East Sussex Football League: Wins for Sidley United and Bexhill Rovers in only games to beat the weather

A new year is upon us, but it was the same old story of the weather decimating the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League schedule last weekend.

Just two league and cup matches went ahead on the first Saturday after the festive break as the rest succumbed to waterlogged pitches following yet another week of significant rainfall.

The only game played on grass was at Hooe Recreation Ground, where hosts Sidley United pulled off a 2-0 win over Hollington United in the Premier Division.

Logan Copley put ninth-placed Sidley ahead on the stroke of half time and Andy Atkin gave them breathing space with a 53rd-minute header.

Sidley United beat Hollington | Pictured supplied by SUFC

Sidley are now unbeaten in six league and cup games since losing by the same scoreline in the reverse fixture against a Hollington side which saw its four-match winning run come to an end.

The other match to get the green light saw Bexhill Rovers record a superb 3-1 victory against Jesters Town on the Bexhill College 3G pitch in the ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup.

Jay Tomlin's brace and a beauty from Neale Blackham ensured Division Two outfit Rovers got the better of Division One leaders Jesters, whose goal was scored by Shane Saunders.

Rovers will visit Hooe in round two later this month for the right to host SC Pass+Move Arrows or Battle Town II in the quarter-finals.

This week's colder, but drier weather will hopefully ensure a good deal more football is played tomorrow (Saturday).

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Crowhurst 10-23 (+17 goal difference), Rye Town 8-22 (+11), Westfield II 8-21 (+18), Punnetts Town 8-19 (+19), The JC Tackleway 11-18 (+1), Sandhurst 12-16 (+1), Hollington United 12-16 (0), Bexhill AAC 9-15 (+1), Sidley United 11-13 (-9), St Leonards Social 9-7 (-11), Hawkhurst United 12-6 (-28), Bexhill Town* 10-(-)1 (-20). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 7-18 (+20), Ninfield 6-15 (+9), Peche Hill Select 5-12 (+3), Little Common II 9-12 (-1), SC Pass+Move Arrows 8-12 (-3), Herstmonceux* 7-10 (+5), Battle Town II 7-1 (-12), Hollington United II* 7-(-)1 (-21). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore withdrawn.

Division 2: Northiam 75 12-26 (+21), Rye Town II 10-20 (+15), Crowhurst II 8-16 (+7), Bexhill Rovers 8-15 (+10), Victoria Baptists 9-12 (-4), Hooe 9-11 (-2), Wadhurst United 9-9 (-4), Sedlescombe Rangers II 10-9 (-5), Robertsbridge United 6-3 (-11), Sovereign Saints II 7-3 (-27).

Division 3: Parkfield 8-18 (+7), Catsfield 8-17 (+10), Bexhill AAC II 8-11 (+5), Mountfield United 6-11 (0), Orington 9-11 (-3), Ticehurst* 7-9 (+3), Westfield III 8-9 (0), Welcroft Park Rangers II 9-8 (-1), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 9-5 (-21). * = points adjusted

Division 4: The JC Tackleway II 10-25 (+31), Crowhurst III 10-22 (+22), Burwash 9-18 (+12), Hastings Comets 9-16 (+2), Battle Town Development 10-12 (-1), Robertsbridge United II 10-12 (-13), Hastings Athletic 10-6 (-20), Icklesham Casuals 7-4 (-12), Hawkhurst United II 7-1 (-21).

Fixtures - Saturday January 13 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v Bexhill Town, Hollington United v Crowhurst, Punnetts Town v Sidley United, Rye Town v Westfield II, Sandhurst v The JC Tackleway, St Leonards Social v Hawkhurst United.

Division 1: Ninfield v Jesters Town, Peche Hill Select v Hollington United II.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers v Sovereign Saints II, Hooe v Robertsbridge United, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Victoria Baptists.

Division 3: Parkfield v Westfield III, Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Orington.

Division 4: Crowhurst III v Burwash, Robertsbridge United II v Hastings Athletic.

ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup, 2nd round (1.30pm): Herstmonceux v Rye Town II, Little Common II v Wadhurst United, Northiam 75 v Crowhurst II, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Battle Town II.