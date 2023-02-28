Punnetts Town and Crowhurst kept their Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League title hopes alive with home wins on Saturday.

Second-placed Punnetts closed to within five points of Premier Division leaders Bexhill Town with a game in hand courtesy of a 4-2 victory over St Leonards Social.

Reece Davey, Casey Ham, Mark Phillips and Simon Betteridge scored for in-form Punnetts, while Antony Atkin and Che Davis netted for fifth-placed Social.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowhurst are a further three points back in third, again having played once less than Bexhill, following a 5-1 success against Rock-a-Nore.

The ESFL title is still up for grabs

Sean Baldwin, Reece Johnson, Sean Lennard, Karl Tomlin and Jermaine Tate were on target as the Crows extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to five matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the top flight, Westfield II climbed above Sidley United into the top six after beating them 4-1 at the Parish Field.

The Westies were 3-0 up inside half an hour and although Logan Copley pulled one back before the break, Westfield wrapped up the points with a fourth goal 20 minutes from time.

In Division One, second-placed Sandhurst continued their superb season with a 4-1 triumph away to Wadhurst United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Found's hat-trick and one from Harry Dance saw the Kent club move within four points of top dogs The JC Tackleway having played one match fewer.

Little Common II climbed above Wadhurst into the top four on the back of a stunning 9-1 win away to Battle Town II.

Attilio Field plundered a four-goal salvo, Nick Kavanagh blasted a hat-trick and Andrew McTear bagged a brace for Common, while Toby Whitehorn nabbed Battle's consolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top two in Division Two both had to make do with 2-2 draws.

Table-topping Ninfield had to fight back from two goals down to preserve their unbeaten league record with a point away to neighbours Hooe.

Jason Taylor and Danny Austin struck for the leaders after Conor Loake and Jack Penn had given eighth-placed Hooe the upper hand.

Second-placed Peche Hill Select still trail Ninfield on goal difference, having played twice more, after they shared four goals away to fourth-placed Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Bendle and Jackson Francis found the back of the net for a Peche Hill team which finished the contest with 10 men.

Those results allowed third-placed Hollington United II to close in by virtue of a 3-2 victory away to Bexhill Rovers.

The goals of Bradley Najair, Jordan Ray and Danny Woodley took Hollington within four points of the top two with two games in hand on Peche Hill.

Seventh-placed SC Pass+Move Arrows II went level on points with fifth-placed Northiam 75 after defeating them 5-3 at Netherfield Recreation Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Frazer Discala hat-trick and two from Harry Spice did the damage for the Arrows, while Anthony Clemans bagged a brace and Jon James also struck for Northiam.

Sixth-placed Victoria Baptists ended a run of four straight defeats with a very welcome 3-1 success at home to Icklesham Casuals.

Joe Pratt and Felix Smith were among the scorers for Victoria, while Phil Badrock's strike was the highlight of Icklesham's afternoon.

Crowhurst II saw their Division Three title bid suffer a setback as they were beaten 1-0 away to in-form Orington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first-half Scott Higgs goal was enough to give Orington a fifth successive win - and clean sheet - in all competitions and they are now up to fourth.

Crowhurst, who have dropped from third to fifth, are 14 points adrift of leaders Herstmonceux having played five fewer fixtures.

Second-placed Parkfield put a stop to four consecutive defeats thanks to a 3-2 triumph at home to Bexhill AAC II.

Two Adam Smith goals and one from substitute Tom Ellis got Parkfield back to winning ways. Charlie Morgan's double wasn't quite enough for AAC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rye Town II are up to third after two second-half goals without reply secured a 4-2 win away to Westfield III.

George Pegman's brace, and one apiece from Liam Sayer and Rob Levett kept Rye two points behind Parkfield with three games in hand. Alagie Touray and Sam Way scored for Westfield.

Sixth-placed Catsfield celebrated their sixth win in seven league and cup outings with a 2-0 victory at home to Mountfield United.

Second-half goals from David Burch and Jacob Jones meant the Cats continued their splendid form and kept in touch with the sides above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sovereign Saints II remain seventh after goals from Bobby Allen, Max Butcher and Luke Maglennon clinched a 3-1 success away to Hastings Comets. Jordan Wakeling responded.

Division Four pacesetters Welcroft Park Rangers II were beaten for the first time in the league all season as they went down 3-0 away to second-placed Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Jake Warner's brace and one from Tom Ackerley took Sedlescombe within four points of the long-time leaders, although they've played an extra match and have an inferior goal difference.

Westfield IV strengthened their grip on third spot as an Ashley Jamieson hat-trick fired them to a 3-0 triumph away to SC Pass+Move Arrows III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourth-placed Battle Town III made it back-to-back wins after they prevailed by the same margin away to Hawkhurst United II.

The JC Tackleway II leapfrogged Burwash into the top five after defeating them 5-0 away from home. Toby Payne (2), Kale Hakos, Shaun Fuller and Jamie Pelling got the goals.

