddie Novis (2) and Michael Amar were on the scoresheet as Icklesham put six points between themselves and their victims.

Premier Division leaders Rye Town are the first team through to the Macron Store Hastings Cup semi-finals following a 6-0 home win over St Leonards Social.

Charlie Stevens helped himself to four of the goals, while Sam Hesmer and Darren Warne chipped in with the other two.

The day's other scheduled quarter-final, another all-Premier Division affair between Westfield II and Sidley United, was called off.

Bexhill AAC ran out 4-1 winners at fellow Premier Division side Hawkhurst United in their delayed second-round tie.

Louis Haffenden bagged a brace, and Adam Hickey and Rosh Wells got the others for AAC, whose reward is a home quarter-final against Hollington United next month.

Bexhill Rovers and Ninfield claimed the last two spots in the ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup quarter-finals, although both were made to work.

Rovers eventually scraped through 4-3 on penalties following a 3-3 draw away to Division Two rivals Hooe.

Shane Friend (2) and Anton Neil struck for Rovers, who will entertain SC Pass+Move Arrows in the last eight. Charlie Cornford netted twice and Callum Holt-Burgess also scored for Hooe.

Division One high-fliers Ninfield prevailed 5-1 after extra-time at home to Division Two outfit Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Jason Taylor's hat-trick, and one each from Andy Hales and Kevin Barden earned Ninfield a quarter-final trip to Victoria Baptists.

Zak Boutwood was the scorer for a Sedlescombe side which finished with nine men.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 10-28 (+16 goal difference), Crowhurst 11-26 (+18), Punnetts Town* 11-22 (+20), Westfield II 9-21 (+13), The JC Tackleway 13-21 (+2), Hollington United 14-19 (0), Bexhill AAC 10-18 (+2), Sandhurst 13-16 (-1), Sidley United 12-14 (-9), St Leonards Social 10-8 (-11), Hawkhurst United 13-7 (-28), Bexhill Town* 12-(-)1 (-22). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 9-21 (+22), Peche Hill Select 7-18 (+10), Ninfield 7-18 (+10), SC Pass+Move Arrows 9-15 (+2), Little Common II 9-12 (-1), Herstmonceux* 8-10 (0), Battle Town II 8-1 (-15), Hollington United II* 9-(-)1 (-28). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore withdrawn.

Division 2: Northiam 75 12-26 (+21), Rye Town II 10-20 (+15), Bexhill Rovers 9-18 (+11), Crowhurst II 9-16 (+6), Victoria Baptists 11-15 (-6), Hooe 10-14 (0), Sedlescombe Rangers II 11-12 (-2), Wadhurst United 9-9 (-4), Robertsbridge United 7-3 (-13), Sovereign Saints II 8-3 (-28).

Division 3: Parkfield 9-21 (+8), Catsfield 8-17 (+10), Bexhill AAC II 9-12 (+5), Westfield III 10-12 (+4), Mountfield United 6-11 (0), Orington 11-11 (-9), Ticehurst* 7-9 (+3), Welcroft Park Rangers II 10-9 (-1), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 10-8 (-20). * = points adjusted

Division 4: The JC Tackleway II 10-25 (+31), Burwash 11-24 (+14), Crowhurst III 11-22 (+21), Hastings Comets 9-16 (+2), Robertsbridge United II 12-13 (-14), Battle Town Development 11-12 (-4), Hastings Athletic 12-10 (-17), Icklesham Casuals 8-7 (-9), Hawkhurst United II 8-1 (-24).

Fixtures - Saturday January 27 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v Westfield II, Bexhill Town v Sandhurst.

Division 1: Jesters Town v Hollington United II, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Herstmonceux.

Division 2: Robertsbridge United v Bexhill Rovers, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Sovereign Saints II, Wadhurst United v Hooe.

Division 3: Orington v Welcroft Park Rangers II, Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Mountfield United.

Division 4: Hawkhurst United II v The JC Tackleway II.

ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup quarter-finals (1.30pm): Crowhurst v Rye Town, Hollington United v Hawkhurst United, Sidley United v Punnetts Town, St Leonards Social v The JC Tackleway.

ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup quarter-finals (1.30pm): Peche Hill Select v Little Common II, Rye Town II v Northiam 75, Victoria Baptists v Ninfield.

ESFL Division Three/Division Four Challenge Cup quarter-finals (1.30pm): Battle Town Development v Ticehurst, Hastings Athletic v Catsfield, Hastings Comets v Crowhurst III, Parkfield v Bexhill AAC II.