Robertsbridge United II also went above Burwash on goal difference thanks to their 4-1 victory at home to Hastings Athletic.

Sebastian Collingwood's brace, and one each by Callum Beighton and James Hopkinson earned Robertsbridge the points despite having a man sent off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The JC Tackleway advanced to the ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup final without kicking a ball after receiving a walkover at home to SC Pass+Move Arrows.

The Division One leaders will await the winners of the other semi-final, between Division Two sides Bexhill Rovers and Hollington United II.

Herstmonceux booked their place in the ESFL Division Three/Four Challenge Cup final thanks to a 3-1 success at home to Ticehurst.

Jake Brown, Rory Collins and Mark Stillwell were on target as Division Three leaders Herstmonceux set up a showdown against Sovereign Saints II or Crowhurst II. Darren Nicol provided the Ticehurst response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bexhill Town and Rye Town joined Hooe and Sandhurst in the last four of the Macron Store Hastings Cup after winning their respective quarter-finals.

Premier Division leaders Bexhill prevailed 2-0 away to neighbours Bexhill AAC via the finishing of Jack Cooper and Harry Saville.

Rye triumphed 3-0 in another all-Premier Division affair at home to Robertsbridge United, with Milton Miltiadou, Anthony Hughes and Charlie Stevens on the scoresheet.

This coming Saturday's fixtures include Punnetts Town hosting Bosham in a Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-final and Ninfield's Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup semi-final away to Cuckfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Bexhill Town 14-33 (+19 goal difference), Punnetts Town 13-28 (+22), Crowhurst 13-25 (+31), Rye Town 9-22 (+11), St Leonards Social 13-16 (-19), Westfield II 9-14 (0), Sidley United* 12-12 (-11), Bexhill AAC 7-9 (+2), Hawkhurst United 13-9 (-21), Rock-a-Nore* 13-7 (-7), Robertsbridge United 10-3 (-27). * = points adjusted

Division 1 (played-points): The JC Tackleway 9-25 (+34), Sandhurst 8-21 (+10), SC Pass+Move Arrows 5-10 (+9), Little Common II 10-10 (-9), Wadhurst United* 12-8 (-10), Battle Town II 10-2 (-34). * = points adjusted. South Coast Athletico, AFC Jesters withdrawn

Division 2 (played-points): Ninfield 11-27 (+17), Peche Hill Select 13-27 (+8), Hollington United II 11-23 (+13), Sedlescombe Rangers II 14-18 (+2), Northiam 75 12-16 (+4), Victoria Baptists 12-16 (+2), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 12-16 (-4), Hooe 12-11 (-8), Icklesham Casuals 14-10 (-24), Bexhill Rovers 11-9 (-10).

Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 14-35 (+33), Parkfield 15-26 (+1), Rye Town II* 12-24 (+16), Orington 13-24 (+10), Crowhurst II 9-21 (+20), Catsfield 12-20 (+1), Sovereign Saints II 11-17 (+1), Ticehurst* 8-10 (+8), Mountfield United 12-10 (-11), Bexhill AAC II 11-10 (-12), Hastings Comets 12-6 (-22), Westfield III 15-4 (-45). * = points adjusted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 4 (played-points): Welcroft Park Rangers II 12-31 (+32), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 13-27 (+6), Westfield IV 14-24 (+11), Battle Town III 15-22 (+6), The JC Tackleway II 15-18 (+6), Robertsbridge United II 12-18 (+3), Burwash 14-18 (-10), Hawkhurst United II 11-14 (-11), SC Pass+Move Arrows III* 13-12 (-21), Hastings Athletic 15-11 (-22).

Saturday March 4 fixtures - Premier Division (2pm): Bexhill AAC v Bexhill Town, Hawkhurst United v Rock-a-Nore, Robertsbridge United v Westfield II, Sidley United v Crowhurst, St Leonards Social v Rye Town.

Division 1 (2pm): Battle Town II v The JC Tackleway, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Little Common II.

Division 2 (2pm): Bexhill Rovers v Victoria Baptists, Hollington United II v Hooe, Icklesham Casuals v SC Pass+Move Arrows II, Northiam 75 v Peche Hill Select.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 3 (2pm): Herstmonceux v Westfield III, Parkfield v Hastings Comets, Rye Town II v Bexhill AAC II.

Division 4 (2pm): Burwash v Hastings Athletic, Sedlescombe Rangers Development v SC Pass+Move Arrows III, The JC Tackleway II v Robertsbridge United II, Welcroft Park Rangers II v Hawkhurst United II, Westfield IV v Battle Town III.

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-final: Punnetts Town v Bosham.

Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup semi-final: Cuckfield Town v Ninfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ESFL Division Three/Four Challenge Cup semi-final (1.30pm): Sovereign Saints II v Crowhurst II.